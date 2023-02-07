Read full article on original website
Hanford Sentinel
Two in custody after handgun-related disturbance
Two people are in custody following a disturbance Tuesday in the 10100 Block of Houston Avenue during which 30-year-old Martin Natividad reportedly pointed a handgun at people in a residence. Natividad was already marked by the Kings County Sheriff's Office for prior arrests on offenses including domestic violence, weapons offenses,...
PD: Man arrested on suspicion of shooting in November 2022
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police Department officials say they have arrested a man on suspicion of a shooting that took place in November 2022 after an altercation. Police say on Thursday, Nov. 24, at around 2:28 a.m., Northwest officers were dispatched to the area of Shaw Avenue and Marks Avenue on the report of […]
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed in Kings County, deputies say
A man is facing murder charges after a deadly shooting and mile-long chase in Kings County on Thursday morning.
crimevoice.com
Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested After Stand-Off with Law Enforcement
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was summoned to the 7200 block of Road 248 in Terra Bella on the afternoon of February 8th, 2023, to assist the U.S. Marshals and Exeter Police in serving a high-risk warrant for a suspect wanted for attempted murder. According to a...
Man shot dead in Hanford, suspect arrested, deputies say
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found dead in Hanford after being shot by another man who was later arrested, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say around 11:00 a.m. they received a call about a shooting that took place in the 11500 block of Elder Avenue. Witnesses gave a detailed […]
2 arrested after standoff in Hanford neighborhood, deputies say
Investigators say a man pointed a gun at a family in a Hanford neighborhood before he took off with a woman on a go-kart.
Boy arrested for threatening to shoot up Orosi school, police say
OROSI, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 13-year-old boy was arrested after making threats to commit a school shooting in Orosi, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) officials say. On Wednesday shortly after 5:00 p.m., TCSO deputies say they were called o El Monte Middle School in Orosi for a report of a threat. When deputies arrived, they […]
DOJ: Visalia man sentenced for trafficking meth
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Visalia was sentenced to 16 years and six months in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, according to the Department of Justice. Court documents state 60-year-old James Cox and a third party, led by Cox, received over a pound of meth from co-defendant 31-year-old Renato Aguilera of Porterville […]
DA: Man denied parole in 1998 Tulare County murder
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 41-year-old man was denied parole in a 1998 Tulare County murder, according to the Tulare County District attorney’s office. The DA says prosecutors secured a 3-year denial of parole for Jesus Legaspy, for the 1998 murder of a 17-year-old. In November 1998, Legaspy was convicted of first-degree murder and was […]
Goshen suspect pled not guilty, other suspect in hospital
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – One of the suspected gunmen accused of killing six family members in Goshen back on January 16th, has pled not guilty to all eight counts and charges. 25-year-old Noah Beard appeared in court virtually Tuesday afternoon, less than a week since his arrest was announced. 35-year-old Angel Uriarte is still […]
KMJ
One of 2 Suspects In Goshen Massacre Enters Not Guilty Plea in Arraignment
(KMJ) – One of the two men accused in the Goshen Massacre on January 16th appeared Tuesday in court for an arraignment. 25-year-old homicide defendant Noah Beard, was arraigned on multiple criminal charges including first-degree murder in Department 16 of the Tulare County Superior Court in Porterville. Tulare County...
foxla.com
Tulare County massacre: Man pleads not guilty to killing 6
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. - An alleged gang member pleaded not guilty Tuesday to killing six people, including a teen mother and her baby, last month at a central California home associated with a rival gang, prosecutors said. The Jan. 16 massacre shocked rural Goshen, a community of about 3,000 people...
4 teens suspected of stealing over $250K in alcohol from Rite Aid stores
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four teenagers were arrested on suspicion of stealing a quarter million dollars worth of alcohol from several Rite Aid stores in Kern County and in Central California, according to the California Highway Patrol. The four unidentified teenagers were arrested Wednesday morning in Bakersfield, CHP said. They are accused of shoplifting high-end […]
Suspect arrested after shooting at SWAT in Tulare County, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man wanted for attempted homicide was arrested in Tulare County on Tuesday after he allegedly shot at SWAT while he was being served with a warrant for his arrest, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 38-year-old Moses Legazpi was discovered on property at the 7200 Block […]
Charges culprit could face after 3 ‘swatting’ threats in 1 week at Clovis West
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Unified officials believe the three threats directed at Clovis West since Friday were non-credible “swatting” threats – or prank calls to law enforcement, according to a statement issued by the district on Wednesday. As of Wednesday evening, no arrests have been announced – but officials with the Fresno County District […]
DA: Fresno gang member sentenced for attempted murder, shooting spree
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to a determinant term of 15 years followed by an indeterminant term of 85 years to life in prison for premeditated and deliberate attempted murder for the benefit of a Fresno criminal street gang, in addition to other felony charges, according to the Fresno County […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
One Tulare County massacre suspect appears in court, second recovering after gunfight
One of two men arrested in the gang-related massacre of a Goshen family pleaded not guilty Tuesday to six counts of murder. Noah Beard, 25, through an attorney, also denied the special circumstance of multiple murders, which could result in the death penalty if he’s found guilty. Fellow defendant...
DA’s office going for maximum sentence in Goshen deadly shooting
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The two suspects accused of murdering six family members in Goshen are set to be in Tulare County Superior County on Tuesday for their arraignment. The two suspects face multiple charges including those six counts of murder, felons in possession of firearms, and street terrorism, among several others, according to […]
Hanford Sentinel
KCSO: One dead in Elder Avenue shooting; Hanford Christian School briefly locked down
The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday morning in an orchard west of Hanford, and prompted the brief lockdown of Hanford Christian School. The suspect in the case, a Hispanic male, is in custody, Sgt. Nate Ferrier said Thursday afternoon. Deputies...
goldrushcam.com
Multiple Cars Impounded During Illegal Side Shows in Fresno, One Driver Arrested After Stolen Loaded Gun Discovered
February 9, 2023 – The Fresno Police Department reported that on Tuesday, the Traffic Unit followed up on investigative leads from illegal side shows. Officers were able to locate three additional vehicles that were directly involved in the illegal activity. The Dodge Ram and the Dodge Challenger were involved...
