A father, mother and a 12-year-old son were found dead inside a home in Andover, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning, according to authorities in Essex County. During a news conference at around 8:30 a.m., Andover Police Chief Keefe said that police had to breach two doors to get inside the house when they first responded after 3 a.m. Thursday, and found the father, mother and 12-year-old son dead with gunshot wounds. The father was 56 years old and the mother was 55 years old, according to Keefe.

ANDOVER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO