Hawaii man serving two life terms dies after being found unresponsive in Florida prison
A man convicted of attempted murder, and given one of the strongest sentences in Hawaii history, has died while serving time in prison on the mainland. The Hawaii Public Safety Department (PSD) confirmed to KITV4 that 33-year-old Brandon Lafoga was found unresponsive in his cell in a Florida prison on Sunday, February 5.
bigislandnow.com
Watch: Hawai‘i police body camera footage shows officers provide first-aid treatment to suspect following Hilo shooting
The Hawai‘i Police Department released body-worn camera footage of moments following a Hilo shooting last week that left a suspect injured. Aina Kealoha Bill Cachero, 32 of Hilo, was charged with a litany of offenses on Feb. 4 after being shot by a Hawai‘i police officer the day before during a confrontation involving an active vehicle theft.
2 bodies found in Makakilo, murder-suicide investigation underway
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department opened a murder-suicide case after being called to a Makakilo home. Police said they reported to the scene shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6. When they arrived they found an 80-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman deceased. Both died of an apparent gunshot wound.
bigislandnow.com
Update: Hawai‘i police find missing woman
Update: Hawai’i Island police report that 77-year-old Serena Nishihara, who was previously reported missing, has been located in good health. Original post: The Hawai‘i Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating an elderly woman who is considered at risk. Seventy-seven-year-old Serena Nishihara was last seen this...
bigislandnow.com
Weekly DUI stats: 19 motorists arrested on Big Island roads
Hawai‘i Police Department reports 19 motorists were arrested during the week of Jan. 30 to Feb. 5 for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. One of the drivers was involved in a traffic crash. None of the drivers were under the age of 21. So far this year,...
actionnews5.com
Thieves steal several cars from dealership, multiple keys in overnight break-in
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Authorities in Hawaii say burglars broke into a car dealership this week and took several cars and multiple keys. KHNL reports the Excellent Motor Group dealership was broken into on Monday night. Ron and Maggie Zhang, owners of the used car dealership, said they believe the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes its doors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Staff at Kalamapii Playschool are moving out after the facility’s lease was terminated. The closure comes despite tremendous support from parents. There was even a push...
KITV.com
Hawaii bill would give counties authority to raise their minimum wage
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The minimum wage could go up differently in different counties in Hawaii if a bill that's at the state legislature passes. The bill was included in the Maui County Council Legislative Package.
KITV.com
Downed trees, poles and power outages as high winds hit parts of Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- High winds and gusts across Hawaii have stopped traffic and caused power outages around the state. The National Weather Service Hawaii has issued a high wind warning, in effect for parts of Hawaii through Friday evening. Oahu could see sustained strong gusts up to 50 mph.
krcrtv.com
Body of missing Washington man found near Orick
ORICK, Calif. — Detectives with the Arcata Police Department have reportedly found the body of a man from Washington that had been missing since Jan. 31. According to officials, the body of 69-year-old Carroll Johnson was found along Highway 101 on Feb. 7, just north of Orick. The department...
KGUN 9
Utah man arrested, sex-trafficked girl from Arizona rescued from basement
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A Utah man was arrested after a juvenile female who was reported missing from Arizona was located in the basement of his West Valley City, Utah home. Jordan Sorenson faces probation violations and an investigation is underway by the Attorney General's human trafficking unit...
KITV.com
Hank's Haute Dogs may be expanding to Central Oahu
MILILANI (KITV4) -- Hank's Haute Dogs may be expanding to Central Oahu. KITV4 has learned that the popular Kakaako gourmet hot dog shop on Coral Street has filed preliminary paperwork to open its second location in Mililani Mauka.
hawaiipublicradio.org
This former slave was the first missionary to teach ordinary Hawaiian children
Betsey Stockton was born into slavery in New Jersey in 1798. Twenty-five years later, she stepped foot on the shores of Oʻahu in 1823, where she stayed for two years. She also spent time in Lahaina and was the first missionary to teach Hawaiian children — not the ali’i, but the commoners. She also trained Hawaiian teachers, who took over for her after she returned to the U.S. in 1825 to start a school and a church in Princeton, New Jersey.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Bill to tax gambling travel from Hawaii passes committee
Amid child care shortage, Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes doors. An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good.
bigislandnow.com
Big Island struggling with stray, neglected, vicious animals. Is new agency the solution?
When Bubba, a yellow short-hair mixed-breed dog, wandered onto a ranch in Waimea last summer he was starving. Waimea resident Judy Howard said the animal was initially found on her neighbor’s property, but since they didn’t have a place to secure him, she took him in, joining her pack of 10 dogs.
bigislandnow.com
Two killed in fiery South Kohala crash on Big Island
Two men are dead following a single-vehicle collision in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 5, at the intersection of Waikoloa Road and the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway in South Kohala. A gray 2014 Jeep Cherokee containing three men was heading north on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway, when it veered...
New bill proposes an outright ban to riding in truck beds
Should the law prohibit people from riding in the back of pickup trucks? A new bill moving through the legislature raises safety concerns around the issue, as traffic fatalities continue to rise.
Fentanyl & meth continue to hit Hawaii
According to a federal drug official, Hawaii's counties continue to seize steady amounts of fentanyl in both powder and counterfeit pills. It's generally manufactured by Mexican Cartels and shipped to the islands via parcels.
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: Dog spotted living amongst pack of coyotes in Las Vegas
On Tuesday, Jan. 31 around 9:30 p.m. police arrived to a 29-year-old Kihei man suffering from an apparent stab wound to his chest, according to Maui county.
Alleged parking altercation results in stabbing
On Tuesday, Jan. 31 around 9:30 p.m. police arrived to a 29-year-old Kihei man suffering from an apparent stab wound to his chest, according to Maui county.
