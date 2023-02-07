Read full article on original website
Sales: China balloon a ‘helpful reminder’ of ‘principal threat’ to US
(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden will deliver his State of the Union address Tuesday evening before a divided Congress. Biden is expected to speak about the Chinese balloon floating in U.S. airspace that was shot down over the weekend. The address comes as relations between the U.S. and China...
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
Mitt Romney Calls Republican "An Embarrassment" Over State of the Union Performance
Utah Senator Mitt Romney, speaking after President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night, called one U.S. Congressman's actions during the event "an embarrassment" and stated that he should not have even been in attendance for the annual speech from the president.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
A style expert said Kyrsten Sinema's yellow dress at the State of the Union 'reflects her independent spirit,' but that it 'missed the mark'
Lauren Rothman, a Washington, DC-based style expert, told Insider that Sinema's yellow dress "appeared ill-fitting."
Wives of Dead Russian Soldiers Up In Arms As Fur Coat Gifts Taken Back
"Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts" said one woman in a video, holding up a coat, before it was reportedly taken away from her.
Marjorie Taylor Greene wore a $495 alpaca wool coat to the State of the Union to 'highlight' the Chinese spy balloon
The self-described "Christian nationalist" congresswoman spent nearly $500 on the coat, which supports Peruvian artisans.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Biden to China: I’m prepared to ‘protect our country’
(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden defended his foreign policy stance toward China on Tuesday, pointing to his decision to shoot down a surveillance balloon as evidence that his administration is willing to “protect our country” against threats from Beijing during his State of the Union address. The...
‘Thought before we shot’: Pentagon defends handling of China balloon
(NewsNation) — Some Republican senators have questioned why the Chinese balloon recently hovering over U.S. airspace was not shot down in Alaska. Lawmakers voiced their concerns about China at two different U.S. Senate hearings on Thursday morning. Some senators also received a private, classified briefing about the balloon. Coming...
Federal judge suggests 13th Amendment could protect abortion
(NewsNation) — A federal judge has suggested abortion could still be protected despite the Supreme Court decision that reversed Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that guaranteed the right to an abortion. The decision in Roe v. Wade was based on the 14th Amendment’s assumed right to privacy, but...
Biden to visit Florida, eyes possible 2024 White House bid
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — President Joe Biden heads to Florida Thursday to make an advance visit in the home state of both Republican frontrunners for the White House, as he eyes a possible run in 2024. Riding out the momentum from Tuesday night’s rowdy State of the Union address, Biden...
‘The most competitive’: China overtakes US in car production
(NewsNation) — China is overtaking countries known for manufacturing, like Germany and the U.S., when it comes to making and selling cars. The car industry is no longer centered in Detroit, also known as the Motor City. Now China is topping the list when it comes to car manufacturing, surpassing the U.S. and Japan.
Congressman: ‘Insufficient oversight’ by FAA at root of aviation issues
(NewsNation) — Congress on Tuesday started considering aviation legislation after recent close calls involving airline and cargo jets. Last month at New York’s JFK Airport, an American Airlines plane taxied across a runway that was in use for takeoff by a Delta Airlines jet. Also, last weekend in Austin, Texas, air traffic controllers cleared a FedEx cargo plane to land on a runway that a Southwest Airlines jet was supposed to be taking off from at the time. In both instances, quick thinking from pilots and air traffic controllers averted disaster.
Bipartisan call to stop foreign purchase of farmland
(NewsNation) — At least eleven state legislatures are considering laws to limit countries like China from buying farmland, along with a bipartisan bill which is working its way through the U.S. Senate. Republican Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota has teamed up with Democratic Senator Jon Tester of Montana...
‘Narcos Juniors’ flaunt lavish lives from the Mexican drug trade
(NewsNation) — As Mexican cartels smuggle a record amount of lethal fentanyl into the United States, the family members of some of the most powerful drug lords continue to live lavish lives. From luxury cars to private planes, the so-called “Narcos Juniors” aren’t afraid to flaunt their wealth on...
