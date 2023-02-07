Read full article on original website
Powerball Winner: Here's Who Won The $754 Million Jackpot
Monday's jackpot was worth an estimated $754 million.
News 8 KFMB
Winning ticket sold for $754.6 million Powerball jackpot
WASHINGTON — A lucky winner in Washington state will take home the ninth-largest jackpot in U.S. history — a Powerball prize worth more than $750 million. There were also five million-dollar winners in Michigan and New York, and a $2 million winner in Texas. The Powerball jackpot had...
KTLA.com
What if nobody claims California’s $2.04B Powerball jackpot?
One lucky winner in Washington just scored a $747 million Powerball jackpot, but an even bigger winner in California is still out there. It’s been three months since lottery officials announced a Powerball ticket worth $2.04 billion had been sold at a convenience store in Altadena. California lottery officials have yet to confirm a winner has claimed the prize.
Did anyone win the $700M Powerball jackpot? See the winning numbers for Saturday's drawing
Powerball's jackpot has climbed to an estimated $700 million, with a cash option of $375.7 million. See the winning lottery numbers for Feb. 4, 2023.
Single winner in Washington claims $754.6M Powerball jackpot
Powerball on Tuesday said one ticket matched its Monday drawing, winning the game's fifth largest jackpot in history totaling $754.6 million.
Last night's Powerball drawing on February 6, 2009
The Powerball held this February 6 a new drawing to find the lucky winner who will get nothing less than $747 million. A sum that is somewhat reduced if the winner decides to collect it all at once, as the amount in cash drops to $403.1 million. An amount that is not small at all in reality, and that corresponds to the preferred option for the historical winners of this lottery.
