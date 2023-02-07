Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 18:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-11 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Malibu Coast, Ventura County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 09:32:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-10 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Malibu Coast; Ventura County Beaches; Ventura County Inland Coast WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING Winds have diminished below advisory levels.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Central Ventura County Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 09:32:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-10 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Santa Clarita Valley; Santa Monica Mountains; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley, Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains and Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 09:32:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-10 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
