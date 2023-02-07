Apple (NASDAQ) is expected to soon launch its buy now-pay later product (BNPL) as it expands the service to a broader beta group. According to a report filed by Bloomberg, Apple Pay Later is being tested in-house by its approximately 80,000 or so retail employees. Announced last summer, in typical fashion, Apple is taking its time in releasing a new service that pushes the tech firm deeper into Fintech. As was previously reported, the BNPL product will be managed by Apple but advised by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) – the firm that powers the successful Apple Card. Apple Pay Later will allow users to choose to pay over a six-week period of time minus any fees or interest charges.

2 DAYS AGO