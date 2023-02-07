Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hairstylist & Actress Indicted on Wild Multi-Million Dollar Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzFresno, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Volunteers sought for assisting emergency relief at Central California Food Bank in FresnoD.J. EatonFresno, CA
Arthur Dyson to speak on ‘Touching the Soul: The Poetics of Architecture’ at Fresno Art Museum on February 11D.J. EatonFresno, CA
An entire family targeted in mass shooting in CaliforniaSneha NeupaneGoshen, CA
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford West in first place in Kings Canyon League
The Hanford West Huskies boys basketball team is currently 5-1 in the Tri-County Kings Canyon league following a 73-63 loss to Sierra Pacific High and a 60-47 win over Kingsburg High. The Huskies fell to Sierra Pacific on Jan. 31 in Hanford. They then defeated Kingsburg High on Feb. 2...
Hanford Sentinel
COS men beat West Hills Lemoore, 71-47
College of the Sequoias men's basketball team reduced to one its magic number for clinching no worse than a tie for a fifth straight Central Valley Conference championship with a 71-47 victory over West Hills-Lemoore on Feb. 4 at Porter Field House. But even more important to Giants coach Dallas...
Hanford Sentinel
Vikings baseball look to make a run
The Kingsburg Vikings baseball team will look to make a run at a Central Section Championship after a 2022 season that saw them reach the semifinals of the Division III playoffs. The Vikings return seven starters from 2022 that saw them finish the season 24-6-1 overall and win a Central...
Hanford Sentinel
KCSO: One dead in Elder Avenue shooting; Hanford Christian School briefly locked down
The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday morning in an orchard west of Hanford, and prompted the brief lockdown of Hanford Christian School. The suspect in the case, a Hispanic male, is in custody, Sgt. Nate Ferrier said Thursday afternoon. Deputies...
Hanford Sentinel
Gotti's Kitchen hosts grand opening at West Hills College Lemoore
From 4:30-7 p.m. Friday Gotti's Kitchen, a new restaurant serving Lemoore and the surrounding communities will host a grand opening on the campus of West Hills College Lemoore in the Student Union. "We are so excited Gotti's Kitchen has found a home on our campus," said West Hills College Lemoore...
Hanford Sentinel
Second monthly Hanford Helping Hands park cleanup to be held Saturday
Hanford’s Parks & Community Services Department will host the second Helping Hands work day Saturday at Earl Johnson Park. “There’s a sense of community and connection about this area,” Parks and Facilities Manager Levi Winebrenner said. “People really care and take care of one another.”. The...
Hanford Sentinel
A city grieves, then the healing begins so the joy can return | Selma Stories
By the time the assembled multitude began quietly filing out of Lincoln Park last Thursday, you sensed a shift in the spirits after a brutal couple of days in Selma. The killing of a police officer had cast a pall on our town. Never had that happened here, and when the word went out about a rally/vigil for Officer Gonzalo Carrasco, Selma responded.
Hanford Sentinel
Jazz musician Kenny G to perform in Visalia
Legendary jazz musician, Kenny G, will perform live at the Visalia Fox Theatre on Thursday, April 27. Tickets will go on sale officially to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Tickets and Fox Passes may be purchased at www.foxvisalia.org, by stopping by the Visalia Fox Office at 308 W. Main Street, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or by calling (559) 625-1369.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford American Legion Post 3 to host St. Patrick’s Day dinner at Veterans Hall
The American Legion, Post 3, in Hanford, will host a St. Patrick’s Day dinner, Saturday, March 11, at the Veterans Memorial Building. “This dinner, unlike the others we have throughout the year like our Christmas dinner where we recognize our law enforcement officer of the year, is just about the community … we aren’t going to be holding any ceremonies for the service members in attendance,” said Scott Holwell, post commander.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford can match grant requirement for rail corridor funding
Hanford's City Council heard Tuesday from city staff that meeting the 11.47% minimum match required to receive funding from a California Department of Transportation grant could be accomplished with no trouble by using staff hours as an inkind contribution. The information was presented during an informational study session focusing on...
Hanford Sentinel
Ribbon cut on Kings County's newest library branch
King’s County’s newest library branch is ready to hit the road. The Kings Mobile Library, or KMBL (pronounced “Kimble”), is not just an extension of the Hanford Library, but its own independent branch, Kings County Library Director Natalie Rencher said at its ribbon cutting Wednesday afternoon.
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County emergency response agencies practice active shooter response | Photos
Agencies from across Kings County participated Wednesday afternoon at Naval Air Station Lemoore in an active shooter training exercise at Akers Elementary School. The simulation was part of the Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain program, a series of exercises participated by all Naval installations in the continental United States.
Hanford Sentinel
Children’s Storybook Garden & Museum to host first spring event in March
The Children’s Storybook Garden & Museum located in the heart of downtown Hanford is gearing up for the start of spring events, the first of which will be Patiently “Poppy” Day. The event will be Saturday, March 25, from 1 to 4 p.m. The event will center...
Hanford Sentinel
Books: By hoof, horse and bookmobile
Welcome aboard the Kings County Bookmobile! Funded by California State Library and Friends of Kings County Library, the new addition will be presented to the public on February 8 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. outside at the Kings County Library, 401 N. Douty Street. Bookmobiles in America started in 1839...
Hanford Sentinel
Antique Emporium sells 'weird stuff and cool junk'
One of the more unique shopping spaces downtown, Hanford Antique Emporium, is open seven days a week and carries a solid and vast inventory. Hanford Antique Emporium is an 8,000-square-foot space that has been open since the 1990s and going strong ever since. The store is comprised of around 16 vendors that showcase their unique products to the public.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford to lease 11 replacement police vehicles, delays county island annexation
Hanford will sublease and upfit 11 pursuit-rated Dodge Durangos at an estimated cost of $896,000 following approval Tuesday by the City Council. During the meeting the council also heard public comments about a roundabout proposed for downtown Hanford, continued an annexation hearing, and approved the lease of the Hanford Soccer Complex.
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County Bookings
The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Anthony Andrew Zamarron, 23. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, ADW with force: possible GBI,...
Hanford Sentinel
Two in custody after handgun-related disturbance
Two people are in custody following a disturbance Tuesday in the 10100 Block of Houston Avenue during which 30-year-old Martin Natividad reportedly pointed a handgun at people in a residence. Natividad was already marked by the Kings County Sheriff's Office for prior arrests on offenses including domestic violence, weapons offenses,...
Hanford Sentinel
The Kings County Animal Shelter has special deals for Valentine's Day
If you're looking for a friend this Valentine's Day, the Kings County Animal Shelter has you covered. Throughout the month of February, KCAS has a special deal for single women and men who are looking for a companion. The shelter has lowered its adoption prices in hopes of connecting an...
Hanford Sentinel
Pop quiz: Think you know everything about World Ag Expo?
Think you know about the World Ag Expo, which is set for Feb. 13-15? Here are some stats and facts about the annual event. World Ag Expo was established in 1968. 98,387 people came from 49 states and 34 countries to attend the 2022 show. It was the first live show after the COVID Pandemic.
