FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police Department officials say they have arrested a man on suspicion of a shooting that took place in November 2022 after an altercation. Police say on Thursday, Nov. 24, at around 2:28 a.m., Northwest officers were dispatched to the area of Shaw Avenue and Marks Avenue on the report of […]

FRESNO, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO