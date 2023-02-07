ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, NH

WMUR.com

Hollis police investigate several reports of mail theft

HOLLIS, N.H. — The Hollis Police Department is asking for the public’s help as officers investigate several reports of mail theft. Officials said the thefts happened between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Some of the impacted streets include Pine Hill Road and Nartoff Road. According to officers, the...
HOLLIS, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Police investigate another drive-by BB gun shooting

LACONIA — City resident Patrick Gale found his porch window on Messer Street cracked and full of holes last Friday. Footage from Gale's doorbell camera revealed a black pickup truck with a toolbox speeding by the house and firing three steel BBs into his window. The video was taken...
LACONIA, NH
newportdispatch.com

Driver arrested in connection to Nashua hit-and-run

NASHUA— A 30-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested in Nashua yesterday. Police say Jesus Lopez, of Lowell, was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging him with conduct after an accident. On January 28, police were notified of an accident on the F.E. Everett Turnpike. Responding officers say the driver...
NASHUA, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Brockton, Somerset and Everett residents arrested in Brockton on gun charges after Taunton armed robbery, shooting

Police say a future tragedy was averted when Brockton Police Detectives seized two guns and ammunition and arrested three people racing through Brockton Wednesday after allegedly committing an armed robbery in Taunton. Taunton Police reported the suspects fired at a residence causing property damage. Taunton authorities, along with the State...
BROCKTON, MA
WMUR.com

Cars broken into at Strawbery Banke

Four car windows were smashed recently in the parking lot of Strawbery Banke. Police said all the victims were women, and similar valuables were stolen.
nbcboston.com

Mother, Father, 12-Year-Old Son Found Shot Dead Inside Andover Home, Authorities Say

A father, mother and a 12-year-old son were found dead inside a home in Andover, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning, according to authorities in Essex County. During a news conference at around 8:30 a.m., Andover Police Chief Keefe said that police had to breach two doors to get inside the house when they first responded after 3 a.m. Thursday, and found the father, mother and 12-year-old son dead with gunshot wounds. The father was 56 years old and the mother was 55 years old, according to Keefe.
ANDOVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County man held for alleged murder of Lori Medeiros indicted on new charges after gun, drugs, money found in stash house

The 34-year-old Norton and Medford man already being held without bail on charges of Second-Degree Murder and Reckless Motor Vehicle Homicide connected to the November 7, 2022 fatal crash on Kingman Road in Taunton which claimed the life of a 54-year-old Middleboro woman is now accused of a litany of other drug trafficking and illegal firearm charges, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn announced.
TAUNTON, MA

