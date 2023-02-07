Adams commits to SEMO
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Sullivan’s Luke Adams has verbally committed to play college football at Southeast Missouri State University.
Adams finished with 70 catches for 1,086 yards and 18 touchdowns this past season. He also added 106 total tackles on defense.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.
Comments / 0