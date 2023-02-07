ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville prepares for Intel with land purchase

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Westerville is investing in a new development project, in anticipation of business demands related to Intel’s semiconductor facilities in Licking County. City council members voted Tuesday to approve the purchase of 88 acres of land by the Westerville Industry and Commerce Corporation. The property, located along the east […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds

This story was last updated Thursday at 7:30 a.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 7:30 a.m., about 1,000 AEP customers and 1,000 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity. At outages’ peak at about 11 p.m., more […]
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Field Reports for Ohio Division of Wildlife Officers

State Wildlife Officer Antoinette Freet, assigned to Licking County, was dispatched to a residence in Lancaster on a report that a white-tailed deer was caught in a fence. Upon arrival, Officer Freet found a doe with her back foot stuck in the chain-link fence. Officer Freet released the deer using bolt cutters. The doe ran off after the incident and will likely recover completely.
OHIO STATE
Delaware Gazette

Intel to change Johnstown forever

The first time I saw the words “Intel” and “Johnstown” in the same sentence in the newspaper, I wondered what was going on. I know lots about Johnstown, but what does this word “Intel” mean? I thought it might be an abbreviation of the word “Intelligence.” However, when the word “Johnstown” pops up, I think of the fact that my parents were born there and that my mother lived there until she married my dad and moved away. However, her siblings stayed, so we visited there often. A very quick scan of said article told me that Johnstown was going to have 1,000 acres of their land be a part of “a $20 billion computer chip manufacturing facility.” Reading that type of business made me think about the large number of people who would be moving into the area to work there. With all of that going on, my first thought was of the many children who would be coming and adding to the schools in the Johnstown system. Ever since reading that first article, there has been a lot written about what is going on in Johnstown, Ohio.
JOHNSTOWN, OH
Farm and Dairy

Auctioneers receive awards at Ohio Auctioneers Association conference

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Auctioneers from across the state convened for the Ohio Auctioneers Association annual conference. The conference was held at the Nationwide Hotel & Conference Center in Lewis Center, Jan. 13-14. Highlights of this year’s conference included the annual trade show with over a dozen industry vendors, the Ohio Auctioneers Championship, auction marketing awards, the hall of fame induction, presidential luncheon and the election of the board of directors.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Waverly City Schools Superintendent resigns effective immediately

WAVERLY, Ohio — The Superintendent of Waverly City Schools resigned Wednesday night. The resignation of Ed Dickens happened during a public board meeting in the small village in Pike County. The Guardian reported last week that Dickens’ contract would not be renewed at the end of the school year....
WAVERLY, OH
tourcounsel.com

Columbus City Center | Shopping mall in Ohio

Columbus City Center (known locally as City Center) was a 1,250,000 sq ft (116,000 m2), three-level shopping center in Columbus, Ohio. It was located in the city's downtown, near the Ohio Statehouse, next to the Ohio Theatre, and connected to a Hyatt hotel. The mall had a large parking structure attached that, despite the mall's closure in 2009, is still used extensively by downtown workers.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio takes center stage at State of the Union

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio took center stage during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, particularly during the president laying out his economic agenda. While touting his administration’s goal of bringing back manufacturing jobs, Biden, for the second year in a row, brought up Intel’s semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany. “Outside of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Drake Demolition, Trail Detour Planned as Part of Cannon Drive Project

Work has started on the second phase of the Cannon Drive relocation project on Ohio State’s campus, and is scheduled to continue for nearly two years. The street will be raised and realigned between Herrick Drive and Woody Hayes Drive in several stages, impacting drivers, pedestrians and users of the Olentangy Trail.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Pike County – Forest Fire Reported

Jackson County – Emergency crews are being requested to a heavily forested area in Southern Ohio for reports of a out of control forest fire. According to early reports both Pike County and Ross County units have been requested to the area of ST335 and Walker Ridge Road for a fire that 911 operators have reported is, “spreading fast” into the woods.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local family receives death threats after person demands money on Facebook

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County family received death threats after a person pretending to be an acquaintance messaged on social media demanding money or else. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a Bainbridge residence after receiving a call that a person was making death threats toward a family.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
cdrecycler.com

Another day, another shopping mall demo

The third and final round of this fiscal year’s Ohio Building and Site Development Revitalization grants includes funding to take down the Westland Mall in Columbus. Reports from WCHM-TV in Columbus say the mall has been vacant since 2017 and that current plans call for the land beneath it to be redeveloped as part of a casino and mixed-use project. Officials told WCHM-TV the mall's demolition will start this spring.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy