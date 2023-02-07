Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
iBerkshires.com
Duquette Double-Double Propels Pittsfield Past Westfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Jamie Duquette scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds Thursday to lead the Pittsfield girls basketball team to an 87-31 win over Westfield. Harolyn Castillo scored 13 points, and Abby Malumphy added 11 as the Generals won their third straight. Randi Duquette finished with five points,...
iBerkshires.com
Garabedian, Lesure Lead Hurricanes Past South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. – Taylor Garabedian and Ashlyn Lesure each scored in double figures Thursday to lead the Hoosac Valley girls basketball team to a 49-40 win over South Hadley. Garabedian scored 15 points, and Lesure added 14 for the Hurricanes, who got six points apiece from Haley McNeice...
iBerkshires.com
Holyoke's Ortiz Again Leads Way Past Taconic Girls
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – For the second time in three nights, Bianca Ortiz-Cordero led the Holyoke girls basketball team to victory over Taconic on Thursday. Ortiz scored 26 points as the Knights earned a 55-41 win over their Valley League foes. Taconic made a better showing than it did in...
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Girls Down Monson on Senior Night
DALTON, Mass. – Olivia Gamberoni scored 26 points Thursday to lead the Wahconah girls basketball team to a 65-35 win over Monson on Senior Night in Dalton. Grace Wigington hit seven 3-pointers to finish with 24 points for Wahconah, which won by just six points, 46-40, when the teams met in Monson back in December.
iBerkshires.com
McAlister, Doyle Lead Mount Greylock Past Turners Falls
MONTAGUE, Mass. – Max McAlister hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter to kick start the Mount Greylock boys basketball team to an 80-47 win over Turners Falls on Thursday. McAlister helped the Mounties take a 21-9 lead after one quarter on his way to an 18-point night. Chase...
iBerkshires.com
Lee Girls Fall to Easthampton
LEE, Mass. – Lauren Morse scored 23 points Thursday to lead the Easthampton girls basketball team to a 77-37 win over Lee. Mia Puleri hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points to lead the Wildcats, who got 10 points from Taylor Salice. Lee fought back late but could not...
iBerkshires.com
Chapman Leads Wahconah in Road Win
DALTON, Mass. – Jesse Chapman scored 23 points, and Brody Calvert scored 22 Wednesday to lead the Wahconah boys basketball team to an 81-59 win over Belchertown. Pat McLaughlin scored 15, and Brady Payson added eight in the win. Wahconah (13-3) hosts Easthampton on Friday.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Tops Minnechaug on Senior Night
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Makai Shepardson and Keanu Arce-Jackson each scored 17 points, and the Pittsfield boys basketball team Tuesday outscored Minnechaug down the stretch to take a 65-63 win. Carter Mungin scored five of his 11 points in the fourth quarter, when the Generals outscored the Falcons, 17-13. Da’Sean...
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Boys Rout Agawam
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Tayvon Sandifer scored 20 points Tuesday to lead the Taconic boys basketball team to a 76-42 win over Agawam. Steve Patch scored 10 points in a balanced scoring attack for the Thunder. Maimoudou Bamba scored nine, and Jamal Sistrunk and Christian Maturevich added eight points apiece.
iBerkshires.com
Renaissance Girls Pull Away from McCann Tech in Fourth
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Sy'Nye Baker scored 18 points Thursday to lead the Renaissance High girls basketball team to a 49-45 win over McCann Tech. Baker scored nine points and shot 6-for-9 from the foul line in the fourth quarter, when the hosts outscored the Hornets, 14-10, to earn the win.
iBerkshires.com
Hurricanes Get Balanced Scoring in Win over Granby
CHESHIRE, Mass. – Three Hurricanes scored in double figures Wednesday as the Hoosac Valley girls basketball team defeated Granby, 54-19. Emma Meczywor, Ashlyn Lesure and Taylor Garabedian each scored 10 points, and Hanna Shea scored nine on three 3-pointers in the win. Hoosac Valley (11-4) goes to South Hadley...
iBerkshires.com
Pathfinder Boys Come Back to Beat McCann Tech
PALMER, Mass. -- Cody Ostigay scored 24 points Thursday to lead the Pathfinder boys basketball team to a 55-52 win over McCann Tech. Ostigay scored 11 points in the third quarter, when the hosts outscored the Hornets, 21-11, to overcome a 29-19 half-time deficit. In the fourth, Ostigay scored seven...
iBerkshires.com
Mahar Boys Down Drury
ORANGE, Mass. -- The Mahar boys basketball team Tueaday pulled away in the second quarter to earn a 59-50 win over Drury. The Senators, who took a 51-49 win when the teams met in North Adams last month, outscored the Blue Devils, 23-15, in the last eight minutes to get the win in the rematch.
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Girls Overcome Slow Start, South Hadley
DALTON, Mass. – Grace Wigington scored 21 points Tuesday to lead the Wahconah girls basketball team to a 60-28 win over South Hadley. The Tigers, who dropped a 60-26 decision when the teams met in South Hadley, surprised Wahconah by jumping out to an 11-6 lead after one quarter.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Central basketball has big shoes to fill after two players go off to college
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Central Golden Eagles are known for their powerhouse football program with four state finals appearances in the last four years and winning three titles in the process, but does all that success affect their basketball program?. “That’s the thing about losing leaders…Someone has to...
iBerkshires.com
Shelsy Leads Mount Greylock Past Athol
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – The Mount Greylock boys basketball team Tuesday shook off the rust of a weeklong layoff, went on a 19-2 run to take control of the game and went on to a 74-60 win over Athol to clinch at least a share of the Hampshire North Division title.
Springfield man arrested for bank robberies in Longmeadow, East Longmeadow
The suspect of two bank robberies in East Longmeadow and Longmeadow last week has been identified and arrested.
Police accuse Luis Ruiz of Springfield of robbing banks in Longmeadow, East Longmeadow
Longmeadow and East Longmeadow police worked together to identify and arrest a Springfield man in connection with bank robberies that occurred days apart in each town, according to the Longmeadow Police Department. Luis Ruiz, 43, is facing two counts of armed robbery while masked in connection with the robberies of...
Springfield Rep. Orlando Ramos files bill to make Montenia Shider’s “Massachusetts” the official jazz song for the state
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield resident Montenia Shider has spent the last 40 years of her life singing and further showcased her commitment to the craft of music as a former music teacher for Robert H. Hughes Academy Charter School and performing at local festivals. However, never did she imagine her...
iBerkshires.com
Williams Men's Basketball Tops SUNY-New Paltz
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Alex Lee scored 25 points Tuesday to lead the Williams College men’s basketball team to a 63-57 win over SUNY-New Paltz. Cole Prowitt-Smith scored 11, and Evan Glatzer grabbed nine rebounds in the win. Williams (20-3) finishes the regular season on Sunday at Conn College.
