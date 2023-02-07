ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

News 8 KFMB

Winning ticket sold for $754.6 million Powerball jackpot

WASHINGTON — A lucky winner in Washington state will take home the ninth-largest jackpot in U.S. history — a Powerball prize worth more than $750 million. There were also five million-dollar winners in Michigan and New York, and a $2 million winner in Texas. The Powerball jackpot had...
AUBURN, WA
KTLA.com

What if nobody claims California’s $2.04B Powerball jackpot?

One lucky winner in Washington just scored a $747 million Powerball jackpot, but an even bigger winner in California is still out there. It’s been three months since lottery officials announced a Powerball ticket worth $2.04 billion had been sold at a convenience store in Altadena. California lottery officials have yet to confirm a winner has claimed the prize.
CALIFORNIA STATE
USA Diario

Last night's Powerball drawing on February 6, 2009

The Powerball held this February 6 a new drawing to find the lucky winner who will get nothing less than $747 million. A sum that is somewhat reduced if the winner decides to collect it all at once, as the amount in cash drops to $403.1 million. An amount that is not small at all in reality, and that corresponds to the preferred option for the historical winners of this lottery.

