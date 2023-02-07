ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hazz Matt
3d ago

This state is so messed up with the regulations and effects of recreational marijuana use that it shows their ignorance. There are many states across the U.S. where recreational use is legal. Look at their systems in running this operation and learn, you dummies.

Bill to tax gambling travel from Hawaii passes committee

Amid child care shortage, Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes doors. An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Police found another stolen car from a Kalihi used car...
Love to gamble? Lawmakers want to tax those junkets to the 9th Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - That quick junket to the Ninth Island — or any other gambling location — could cost you a lot more under a proposal moving in the state Legislature. The bill introduced by state Sen. Stanley Chang would originally have banned all advertising of gambling-related tours...
Could 2023 be the year recreational marijuana is legalized in Hawaiʻi?

Hawaiʻi lawmakers are once again pushing for laws that would legalize cannabis for adult recreational use in the state. Last year, a measure to legalize cannabis for anyone 21 and older gained traction, receiving a full floor vote before dying in the House. Now, several bills relating to the cultivation and sale of cannabis have passed their first readings and are awaiting committee hearings.
Fentanyl & meth continue to hit Hawaii

According to a federal drug official, Hawaii's counties continue to seize steady amounts of fentanyl in both powder and counterfeit pills. It's generally manufactured by Mexican Cartels and shipped to the islands via parcels.
LIST: Current transmitter disruptions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now strives to alert viewers to any transmitter disruptions. There are no current transmitter issues. Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Survey: Residents’ views on tourism are improving, but tensions remain

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a major plunge during the pandemic, a new survey suggests Hawaii residents’ views on tourists are improving amid widening efforts to mitigate the impact of the state’s no. 1 economic driver. Residents begged for better tourism management after Hawaii was inundated with tourists when...
Hawaii Bill Introduced to Regulate Blinding Headlights

In an effort to improve road safety, House Representative Scot. Z. Matayoshi (D- 49 Kāneʻohe, Maunawili) introduced HB541, which would require proper headlight beam height during safety inspections. “Headlights that shine brightly toward oncoming traffic are dangerous,” said Representative Matayoshi. “They restrict drivers’ visibility and create traffic hazards....
The skyrocketing price of eggs has shoppers choosing local

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The price of eggs is through the roof. And that’s driving up demand for local eggs, which are now competitively priced against their mainland counterparts. Instacart recently reported that the price of a dozen eggs has soared 54% over the last year. Unsurprisingly, the cost of...
Lubrco keeps Hawaii clean

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Lubrco and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Lubrco, visit www.lubrco.com. HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lubrco is a local manufacturer of cleaning and disinfectant products: VioCare™ Multi Surface Cleaner, VioCare™ Plus...
Sunrise News Roundup (Feb. 10, 2023)

High wind warning extended for Oahu, Hawaii Island as powerful winds batter state. As of Friday morning, HFD responded to a total of 19 weather-related emergencies, including downed trees, powerlines and blown roofs. Amid child care shortage, Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes doors. Updated: 14...
GUNS! Coming to a City Near You

Demand is growing in Hawaii for gun owners to have the option to carry their firearms in public. This is a response to the United State Supreme Court’s decision on Jun. 23 that struck down any restrictions on carrying concealed firearms. As of November, Honolulu county is still struggling...
