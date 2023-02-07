Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Don't Miss This Magical Night For Grownups: S'mores, Adult Drinks & Live Music!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Salisbury Artist Jesse Mireles Featured in NHAA Show ¡Expresionismo! in Portsmouth NHAllen MirelesPortsmouth, NH
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.Sherif SaadSalem, NH
Related
WMUR.com
Hollis police investigate several reports of mail theft
HOLLIS, N.H. — The Hollis Police Department is asking for the public’s help as officers investigate several reports of mail theft. Officials said the thefts happened between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Some of the impacted streets include Pine Hill Road and Nartoff Road. According to officers, the...
WMUR.com
Police investigate whether recent Seacoast break-ins tied to well-known gang
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A string of car break-ins on the Seacoast over the past two weeks has police investigating if they could be connected to a notorious gang along the East Coast. Four car windows were smashed recently in the parking lot of Strawbery Banke. Police said all the...
laconiadailysun.com
Police investigate another drive-by BB gun shooting
LACONIA — City resident Patrick Gale found his porch window on Messer Street cracked and full of holes last Friday. Footage from Gale's doorbell camera revealed a black pickup truck with a toolbox speeding by the house and firing three steel BBs into his window. The video was taken...
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested in connection to Nashua hit-and-run
NASHUA— A 30-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested in Nashua yesterday. Police say Jesus Lopez, of Lowell, was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging him with conduct after an accident. On January 28, police were notified of an accident on the F.E. Everett Turnpike. Responding officers say the driver...
NH woman arrested after dog found in trash bag on side of road
A New Hampshire woman has been arrested after a dog was found in a trash bag on the side of the road.
whdh.com
MBTA Transit Police: 15 year old arrested, 2nd teen sought after both allegedly attacked man on train
A teenager was arrested and another is being sought by MBTA Transit Police after a man was assaulted aboard a train on Wednesday. In a social media post, the police department said TPD officers at Ruggles station were alerted just before 2:30 p.m. about the assault. According to police, two...
fallriverreporter.com
Brockton, Somerset and Everett residents arrested in Brockton on gun charges after Taunton armed robbery, shooting
Police say a future tragedy was averted when Brockton Police Detectives seized two guns and ammunition and arrested three people racing through Brockton Wednesday after allegedly committing an armed robbery in Taunton. Taunton Police reported the suspects fired at a residence causing property damage. Taunton authorities, along with the State...
Lexington man pleads guilty to civil rights charge for throwing banana peels at Haitian neighbor’s home
Robert Ivarson was also found to have Nazi and KKK paraphernalia and a hoard of illegal guns in his home. A Lexington man pleaded guilty to a criminal harassment and a civil rights violation this month for repeatedly throwing banana peels at the home of a Haitian family in his neighborhood.
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Drunken sleeping man refuses to leave restaurant, suddenly does, then comes back later
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
Lexington man who allegedly threw bananas at neighbors pleads guilty to criminal harassment
A Lexington man who allegedly threw bananas on the property of his Haitian neighbors pled guilty to charges of criminal harassment, a criminal civil rights violation and a slew of firearms-related charges, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office announced Thursday.
2 McDonald’s workers injured in attempted drive-thru robbery in Roslindale, police say
Tuesday night, two employees at a McDonald’s in Roslindale were injured after a suspect tried to rob the fast-food restaurant through a drive-thru window, Boston police said. At 8:47 p.m. at 718 American Legion Highway, a suspect reached their hands through the drive-through window of the restaurant in an...
whdh.com
Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend to appear in court
SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend is set to appear in court Thursday. Judy Church, 64, is charged with the murder of 46-year-old Leroy Fowler, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors say that, on November 11 around 8 p.m., Church...
WMUR.com
Cars broken into at Strawbery Banke
Four car windows were smashed recently in the parking lot of Strawbery Banke. Police said all the victims were women, and similar valuables were stolen.
nbcboston.com
Mother, Father, 12-Year-Old Son Found Shot Dead Inside Andover Home, Authorities Say
A father, mother and a 12-year-old son were found dead inside a home in Andover, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning, according to authorities in Essex County. During a news conference at around 8:30 a.m., Andover Police Chief Keefe said that police had to breach two doors to get inside the house when they first responded after 3 a.m. Thursday, and found the father, mother and 12-year-old son dead with gunshot wounds. The father was 56 years old and the mother was 55 years old, according to Keefe.
Driver Caught Going Over 100 MPH On Same Road As Fatal Hingham Crash: Police
Police arrested a driver who was allegedly going over 100 mph down the same street in Hingham where a fatal crash happened only two days prior.The driver was caught going 104 mph down Lincoln Street around 1:41 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to Hingham Police. The speed limit on that street is …
NECN
Driver Cuts McDonald's Employee in Attempted Drive-Thru Robbery, Boston Police Say
A driver cut a McDonald's employee while trying to rob a drive-thru at a Boston location of the fast food enterprise on Tuesday night, police said. At about 8:47 p.m., the person pulled up with a knife and tried to grab money from two employees working at the McDonald's at 718 American Legion Highway in Roslindale, Boston police said.
Police seek help identifying man who punched 62-year-old woman at MBTA station
Police are turning to the public for help identifying a man who punched a 62-year-old woman at an MBTA station on Tuesday.
Brockton man arrested for suspended license, trafficking marijuana, and running from police
The Massachusetts State Police arrested a man from Brockton with a suspended license trafficking marijuana after he ran away from the police.
7-vehicle crash causing lengthy traffic delays on I-95 in Needham
A crash involving seven vehicles is causing lengthy traffic delays on a stretch of Interstate 95 that runs through Needham on Friday morning.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man held for alleged murder of Lori Medeiros indicted on new charges after gun, drugs, money found in stash house
The 34-year-old Norton and Medford man already being held without bail on charges of Second-Degree Murder and Reckless Motor Vehicle Homicide connected to the November 7, 2022 fatal crash on Kingman Road in Taunton which claimed the life of a 54-year-old Middleboro woman is now accused of a litany of other drug trafficking and illegal firearm charges, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn announced.
Comments / 0