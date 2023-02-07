Judges who preside over criminal courts would be required to undergo yearly training for New York's bail laws under a measure proposed Thursday by two state lawmakers. The proposal, which was also paired with a measure that is meant to tighten investigative oversight by the Commission on Judicial Conduct, comes as Gov. Kathy Hochul has proposed in her $227 billion budget plan a change to the law that has largely restricted cash bail requirements for many criminal charges.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO