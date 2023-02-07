Read full article on original website
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
New York City Called Out by Abbott for Copying Texas Migrant StrategyAsh JurbergTexas State
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
New York government wants to spend $1 billion on housing migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
NBC New York
Long Island Good Samaritan Arrested in Deadly NYC Knife Fight
A 30-year-old Queens man stabbed during a knife fight over an "outburst" at a woman last month has died, authorities say -- and a 27-year-old Long Islander who intervened has now been arrested. Gerard Moreno, of 70th Avenue, died Saturday, eight days after police say he wound up stabbed during...
NY survivor of acid attack seeks justice as reward increases to $50,000
ELMONT, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island woman who was disfigured and partially blinded in a horrific acid attack two years ago spoke out on Wednesday as a reward for information in the case increased to $50,000. Nafiah Ikram, 23, said something more than just financial incentives should bring justice. “It shouldn’t have to take […]
WMUR.com
Prosecutors, law enforcement host hate crime forum
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hate crimes are on the rise across the country, including in New Hampshire, according to the FBI. FBI data shows 34 bias incidents were reported in New Hampshire in 2021. That number increased from 19 in 2020. On Thursday, prosecutors and law enforcement agencies participated in...
Revenge: New York State Mom Hunts, Then Hits Teen Twice With SUV
A mother in New York State brutally ran over a teen boy twice, then traded in her SUV in a bizarre case of revenge. The 35-year-old mom is now facing an attempted murder charge after the disturbing incident. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney, the woman hit the teen once with her SUV, then backed up and hit him again. The D.A., Ray Tierney, says Jennifer Nelson, hit the teen in the parking lot across from William Floyd High School in Mastic Beach, NY, in October 2022. D.A. Tierny said that Nelson tried to trade in the lease on her vehicle the same evening of the incident to try to conceal evidence of the alleged crime.
Alleged wannabe jihadist Trevor Bickford, accused of machete attack on NYC cops, to remain behind bars
The alleged wannabe jihadist accused of attacking three NYPD cops with a machete-like weapon on New Year’s Eve was ordered held without bail Monday. In his first appearance in Manhattan federal court, suspect Trevor Thomas Bickford, 19, of Maine consented to remain behind bars pending trial on four counts of attempting to murder officers and employees of the US government. At the brief hearing, Bickford, shackled at the hands and feet and wearing a gray jail jumpsuit, requested Judge Ona Wang appoint a lawyer to represent him in the case. Bickford did not enter a plea at the hearing. His current lawyer, Marisa...
NYPD officer shot in apparent suicide attempt in Bronx precinct
An NYPD officer was shot inside a Bronx police station Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide attempt.
Maine Man Allegedly Threatened to ‘Shoot Up’ a Former Work Place
A Maine man is facing a felony charge after allegedly threatening to shoot up his former place of employment. Benjamin Scott Therrien, 28, has been charged with felony terrorizing for the incident that happened this week in Pittsfield. After his arrest, Therrien was being held at the Somerset County Jail on $10,000 bail.
talkofthesound.com
As Westchester DA Asks Victims of New Rochelle Man to Come Forward, Our Readers Verify Current Photos of Jason Ricketts
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (February 7, 2023) — With the help of Talk of the Sound readers we have verified recent images of Jason Ricketts, 22, of New Rochelle, NY, who was arraigned last Thursday on multiple felony charges: Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree, Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance, Promoting an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child, and Possessing an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child.
Northern Westchester Man Strangles Woman, Violates Restraining Order In Hudson Valley: Police
A man from Northern Westchester faces charges after violating a restraining order against a woman he allegedly strangled in Putnam County, authorities said. Peekskill resident Dany Villa-Carchipulla was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 2 at his residence for the violations, the Putnam County Sh…
ems1.com
Former Maine Med official, head of Maine Task Force One sentenced to 5 years for fraud
PORTLAND, Maine — A former emergency preparedness director for Maine Medical Center was sentenced to five years in federal prison after falsely claiming he was a Homeland Security officer and using that identity to defraud several agencies out of more than $150,000. Joshua Cory Frances, 46, was sentenced to...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova resigns amid stolen Rolex investigation
WILLISTON, Vt. — Giancarlo DiGenova, the Vermont State trooper who was accused of grand larceny in December has resigned, a state police spokesperson confirmed to NBC5 on Tuesday. DiGenova, had been suspended with pay in December as the agency launched an investigation into possible grand larceny, possession of stolen...
WMUR.com
Family of Maura Murray hold vigil 19 years after her disappearance in New Hampshire
HAVERHILL, N.H. — Family and friends gathered for a vigil Thursday night to remember Maura Murray 19 years after she disappeared in New Hampshire. Murray was a star athlete who was studying to become a nurse at UMass-Amherst when she crashed her car into a snowbank in Haverhill on Feb. 9, 2004.
Fed-up mom flees NYC after 4-year-old son was sucker-punched
Rafaela Rivera told 'Fox & Friends' about her experience with moving to South Carolina after fleeing crime-ridden New York City where her son was sucker-punched last year.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Retired cop and BOCES criminal justice teacher indicted for ‘double-dipping’
KINGSTON – A former Ulster County BOCES criminal justice instructor who is a retired Westchester County police officer, has been indicted alleging that he stole over $163,000 from the state retirement system by taking unlawful pension payments and forging a required certificate purportedly issued by the State Education Department.
NY off-duty police officer shooting: person of interest in custody
A person of interest has been arrested in connection with the shooting of an off-duty New York City police officer.
Meth lab found in St. Lawrence County, suspect arrested
MADRID, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s office has arrested and charged the suspect in an investigation involving a methamphetamine lab found in the town of Madrid on February 6, 2023. On February 6, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a meth lab being located and on February 8, […]
foxbangor.com
Search leaves Mount Chase man facing charges
MOUNT CHASE- A police search has left to a Mount Chase man facing charges. Trevor Desrosiers,38, was arrested Tuesday . According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of an assault in Mount Chase on December 21. They say there has been an investigation for several...
New York City police arrest 15-year-old girl in connection to deadly Bronx fire: police
The New York City Police Department arrested a 15-year-old girl was arrested and charged with murder and arson for her alleged involvement in a deadly fire in the Bronx last week.
Hudson Valley Man Who Crashed on Thruway Allegedly Had BAC Over 3X Legal Limit
Police say a lower Hudson Valley man is facing charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated after an early morning crash. Officials say once the suspect was taken into custody, it was determined he was driving with an alcohol level more than three times the state's legal limit. According to the...
Upstate NY town assessor used hidden camera to eavesdrop on employees, troopers say
Webb, N.Y. — A town assessor from Herkimer County used a hidden camera to eavesdrop on employees, state troopers said. Justin D. Masters, 47, of Old Forge, was charged recently with one count of eavesdropping, said Trooper Jack Keller, a state police spokesman. Masters placed the camera in town...
