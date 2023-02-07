Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Duquette Double-Double Propels Pittsfield Past Westfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Jamie Duquette scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds Thursday to lead the Pittsfield girls basketball team to an 87-31 win over Westfield. Harolyn Castillo scored 13 points, and Abby Malumphy added 11 as the Generals won their third straight. Randi Duquette finished with five points,...
iBerkshires.com
Lee Girls Fall to Easthampton
LEE, Mass. – Lauren Morse scored 23 points Thursday to lead the Easthampton girls basketball team to a 77-37 win over Lee. Mia Puleri hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points to lead the Wildcats, who got 10 points from Taylor Salice. Lee fought back late but could not...
iBerkshires.com
McAlister, Doyle Lead Mount Greylock Past Turners Falls
MONTAGUE, Mass. – Max McAlister hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter to kick start the Mount Greylock boys basketball team to an 80-47 win over Turners Falls on Thursday. McAlister helped the Mounties take a 21-9 lead after one quarter on his way to an 18-point night. Chase...
iBerkshires.com
Holyoke's Ortiz Again Leads Way Past Taconic Girls
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – For the second time in three nights, Bianca Ortiz-Cordero led the Holyoke girls basketball team to victory over Taconic on Thursday. Ortiz scored 26 points as the Knights earned a 55-41 win over their Valley League foes. Taconic made a better showing than it did in...
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Girls Down Monson on Senior Night
DALTON, Mass. – Olivia Gamberoni scored 26 points Thursday to lead the Wahconah girls basketball team to a 65-35 win over Monson on Senior Night in Dalton. Grace Wigington hit seven 3-pointers to finish with 24 points for Wahconah, which won by just six points, 46-40, when the teams met in Monson back in December.
iBerkshires.com
Agawam Girls Edge Drury in OT
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Stefanee Phillips scored 17 points, including four in overtime, Thursday to lead the Agawam girls basketball team to a 55-54 win over Drury. Grace Frasier added 16 points for the visitors, who came from behind to tie the game in the fourth quarter and outscored the Blue Devils, 11-10, in the extra session.
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Boys Rout Agawam
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Tayvon Sandifer scored 20 points Tuesday to lead the Taconic boys basketball team to a 76-42 win over Agawam. Steve Patch scored 10 points in a balanced scoring attack for the Thunder. Maimoudou Bamba scored nine, and Jamal Sistrunk and Christian Maturevich added eight points apiece.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Tops Minnechaug on Senior Night
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Makai Shepardson and Keanu Arce-Jackson each scored 17 points, and the Pittsfield boys basketball team Tuesday outscored Minnechaug down the stretch to take a 65-63 win. Carter Mungin scored five of his 11 points in the fourth quarter, when the Generals outscored the Falcons, 17-13. Da’Sean...
iBerkshires.com
Renaissance Girls Pull Away from McCann Tech in Fourth
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Sy'Nye Baker scored 18 points Thursday to lead the Renaissance High girls basketball team to a 49-45 win over McCann Tech. Baker scored nine points and shot 6-for-9 from the foul line in the fourth quarter, when the hosts outscored the Hornets, 14-10, to earn the win.
iBerkshires.com
Pathfinder Boys Come Back to Beat McCann Tech
PALMER, Mass. -- Cody Ostigay scored 24 points Thursday to lead the Pathfinder boys basketball team to a 55-52 win over McCann Tech. Ostigay scored 11 points in the third quarter, when the hosts outscored the Hornets, 21-11, to overcome a 29-19 half-time deficit. In the fourth, Ostigay scored seven...
iBerkshires.com
Shelsy Leads Mount Greylock Past Athol
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – The Mount Greylock boys basketball team Tuesday shook off the rust of a weeklong layoff, went on a 19-2 run to take control of the game and went on to a 74-60 win over Athol to clinch at least a share of the Hampshire North Division title.
iBerkshires.com
Chapman Leads Wahconah in Road Win
DALTON, Mass. – Jesse Chapman scored 23 points, and Brody Calvert scored 22 Wednesday to lead the Wahconah boys basketball team to an 81-59 win over Belchertown. Pat McLaughlin scored 15, and Brady Payson added eight in the win. Wahconah (13-3) hosts Easthampton on Friday.
iBerkshires.com
Hurricanes Get Balanced Scoring in Win over Granby
CHESHIRE, Mass. – Three Hurricanes scored in double figures Wednesday as the Hoosac Valley girls basketball team defeated Granby, 54-19. Emma Meczywor, Ashlyn Lesure and Taylor Garabedian each scored 10 points, and Hanna Shea scored nine on three 3-pointers in the win. Hoosac Valley (11-4) goes to South Hadley...
iBerkshires.com
Mahar Boys Down Drury
ORANGE, Mass. -- The Mahar boys basketball team Tueaday pulled away in the second quarter to earn a 59-50 win over Drury. The Senators, who took a 51-49 win when the teams met in North Adams last month, outscored the Blue Devils, 23-15, in the last eight minutes to get the win in the rematch.
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Girls Overcome Slow Start, South Hadley
DALTON, Mass. – Grace Wigington scored 21 points Tuesday to lead the Wahconah girls basketball team to a 60-28 win over South Hadley. The Tigers, who dropped a 60-26 decision when the teams met in South Hadley, surprised Wahconah by jumping out to an 11-6 lead after one quarter.
iBerkshires.com
Roam Finds New Home in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Artist and gallery owner Xtina Parks is excited about the future of her new neighborhood. And she is just as excited about preserving its past. "What is important to me is history and things that are important to New England," Parks said this week. "I'm originally from Springfield and have always loved architecture — historic buildings, buildings that are older.
Springfield man arrested for bank robberies in Longmeadow, East Longmeadow
The suspect of two bank robberies in East Longmeadow and Longmeadow last week has been identified and arrested.
MassLive.com
Curtains for Hadley Bed Bath & Beyond, last location in Pioneer Valley to close
HADLEY — Beleaguered retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close its location in the Mountain Farms plaza in Hadley, probably sometime in March, according to store employees. The store’s Mountain Farms location at 337 Russell St. was included this week on a list of 149 additional stores the chain plans to close. This list followed a smattering of other announcements over the past few weeks as Bed Bath & Beyond struggles under a debt load.
iBerkshires.com
City of Pittsfield: February flu clinics
PITTSFIELD, Mass.— The city of Pittsfield's Health Department will be hosting two public flu clinics in Pittsfield for anyone seeking flu vaccinations. The first clinic will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Epworth Arms Apartments, 350 West St. The second clinic will be held...
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Plays, Comedy Nights, and More
Cold weather getting you down? No worries, Berkshire County has a variety of events to warm up your weekend from concerts, comedy nights, and more. The Clark Art Institute is inviting artists of all skill levels to draw using this month's "Animal Planet" theme from 10:30 to noon and selections from its collection of prints, drawings, and photographs as inspiration.
