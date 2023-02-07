Read full article on original website
Proposed 'connector' between US-33, I-70 has some fearful for 'unnecessary' change
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — They say as the crow flies is the shortest distance between two points. On Hidden Acres Legacy Farm in Pickerington is where Laura Coholich, her husband, their four children and a handful of goats call home. “And about 35 chickens,” Coholich joked. Years ago,...
cwcolumbus.com
"We couldn't afford it on our own", affordable housing challenges in Licking County
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — Owning a home still remains part of the American dream. But achieving that Gary Hall says is difficult. "The prices of houses...oh my!" he said. Hall who lives in Newark says he can't afford to buy a home. He says houses in Licking County are...
Tech companies buying up land around Ohio Intel plant
Construction is in early progress at the site of the eventual Intel semiconductor fabrication plants in New Albany, but a number of technology companies continue to buy swaths of surrounding land in the business park the chipmaker is calling home.
Westerville prepares for Intel with land purchase
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Westerville is investing in a new development project, in anticipation of business demands related to Intel’s semiconductor facilities in Licking County. City council members voted Tuesday to approve the purchase of 88 acres of land by the Westerville Industry and Commerce Corporation. The property, located along the east […]
cwcolumbus.com
Housing Crisis: Those in 'middle class' say they're getting priced out of Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A struggling middle-class says it's getting priced out of their homes in the Columbus area due to increasing rent, utilities, and other inflated expenses. "I'm living paycheck to paycheck and barely making it," said renter Robert Garry after calling ABC 6 On Your Side Problem...
Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds
This story was last updated Thursday at 7:30 a.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 7:30 a.m., about 1,000 AEP customers and 1,000 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity. At outages’ peak at about 11 p.m., more […]
sciotopost.com
Field Reports for Ohio Division of Wildlife Officers
State Wildlife Officer Antoinette Freet, assigned to Licking County, was dispatched to a residence in Lancaster on a report that a white-tailed deer was caught in a fence. Upon arrival, Officer Freet found a doe with her back foot stuck in the chain-link fence. Officer Freet released the deer using bolt cutters. The doe ran off after the incident and will likely recover completely.
Delaware Gazette
Intel to change Johnstown forever
The first time I saw the words “Intel” and “Johnstown” in the same sentence in the newspaper, I wondered what was going on. I know lots about Johnstown, but what does this word “Intel” mean? I thought it might be an abbreviation of the word “Intelligence.” However, when the word “Johnstown” pops up, I think of the fact that my parents were born there and that my mother lived there until she married my dad and moved away. However, her siblings stayed, so we visited there often. A very quick scan of said article told me that Johnstown was going to have 1,000 acres of their land be a part of “a $20 billion computer chip manufacturing facility.” Reading that type of business made me think about the large number of people who would be moving into the area to work there. With all of that going on, my first thought was of the many children who would be coming and adding to the schools in the Johnstown system. Ever since reading that first article, there has been a lot written about what is going on in Johnstown, Ohio.
Farm and Dairy
Auctioneers receive awards at Ohio Auctioneers Association conference
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Auctioneers from across the state convened for the Ohio Auctioneers Association annual conference. The conference was held at the Nationwide Hotel & Conference Center in Lewis Center, Jan. 13-14. Highlights of this year’s conference included the annual trade show with over a dozen industry vendors, the Ohio Auctioneers Championship, auction marketing awards, the hall of fame induction, presidential luncheon and the election of the board of directors.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Waverly City Schools Superintendent resigns effective immediately
WAVERLY, Ohio — The Superintendent of Waverly City Schools resigned Wednesday night. The resignation of Ed Dickens happened during a public board meeting in the small village in Pike County. The Guardian reported last week that Dickens’ contract would not be renewed at the end of the school year....
tourcounsel.com
Columbus City Center | Shopping mall in Ohio
Columbus City Center (known locally as City Center) was a 1,250,000 sq ft (116,000 m2), three-level shopping center in Columbus, Ohio. It was located in the city's downtown, near the Ohio Statehouse, next to the Ohio Theatre, and connected to a Hyatt hotel. The mall had a large parking structure attached that, despite the mall's closure in 2009, is still used extensively by downtown workers.
Ohio takes center stage at State of the Union
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio took center stage during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, particularly during the president laying out his economic agenda. While touting his administration’s goal of bringing back manufacturing jobs, Biden, for the second year in a row, brought up Intel’s semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany. “Outside of […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
New Holland man faces prison time for involvement in Jan. 6th insurrection
NEW HOLLAND, Ohio — A New Holland man faces months in prison for his part in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. According to the FBI, James Matthew Horning took videos of himself during the Capitol riot, smoking marijuana while taunting law enforcement. In one video, Horning...
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Twin Township Dissolves EMS Department After Struggling with Calls
ROSS COUNTY – Twin Township has dissolved its EMS service after citing too long of wait times to respond. The Fire Department said that they plan to enter into an EMS contact with three surrounding townships to provide service to Twin Residences. In a public report, the fire department...
columbusunderground.com
Drake Demolition, Trail Detour Planned as Part of Cannon Drive Project
Work has started on the second phase of the Cannon Drive relocation project on Ohio State’s campus, and is scheduled to continue for nearly two years. The street will be raised and realigned between Herrick Drive and Woody Hayes Drive in several stages, impacting drivers, pedestrians and users of the Olentangy Trail.
sciotopost.com
Pike County – Forest Fire Reported
Jackson County – Emergency crews are being requested to a heavily forested area in Southern Ohio for reports of a out of control forest fire. According to early reports both Pike County and Ross County units have been requested to the area of ST335 and Walker Ridge Road for a fire that 911 operators have reported is, “spreading fast” into the woods.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Local family receives death threats after person demands money on Facebook
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County family received death threats after a person pretending to be an acquaintance messaged on social media demanding money or else. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a Bainbridge residence after receiving a call that a person was making death threats toward a family.
columbusmonthly.com
Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for October 2022
Columbus Monthly gathers home sales data from county auditor offices in Franklin County and its six contiguous counties. These are the highest reported sales for Oct. 1-31, 2022. 1. $4,500,000; 5000 Deer Run Dr., Dublin; Kathleen M. Bainbridge, trustee, from Petrichor Lane LLC. 2. $2,400,000; 1711 Strathshire Hall Place, Powell;...
cdrecycler.com
Another day, another shopping mall demo
The third and final round of this fiscal year’s Ohio Building and Site Development Revitalization grants includes funding to take down the Westland Mall in Columbus. Reports from WCHM-TV in Columbus say the mall has been vacant since 2017 and that current plans call for the land beneath it to be redeveloped as part of a casino and mixed-use project. Officials told WCHM-TV the mall's demolition will start this spring.
Breezeline, former WOW! customers are being switched to a new TV service. Here’s what you need to know
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Breezeline, a cable and internet provider available in many of Cleveland’s suburbs, is ditching the coax cable in favor of a cloud-based TV service that runs on your home’s WiFi. WOW! Customers in Greater Cleveland got a new provider when Breezeline, formerly Atlantic Broadband,...
