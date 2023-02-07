ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NBC New York

Long Island Good Samaritan Arrested in Deadly NYC Knife Fight

A 30-year-old Queens man stabbed during a knife fight over an "outburst" at a woman last month has died, authorities say -- and a 27-year-old Long Islander who intervened has now been arrested. Gerard Moreno, of 70th Avenue, died Saturday, eight days after police say he wound up stabbed during...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WMUR.com

Prosecutors, law enforcement host hate crime forum

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hate crimes are on the rise across the country, including in New Hampshire, according to the FBI. FBI data shows 34 bias incidents were reported in New Hampshire in 2021. That number increased from 19 in 2020. On Thursday, prosecutors and law enforcement agencies participated in...
MAINE STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Revenge: New York State Mom Hunts, Then Hits Teen Twice With SUV

A mother in New York State brutally ran over a teen boy twice, then traded in her SUV in a bizarre case of revenge. The 35-year-old mom is now facing an attempted murder charge after the disturbing incident. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney, the woman hit the teen once with her SUV, then backed up and hit him again. The D.A., Ray Tierney, says Jennifer Nelson, hit the teen in the parking lot across from William Floyd High School in Mastic Beach, NY, in October 2022. D.A. Tierny said that Nelson tried to trade in the lease on her vehicle the same evening of the incident to try to conceal evidence of the alleged crime.
MASTIC BEACH, NY
New York Post

Alleged wannabe jihadist Trevor Bickford, accused of machete attack on NYC cops, to remain behind bars

The alleged wannabe jihadist accused of attacking three NYPD cops with a machete-like weapon on New Year’s Eve was ordered held without bail Monday. In his first appearance in Manhattan federal court, suspect Trevor Thomas Bickford, 19, of Maine consented to remain behind bars pending trial on four counts of attempting to murder officers and employees of the US government.   At the brief hearing, Bickford, shackled at the hands and feet and wearing a gray jail jumpsuit, requested Judge Ona Wang appoint a lawyer to represent him in the case.  Bickford did not enter a plea at the hearing. His current lawyer, Marisa...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
talkofthesound.com

As Westchester DA Asks Victims of New Rochelle Man to Come Forward, Our Readers Verify Current Photos of Jason Ricketts

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (February 7, 2023) — With the help of Talk of the Sound readers we have verified recent images of Jason Ricketts, 22, of New Rochelle, NY, who was arraigned last Thursday on multiple felony charges: Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree, Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance, Promoting an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child, and Possessing an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
foxbangor.com

Search leaves Mount Chase man facing charges

MOUNT CHASE- A police search has left to a Mount Chase man facing charges. Trevor Desrosiers,38, was arrested Tuesday . According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of an assault in Mount Chase on December 21. They say there has been an investigation for several...
MOUNT CHASE, ME

