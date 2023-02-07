ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makakilo, HI

bigislandnow.com

Watch: Hawai‘i police body camera footage shows officers provide first-aid treatment to suspect following Hilo shooting

The Hawai‘i Police Department released body-worn camera footage of moments following a Hilo shooting last week that left a suspect injured. Aina Kealoha Bill Cachero, 32 of Hilo, was charged with a litany of offenses on Feb. 4 after being shot by a Hawai‘i police officer the day before during a confrontation involving an active vehicle theft.
HILO, HI
KHON2

2 bodies found in Makakilo, murder-suicide investigation underway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department opened a murder-suicide case after being called to a Makakilo home. Police said they reported to the scene shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6. When they arrived they found an 80-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman deceased. Both died of an apparent gunshot wound.
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Update: Hawai‘i police find missing woman

Update: Hawai’i Island police report that 77-year-old Serena Nishihara, who was previously reported missing, has been located in good health. Original post: The Hawai‘i Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating an elderly woman who is considered at risk. Seventy-seven-year-old Serena Nishihara was last seen this...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Weekly DUI stats: 19 motorists arrested on Big Island roads

Hawai‘i Police Department reports 19 motorists were arrested during the week of Jan. 30 to Feb. 5 for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. One of the drivers was involved in a traffic crash. None of the drivers were under the age of 21. So far this year,...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes its doors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Staff at Kalamapii Playschool are moving out after the facility’s lease was terminated. The closure comes despite tremendous support from parents. There was even a push...
HILO, HI
krcrtv.com

Body of missing Washington man found near Orick

ORICK, Calif. — Detectives with the Arcata Police Department have reportedly found the body of a man from Washington that had been missing since Jan. 31. According to officials, the body of 69-year-old Carroll Johnson was found along Highway 101 on Feb. 7, just north of Orick. The department...
ARCATA, CA
KITV.com

Hank's Haute Dogs may be expanding to Central Oahu

MILILANI (KITV4) -- Hank's Haute Dogs may be expanding to Central Oahu. KITV4 has learned that the popular Kakaako gourmet hot dog shop on Coral Street has filed preliminary paperwork to open its second location in Mililani Mauka.
hawaiipublicradio.org

This former slave was the first missionary to teach ordinary Hawaiian children

Betsey Stockton was born into slavery in New Jersey in 1798. Twenty-five years later, she stepped foot on the shores of Oʻahu in 1823, where she stayed for two years. She also spent time in Lahaina and was the first missionary to teach Hawaiian children — not the ali’i, but the commoners. She also trained Hawaiian teachers, who took over for her after she returned to the U.S. in 1825 to start a school and a church in Princeton, New Jersey.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Bill to tax gambling travel from Hawaii passes committee

Amid child care shortage, Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes doors. An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Police found another stolen car from a Kalihi used car...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Two killed in fiery South Kohala crash on Big Island

Two men are dead following a single-vehicle collision in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 5, at the intersection of Waikoloa Road and the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway in South Kohala. A gray 2014 Jeep Cherokee containing three men was heading north on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway, when it veered...
KHON2

Fentanyl & meth continue to hit Hawaii

According to a federal drug official, Hawaii's counties continue to seize steady amounts of fentanyl in both powder and counterfeit pills. It's generally manufactured by Mexican Cartels and shipped to the islands via parcels.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

WATCH: Dog spotted living amongst pack of coyotes in Las Vegas

Want to cook up a super comforting version of bolognese for Valentine's Day. Tiki's Grill and Bar Chef Ronnie Nasuti shows you how or you can opt to dine in at the restaurant for a 3 course dinner for $79/person. Business Report: Earthjustice is suing the state on behalf of...
HAWAII STATE

