Hazz Matt
3d ago
This state is so messed up with the regulations and effects of recreational marijuana use that it shows their ignorance. There are many states across the U.S. where recreational use is legal. Look at their systems in running this operation and learn, you dummies.
New bill proposes an outright ban to riding in truck beds
Should the law prohibit people from riding in the back of pickup trucks? A new bill moving through the legislature raises safety concerns around the issue, as traffic fatalities continue to rise.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Bill to tax gambling travel from Hawaii passes committee
Amid child care shortage, Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes doors. An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Police found another stolen car from a Kalihi used car...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Love to gamble? Lawmakers want to tax those junkets to the 9th Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - That quick junket to the Ninth Island — or any other gambling location — could cost you a lot more under a proposal moving in the state Legislature. The bill introduced by state Sen. Stanley Chang would originally have banned all advertising of gambling-related tours...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid child care shortage, Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes doors
Police found another stolen car from a Kalihi used car lot that was broken into. State plans to expedite road improvement plan along key North Shore highway after rockfall. After several large rocks fell on the highway near Waimea Bay earlier this week, the state is planning to expedite its improvement plans for the area.
Can you afford to buy a house in Hawaii in 2023?
Smartasset came out with a Hawaii Mortgage Calculator breaking down the average cost of owning a Hawaii home.
KITV.com
Hawaii bill would give counties authority to raise their minimum wage
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The minimum wage could go up differently in different counties in Hawaii if a bill that's at the state legislature passes. The bill was included in the Maui County Council Legislative Package.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Could 2023 be the year recreational marijuana is legalized in Hawaiʻi?
Hawaiʻi lawmakers are once again pushing for laws that would legalize cannabis for adult recreational use in the state. Last year, a measure to legalize cannabis for anyone 21 and older gained traction, receiving a full floor vote before dying in the House. Now, several bills relating to the cultivation and sale of cannabis have passed their first readings and are awaiting committee hearings.
Fentanyl & meth continue to hit Hawaii
According to a federal drug official, Hawaii's counties continue to seize steady amounts of fentanyl in both powder and counterfeit pills. It's generally manufactured by Mexican Cartels and shipped to the islands via parcels.
hawaiinewsnow.com
LIST: Current transmitter disruptions
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now strives to alert viewers to any transmitter disruptions. There are no current transmitter issues. Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Survey: Residents’ views on tourism are improving, but tensions remain
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a major plunge during the pandemic, a new survey suggests Hawaii residents’ views on tourists are improving amid widening efforts to mitigate the impact of the state’s no. 1 economic driver. Residents begged for better tourism management after Hawaii was inundated with tourists when...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Researchers make potential breakthrough in fight against rat lungworm disease
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the Jarvi Lab at the University of Hawaii Hilo, Dr. Susan Jarvi and graduate research assistant John Jacob have made a potential breakthrough in the fight against rat lungworm disease. They say their latest findings are eye-opening and go against a widely held belief that using...
hawaiinewsnow.com
OHA tries yet again to get permission to build on its Kakaako Makai land
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been more than a decade since the state conveyed 30 acres of land in Kakaako Makai to the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to settle a ceded lands dispute. It’s almost been as long since OHA has tried to get the state to allow residential developments...
bigislandgazette.com
Hawaii Bill Introduced to Regulate Blinding Headlights
In an effort to improve road safety, House Representative Scot. Z. Matayoshi (D- 49 Kāneʻohe, Maunawili) introduced HB541, which would require proper headlight beam height during safety inspections. “Headlights that shine brightly toward oncoming traffic are dangerous,” said Representative Matayoshi. “They restrict drivers’ visibility and create traffic hazards....
hawaiinewsnow.com
The skyrocketing price of eggs has shoppers choosing local
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The price of eggs is through the roof. And that’s driving up demand for local eggs, which are now competitively priced against their mainland counterparts. Instacart recently reported that the price of a dozen eggs has soared 54% over the last year. Unsurprisingly, the cost of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Affordable housing proposal that would go after non-residents deemed unconstitutional
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new proposal to tackle Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis by addressing sales to non-residents. Lawmakers now have until the end of the week to come up with another idea. Or – they will have to wait until next year. Senate Bill 34 was deferred and...
Why This Island Has the Most Shark Attacks in Hawaii
You’re much more likely to suffer a sunburn in Hawaii than in a shark attack. But, while rare, shark attacks still happen. According to recent data, Hawaii has seven to eight fatal shark attacks yearly. However, out of the eight major islands that make up Hawaii, Maui has the...
calcoastnews.com
State to layoff more than 300 California Men’s Colony staffers
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDRC) plans to layoff more than 300 San Luis Obispo County employees as it closes most of California Men’s Colony West Facility, according to an email from a union representative. The state plans to cut 250 correctional officer, 23 sergeants, nine lieutenants,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lubrco keeps Hawaii clean
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Lubrco and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Lubrco, visit www.lubrco.com. HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lubrco is a local manufacturer of cleaning and disinfectant products: VioCare™ Multi Surface Cleaner, VioCare™ Plus...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise News Roundup (Feb. 10, 2023)
High wind warning extended for Oahu, Hawaii Island as powerful winds batter state. As of Friday morning, HFD responded to a total of 19 weather-related emergencies, including downed trees, powerlines and blown roofs. Amid child care shortage, Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes doors. Updated: 14...
napueo.com
GUNS! Coming to a City Near You
Demand is growing in Hawaii for gun owners to have the option to carry their firearms in public. This is a response to the United State Supreme Court’s decision on Jun. 23 that struck down any restrictions on carrying concealed firearms. As of November, Honolulu county is still struggling...
