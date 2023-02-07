Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Assets: Matrixport Operating in the UK Following AR Arrangment with Varramore
Matrixport has had its UK wholly-owned subsidiary, Matrixport Advisors Limited, appointed as an Appointed Representative (AR) of Varramore Partners Limited (Varramore), which is authorized and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The relationship allows Matrixport to conduct a range of investment-related activities in the UK. Headquartered in Singapore,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Affirm Reduces Size of Professional Team by 19%, Shares Sink
Max Levchin, Founder and CEO at Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), has shared an update with their employees and that he also wants to share the message publicly. In a move to reduce costs in a flagging market, Affirm will be slashing its workforce. Affirm reported earnings yesterday, which missed on both...
crowdfundinsider.com
Cashfree Payments Introduces ‘Co-lend,’ India’s Automated Escrow Management Solution
Cashfree Payments, India’s payments and API banking solutions company, launched ‘Co-lend’, a fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending. ‘Co-lend’ has been developed in line “with the digital lending guidelines announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).” It facilitates instant disbursal “with auto reconciliation and a dashboard for managing multiple partnerships.” Additionally, it requires “no manual intervention, automatically notifies the loan management system, and eliminates reconciliation efforts.”
crowdfundinsider.com
SBI, Standard Chartered-backed Zodia Custody to Set Up Tier-1 Crypto-Asset Custodian in Japan
SBI Digital Asset Holdings Co., Ltd. (SBI DAH) and Zodia Custody Limited, a crypto asset servicing provider for institutional investors and a subsidiary of Standard Chartered, announce that they have reportedly “entered into definitive agreements to launch a joint venture in Japan.”. Subject to anti-trust and foreign direct investment...
crowdfundinsider.com
Follow to Build Social Investment Platform to Automate Copying of Trades for US Equities
Follow, the “first” community-centric investment platform joining selected finance-focused influencers called ‘Leaders’ and individual investors launches with $9M in funding. As the “first” platform to automate copying of trades of US equities to US clients using a feature called SuperFollow at its RIA affiliate, Follow’s RIA...
crowdfundinsider.com
Staking No More: Kraken Hit With $30 Million Penalty by SEC, Halts Crypto Staking for US Accounts
Following industry rumblings anticipating the move, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has taken action against crypto exchange Kraken in regard to their staking service. Kraken has settled the charges by the SEC without admitting or denying the allegations and paying a $30 million penalty. Kraken has agreed to halt any crypto-staking services.
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase Shares Sink 14% Following SEC Enforcement Action Targeting SEC
Shares in Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the only publicly traded crypto exchange in the US, tanked today – perhaps reacting to the SEC’s enforcement action taken against rival crypto exchange Kraken. In a complaint revealed today, the SEC claimed that crypto staking, or staking as a service, is, in effect...
crowdfundinsider.com
Robinhood Hovers After Investors Ruminate Results
Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) posted Q4 and full year 2022 results yesterday that delivered a net loss of $166 million, or an EPS of -$0.19, compared with net loss of $175 million, or EPS of -$0.20, in the third quarter of 2022. For the full year, Robinhood reported a net loss of $1.03 billion, or an EPS -$1.17 per share. So things are still negative.
crowdfundinsider.com
LCX to Issue Blockchain Powered Euro Bond
LCX says it will become the first company in the crypto industry to issue a tokenized bond that generates a fixed yield for investors. The blockchain-powered “EURt7 tokenized bond” has been approved by the securities regulator in Liechtenstein and is thus available across all EU member states/EEA countries.
crowdfundinsider.com
Robinhood Cancels Ziglu Acquisition as it Reduces Expenses
Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) revealed it has canceled the acquisition of Ziglu, a UK Fintech that opened the door to a new market. Ziglu holds an e-money license and is regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. Ziglu provides crypto trading in the UK as well as other features such as cash accounts.
crowdfundinsider.com
GHO: Aave based Stablecoin Pegged 1 to 1 to US Dollar Announced
Aave, a web3 protocol company, has announced a new dollar-based stablecoin “GHO” (pronounced Go), on Ethereum’s Goerli Testnet. Pegged one to one to the US dollar, the digital asset is said to be overcollaterizled. According to the company, the Aave DAO will manage the supply of GHO,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Neobank: Tide Completes Acquisition of Funding Options
Tide, a neobank serving business customers, has closed on the acquisition of Funding Options, a UK marketplace for business finance, following FCA approval. The purchase was previously announced in November 2022. Tide is authorized by the FCA under the Electronic Money Regulations and offers bank accounts provided by ClearBank which...
crowdfundinsider.com
Republic Asia Revealed as Securities Crowdfunding Platform’s Global Expansion Continues
Republic, a US-based online capital formation platform, now operating in Europe, has launched the website for Republic Asia. Last year, Republic closed on its acquisition of Seedrs – a large UK-based platform that has also been operating on the European continent. In March of 2022, Republic announced a majority...
crowdfundinsider.com
Rosbank Demonstrated First Digital Gold Exchange Transaction in Russia Using Digital Rubles
Rosbank demonstrated the first digital gold exchange deal in Russia using digital rubles. According to the bank it involved “the exchange of tokenized gold between two parties using innovative distributed ledger technology (blockchain) to ensure the security and continuity of the process.”. The project was “implemented jointly with the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fierce Launches Financial “Super App,” Raises $10 Million Seed Round
Has announced the launch of a “super app” that is said to deliver high-yield returns for its users as it exits stealth mode. The App is currently available on iOS, with Android coming soon. At the same time, Fierce has announced a $10 million Seed round. The funding included the participation of Pendrell, AP Capital, Wheelhouse Digital Studios, Space Whale Capital, and several angel investors.
crowdfundinsider.com
X8 AG Applies for Swiss Fintech License in Pursuit of Operating a Global Stablecoin Platform
According to an email, X8 AG has submitted the application to the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), for a Swiss Fintech license according to Article 1b Banking Act. X8 AG aims to emerge as a “regulated global stablecoin system.”. X8 AG said that it believes Switzerland is the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Payments Fintech Mondu Offers BNPL Product for B2B Sales
Mondu, the “fast-growing” B2B payments company, announced MonduSell, a solution for B2B merchants offering flexible payments on all sales channels: field sales, tele-sales or email orders. MonduSell offers the most “popular” B2B payment methods and flexible terms while processing orders from any sales channel in real-time.
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Apple: Big Tech Firm’s BNPL Service Launching Soon, Followed by an Extended Credit Product Apple Pay Monthly
Apple (NASDAQ) is expected to soon launch its buy now-pay later product (BNPL) as it expands the service to a broader beta group. According to a report filed by Bloomberg, Apple Pay Later is being tested in-house by its approximately 80,000 or so retail employees. Announced last summer, in typical fashion, Apple is taking its time in releasing a new service that pushes the tech firm deeper into Fintech. As was previously reported, the BNPL product will be managed by Apple but advised by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) – the firm that powers the successful Apple Card. Apple Pay Later will allow users to choose to pay over a six-week period of time minus any fees or interest charges.
crowdfundinsider.com
FNZ to Acquire ifsam, the Luxembourg-based B2B Fund Platform
FNZ, the global wealth management platform, has agreed to acquire International Fund Services & Asset Management SA (ifsam), a Luxembourg-based B2B fund platform. The acquisition, which is “subject to regulatory approval, will strengthen FNZ’s global client proposition for both asset managers and distributors, adding advanced product, research, data and service solutions to its existing end-to-end wealth management platform.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Reliance Retail, Innoviti Technologies, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank to Enable Acceptance of Digital Rupee
Innoviti Technologies in collaboration with Reliance Retail, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank announced the launch of in-store acceptance of retail payments via Digital Rupee – Retail [e₹-R]. After being the first to introduce dynamic QR based in-store UPI payments, Reliance Retail, in continuance of its endeavor “to...
Comments / 0