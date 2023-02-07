ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Adams commits to SEMO

By Grant Pugh
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SZcdv_0kejc3w600

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Sullivan’s Luke Adams has verbally committed to play college football at Southeast Missouri State University.

Adams finished with 70 catches for 1,086 yards and 18 touchdowns this past season. He also added 106 total tackles on defense.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

Goin’ 2 The Hoop Podcast 2-9-23

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Meet the newest member of the WTWO Sports Team as Jack Berney joins Grant and Nicole for some podcast fun. FIRST BLOCK: College Basketball Breakdown as the Hoosiers and Sycamores pick up big wins. SECOND BLOCK: Welcome Jack to WTWO and the team. FINAL BLOCK: Super Bowl predictions.
FARMERSBURG, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Blazers split with Vols Wednesday

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — John A. Logan beats Vincennes, 78-68 Wednesday night in men’s college basketball. Cherrelle Newsome sets the VU record for three-pointers as the VU Women beat John A. Logan, 81-56.
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

ISU 84, Valpo 62

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State beats Valparaiso, 84-62 Wednesday night. The Sycamores have won four in a row. Courvoisier McCauley led the way with 15 points. Robbie Avila added 14, Cooper Neese 11, and Trenton Gibson 10. The Sycamores will travel to Northern Iowa this weekend for a matchup with the Panthers Saturday […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

‘Every moment you’ve just got to cherish’: Defying the odds, basketball player’s cancer battle

MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Daviess County community and beyond are rallying behind a former Barr-Reeve basketball star after an unexpected and devasting cancer diagnosis. Hagen Knepp was just a few months into his freshman year at Grace College, still playing basketball, when things took a turn. “It was more just like I know something’s […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Sullivan school district receives IDOE counseling grant

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Recently announcing the recipients of the  Comprehensive School Counseling Grant, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has awarded a total of 5 million in funding to be allotted to various schools in southern Indiana, including Sullivan County. Out of the 26 school districts receiving the grant, the Southwest School Corporation […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures

INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Wabash Valley sits near two seismic zones

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) — Southwestern Indiana sits in the shadow of two seismic zones: The Wabash Valley Zone and The New Madrid Zone, both capable of producing earthquakes. “What we have in The New Madrid Fault is what’s known as a severity fault,” Roger Axe, Greene County’s Director of Emergency Management, said. “See, San […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

150-year-old southern Indiana funeral home collapses after fire

OWENSVILLE, Ind. — A funeral home that has been standing for nearly 150 years has collapsed after a fire tore through the brick building’s second floor. According to the Indiana State Fire Marshal, the fire occurred early Sunday at the Holder Funeral Home located in the 300 block of S. Main Street in Owensville. Owensville […]
OWENSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Situation at Haubstadt school ‘under control’

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — Although law enforcement officers are still on scene, Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven says a situation at the K-8 school in Haubstadt is “under control”. He says officers responded to Haubstadt Community School after a person outside the building was having an “emotional crisis”. We’re told the 22-year-old was trying to […]
HAUBSTADT, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local organization recognizes volunteers and supporters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Over 300 guests joined a local organization to recognize its volunteers and supporters. United Way of the Wabash Valley’s annual meeting was held at the Terre Haute Convention Center. The purpose of the meeting was to reflect on what the organization has done in the past year and to recognize those […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
thecash-book.com

Total of 33 area volleyball players earn MHSVCA Academic All-State

Notre Dame volleyball senior Tori Rubel was named as a Missouri High School Volleyball Coaches Association Academic All-State selection for the second year in a row. Photo by Jay Forness. Three of the four volleyball teams in The Cash-Book Journal’s coverage area — Jackson, Notre Dame and Saxony Lutheran —...
JACKSON, MO
Fox 59

Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana

Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
MITCHELL, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Fourth graders step into the shoes of historic African American figures

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An event celebrating Black History Month returned Thursday to a local elementary school. The African American Interactive Wax Museum was held at Benjamin Franklin Elementary school in Terre Haute. The program has fourth graders learn about, and dress up as, various African American historical figures and celebrities. As younger students […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vigo elementary students use fish to grow salads

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new program at an elementary school in Vigo County is teaching children how to grow food in a unique way. Benjamin Franklin Elementary School introduced an aquaponics program for its third-grade classes. The six-week program is being taught by an educator from Colorado and involves creating aquariums that will […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Over $120,000 donated to dozens of Wabash Valley nonprofits

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Over $120,000 were donated to 60 Wabash Valley-area non-profit organizations at First Financial Bank Wednesday, celebrating the legacies of four Terre Haute individuals. The money came from charitable trusts from Oscar Baur, Frederick R. Benson, Mary Smith Young and Sheldon Swope. Carol Myers, the senior trust officer for the bank, said […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Officials hold ‘wall-breaking’ ceremony for 12 Points Library

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County Public Library took its next steps in bringing a branch building back to 12 Points on Wednesday, hosting a ceremonial “wall-breaking” with community members on hand. The ceremony comes days after after Keymark Construction started renovations on the building, which used to be a funeral home. Executive director […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy