The American Legion, Post 3, in Hanford, will host a St. Patrick’s Day dinner, Saturday, March 11, at the Veterans Memorial Building. “This dinner, unlike the others we have throughout the year like our Christmas dinner where we recognize our law enforcement officer of the year, is just about the community … we aren’t going to be holding any ceremonies for the service members in attendance,” said Scott Holwell, post commander.

HANFORD, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO