Kings County, CA

Hanford Sentinel

Two in custody after handgun-related disturbance

Two people are in custody following a disturbance Tuesday in the 10100 Block of Houston Avenue during which 30-year-old Martin Natividad reportedly pointed a handgun at people in a residence. Natividad was already marked by the Kings County Sheriff's Office for prior arrests on offenses including domestic violence, weapons offenses,...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Man arrested on suspicion of shooting in November 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police Department officials say they have arrested a man on suspicion of a shooting that took place in November 2022 after an altercation. Police say on Thursday, Nov. 24, at around 2:28 a.m., Northwest officers were dispatched to the area of Shaw Avenue and Marks Avenue on the report of […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Visalia man sentenced for trafficking meth

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Visalia was sentenced to 16 years and six months in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, according to the Department of Justice. Court documents state 60-year-old James Cox and a third party, led by Cox, received over a pound of meth from co-defendant 31-year-old Renato Aguilera of Porterville […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man denied parole in 1998 Tulare County murder

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 41-year-old man was denied parole in a 1998 Tulare County murder, according to the Tulare County District attorney’s office. The DA says prosecutors secured a 3-year denial of parole for Jesus Legaspy, for the 1998 murder of a 17-year-old.  In November 1998, Legaspy was convicted of first-degree murder and was […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Goshen suspect pled not guilty, other suspect in hospital

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – One of the suspected gunmen accused of killing six family members in Goshen back on January 16th, has pled not guilty to all eight counts and charges. 25-year-old Noah Beard appeared in court virtually Tuesday afternoon, less than a week since his arrest was announced. 35-year-old Angel Uriarte is still […]
GOSHEN, CA
KMJ

foxla.com

KGET

4 teens suspected of stealing over $250K in alcohol from Rite Aid stores

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four teenagers were arrested on suspicion of stealing a quarter million dollars worth of alcohol from several Rite Aid stores in Kern County and in Central California, according to the California Highway Patrol. The four unidentified teenagers were arrested Wednesday morning in Bakersfield, CHP said. They are accused of shoplifting high-end […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Charges culprit could face after 3 ‘swatting’ threats in 1 week at Clovis West

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Unified officials believe the three threats directed at Clovis West since Friday were non-credible “swatting” threats – or prank calls to law enforcement, according to a statement issued by the district on Wednesday. As of Wednesday evening, no arrests have been announced – but officials with the Fresno County District […]
CLOVIS, CA

