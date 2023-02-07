PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The family of a man shot to death by Phoenix police last fall is asking for up to $50 million from the department and city. The family of Leontae Kirk, who was killed in November, filed a notice of claim on Tuesday, which is a precursor to a lawsuit. Police say on Nov. 2, Kirk threatened a man outside a Maryvale business near 37th Avenue and McDowell Road. He then left and walked to a nearby strip mall, where he argued with a motorcyclist. Officers say a police helicopter spotted Kirk with a gun and he began shooting at people in front of the store. On body-cam video, officers are heard saying, “we have an active shooter.” Police arrived, and three began shooting at Kirk, killing him.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO