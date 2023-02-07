Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Holyoke's Ortiz Again Leads Way Past Taconic Girls
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – For the second time in three nights, Bianca Ortiz-Cordero led the Holyoke girls basketball team to victory over Taconic on Thursday. Ortiz scored 26 points as the Knights earned a 55-41 win over their Valley League foes. Taconic made a better showing than it did in...
iBerkshires.com
Duquette Double-Double Propels Pittsfield Past Westfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Jamie Duquette scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds Thursday to lead the Pittsfield girls basketball team to an 87-31 win over Westfield. Harolyn Castillo scored 13 points, and Abby Malumphy added 11 as the Generals won their third straight. Randi Duquette finished with five points,...
iBerkshires.com
Lee Girls Fall to Easthampton
LEE, Mass. – Lauren Morse scored 23 points Thursday to lead the Easthampton girls basketball team to a 77-37 win over Lee. Mia Puleri hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points to lead the Wildcats, who got 10 points from Taylor Salice. Lee fought back late but could not...
iBerkshires.com
McAlister, Doyle Lead Mount Greylock Past Turners Falls
MONTAGUE, Mass. – Max McAlister hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter to kick start the Mount Greylock boys basketball team to an 80-47 win over Turners Falls on Thursday. McAlister helped the Mounties take a 21-9 lead after one quarter on his way to an 18-point night. Chase...
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Boys Rout Agawam
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Tayvon Sandifer scored 20 points Tuesday to lead the Taconic boys basketball team to a 76-42 win over Agawam. Steve Patch scored 10 points in a balanced scoring attack for the Thunder. Maimoudou Bamba scored nine, and Jamal Sistrunk and Christian Maturevich added eight points apiece.
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Girls Down Monson on Senior Night
DALTON, Mass. – Olivia Gamberoni scored 26 points Thursday to lead the Wahconah girls basketball team to a 65-35 win over Monson on Senior Night in Dalton. Grace Wigington hit seven 3-pointers to finish with 24 points for Wahconah, which won by just six points, 46-40, when the teams met in Monson back in December.
iBerkshires.com
Holyoke Girls Down Taconic
HOLYOKE, Mass. – Bianca Ortiz-Cordero scored 37 points Tuesday to lead the Holyoke girls basketball team to a 71-37 win over Taconic. Alex Hudson scored 11 points for the Thunder, who got eight from Sophia Pringle. Taconic (5-9) hosts Holyoke on Thursday.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Tops Minnechaug on Senior Night
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Makai Shepardson and Keanu Arce-Jackson each scored 17 points, and the Pittsfield boys basketball team Tuesday outscored Minnechaug down the stretch to take a 65-63 win. Carter Mungin scored five of his 11 points in the fourth quarter, when the Generals outscored the Falcons, 17-13. Da’Sean...
iBerkshires.com
Chapman Leads Wahconah in Road Win
DALTON, Mass. – Jesse Chapman scored 23 points, and Brody Calvert scored 22 Wednesday to lead the Wahconah boys basketball team to an 81-59 win over Belchertown. Pat McLaughlin scored 15, and Brady Payson added eight in the win. Wahconah (13-3) hosts Easthampton on Friday.
iBerkshires.com
Pathfinder Boys Come Back to Beat McCann Tech
PALMER, Mass. -- Cody Ostigay scored 24 points Thursday to lead the Pathfinder boys basketball team to a 55-52 win over McCann Tech. Ostigay scored 11 points in the third quarter, when the hosts outscored the Hornets, 21-11, to overcome a 29-19 half-time deficit. In the fourth, Ostigay scored seven...
iBerkshires.com
McElroy Comes Up Big Late in Close Win for Spartans
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Khalil Carlson scored 16 points, and Griffin McElroy made some big shots late to lead the Monument Mountain boys basketball team to a 53-50 win over South Hadley on Wednesday night. McElroy finished with 13 points, and Luke Arienti, Sebastian Guete-Ramirez and Manny Brown each...
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Girls Overcome Slow Start, South Hadley
DALTON, Mass. – Grace Wigington scored 21 points Tuesday to lead the Wahconah girls basketball team to a 60-28 win over South Hadley. The Tigers, who dropped a 60-26 decision when the teams met in South Hadley, surprised Wahconah by jumping out to an 11-6 lead after one quarter.
iBerkshires.com
Ullrich Leads Way as Eagles Qualify for State Tourney
SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Michael Ullrich scored 24 points, and the Mount Everett boys basketball team Tuesday rode a big second quarter to a 63-37 win over McCann Tech. Ullrich made four of his team’s seven 3-pointers as the Eagles won for the fourth time in five games and qualified for the state tournament with their 10th win.
iBerkshires.com
City of Pittsfield: February flu clinics
PITTSFIELD, Mass.— The city of Pittsfield's Health Department will be hosting two public flu clinics in Pittsfield for anyone seeking flu vaccinations. The first clinic will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Epworth Arms Apartments, 350 West St. The second clinic will be held...
iBerkshires.com
Williams Men's Basketball Tops SUNY-New Paltz
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Alex Lee scored 25 points Tuesday to lead the Williams College men’s basketball team to a 63-57 win over SUNY-New Paltz. Cole Prowitt-Smith scored 11, and Evan Glatzer grabbed nine rebounds in the win. Williams (20-3) finishes the regular season on Sunday at Conn College.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Firefighters Raise Thousands for Occupational Cancer
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — City firefighters set a personal fundraising record over the weekend while competing in the BFit challenge in Boston. Eleven crew members raised more than $4,500 for the New England Fire Cancer Fund while climbing the stairs of TD Garden in full gear. Now in its seventh...
iBerkshires.com
Roam Finds New Home in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Artist and gallery owner Xtina Parks is excited about the future of her new neighborhood. And she is just as excited about preserving its past. "What is important to me is history and things that are important to New England," Parks said this week. "I'm originally from Springfield and have always loved architecture — historic buildings, buildings that are older.
Bed Bath & Beyond in Hadley added to list of closures
An additional 150 locations of Bed Bath & Beyond have been added to stores set to close, including one location in Hadley.
iBerkshires.com
BCC Names Local Fall Dean's List Students
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) is pleased to announce it has named 106 students to the fall 2022 dean's list. To be eligible for the dean's list, full-time students must achieve a GPA of 3.750 to 4.000 to earn high honors, while students with a GPA of 3.250 to 3.749 earn an honors designation.
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Plays, Comedy Nights, and More
Cold weather getting you down? No worries, Berkshire County has a variety of events to warm up your weekend from concerts, comedy nights, and more. The Clark Art Institute is inviting artists of all skill levels to draw using this month's "Animal Planet" theme from 10:30 to noon and selections from its collection of prints, drawings, and photographs as inspiration.
