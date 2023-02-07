Read full article on original website
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul meets with NY's congressional delegation without George Santos
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul hosted a bipartisan meeting with the New York congressional delegation Wednesday, with one lawmaker notably left off the invite list. Rep. George Santos, who is under fire for fabricating large parts of his resume, was not invited, according to the governor’s office. In the...
New York Assembly Member Amy Paulin on chairing the Health Committee and Hochul’s budget
Retired New York state Assembly Member Dick Gottfried, who chaired the Assembly Health Committee for 35 years, said there’s an enormous learning curve for lawmakers who take on this challenge. “I remember when I became health chair, it very quickly became clear to me how little I knew,” he...
State lawmakers propose bail training law for New York judges
Judges who preside over criminal courts would be required to undergo yearly training for New York's bail laws under a measure proposed Thursday by two state lawmakers. The proposal, which was also paired with a measure that is meant to tighten investigative oversight by the Commission on Judicial Conduct, comes as Gov. Kathy Hochul has proposed in her $227 billion budget plan a change to the law that has largely restricted cash bail requirements for many criminal charges.
Taxes could be a major test for Hochul's budget
Two years ago, Democratic lawmakers in the state Legislature wielded supermajorities to win tax increases on New York's wealthiest earners in order to fund billion-dollar increases in direct aid to schools. Now, another debate over whether to increase taxes once again is brewing in the state budget negotiations as progressives...
New York lawmakers advance measures to combat addiction
New York lawmakers are weighing how to combat addiction and a record rise in overdoses across the state in the last year with legislation that is meant to expand treatment programs and give more support to service providers. The measures advanced this week in a key state Senate panel are...
Hochul wants to expand New York's film and TV production tax breaks
Republican state Sen. Peter Oberacker wouldn’t mind a dash of Hollywood in his rural upstate district and his home county of Otsego. He isn't necessarily opposed to a plan that could expand tax incentives to make that happen. "We're trying to put a fledging film industry together," he said....
Anti-tobacco advocates hope Hochul's plans will lower smoking among young people
Anti-tobacco advocates in New York are cheering the effort to ban flavored cigarettes in the state and increase taxes on cigarette purchases, calling the move key for limiting tobacco use among young people. The proposal, contained in Gov. Kathy Hochul's $227 billion budget plan, is being opposed by tobacco groups...
New York schools see statewide tumble in enrollment
Enrollment in New York schools over the last decade has declined, with the COVID-19 pandemic hastening the trend, according to an analysis released on Thursday by a state education advocacy organization. Pupil enrollment has dropped in schools across the country, but the largest enrollment loss in the nation between 2019-20...
Supporters press for public banking measure in New York
Supporters of a measure meant to create public banks in New York state in communities that lack basic financial institutions are making a renewed push this year for plan. The creation of a public banking system has stalled over the last several years at the Capitol. If approved, it would create public institutions that provide government deposits that could in turn help lead to spending to boost affordable housing, green energy and small businesses.
New York faith-based groups urge affordable housing measures
A coalition of more than 100 faith-based organizations and clergy groups on Wednesday urged Gov. Kathy Hochul to back measures designed to make it harder to raise rents and evict tenants as well as create a housing access voucher program. The letter to Hochul from the groups come as the...
Q & A: New York Assembly Speaker Heastie on housing, SUNY & CUNY tuition hikes, raising taxes
New York state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, leader of the Assembly Democrats, is one of a handful of lawmakers who will be actively negotiating the $227 billion state budget with Gov. Kathy Hochul. Capital Tonight anchor Susan Arbetter spoke with Heastie about a variety of issues. Some excerpts from the interview are below:
New York lawmakers call for end to tax breaks that hurt schools
Schools in New York last year lost an estimated $1.8 billion in tax revenue to businesses receiving tax abatements. A report released Wednesday by the national advocacy organization Good Jobs First detailed the revenue hit schools in the state with the tax breaks, using a new government accounting rule that disclosed the effect of the abatements for the first time.
New York state hires for its public health corps
New York health officials want to fill 500 open positions for the newly created public health corps, created in response to the COVID pandemic. The program, created in 2021, is meant to provide support for health officials responding to future and emerging public health crises in the state. The program is considered the first in the nation and is meant to strengthen communication and preparedness.
Charter school advocates see hope in Hochul’s budget proposal
While the state’s cap of 460 charter schools isn’t raised in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s executive budget proposal, the regional cap on charters is removed, something that is particularly important in New York City which has reached its cap on charters, while parts of upstate New York have not.
State lawmaker proposes paper and packaging waste reduction measure for New York
Companies would be required to reduce their consumer packaging and strengthen recycling efforts for their product packaging under a measure proposed this week by Democratic state Sen. Peter Harckham. The proposal, which would effect companies that have a net annual income of more than $1 million, is meant to reduce...
Proposed Hochul budget moves forward with 340B change
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Medicaid 340B program allows safety net providers that serve low income and high risk communities to purchase prescription drugs at a discount and get federal reimbursements at full price. Evergreen Health Chief Operating Officer Michael Lee said that difference amounts to roughly $14 million a year...
Mask requirement to end Sunday for New York hospitals, health facilities
New York state health officials will allow COVID-19 mask mandates in hospitals and other health care facilities to end on Sunday, acting state Health Commissioner James McDonald said. The requirement for face coverings in these settings was put in place during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and applied to...
New York regulators want to assess how banks serve minority and women-owned businesses
Regulators at the New York state Department of Financial Services on Wednesday moved to review how banks overseen by the state are providing services to minority-owned and women-owned businesses in their communities. The assessment will be rolled into ratings under the Community Reinvestment Act, which is meant to ensure financial...
New York lawmaker wants schools, day cares to have emergency plans for kids with disabilities
Day care facilities and schools in New York would be required to have an evacuation plan tailored for children with disabilities during an emergency or lockdown under a measure proposed Friday by state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara. The bill is meant to address children who may need additional support in being...
Pharmacies push for Medicaid reimbursement change to move forward
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- Niagara Apothecary is a small independent pharmacy in Niagara Falls. Owner Jamie Latko said shops like hers offer extra services customers can't always get from the big chains. "We're delivering. Here we're doing diabetes education classes. We're certified federally to do that. We do a lot...
