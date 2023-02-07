ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punta Gorda, FL

Sod replacement fines relaxed to Aug. 1

By Elaine Allen-Emrich
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

PUNTA GORDA — With residents still struggling after Hurricane Ian, the Punta Gorda City Council doesn’t want to see them fined for not quickly replacing sod in city swales.

A city ordinance requires residents to have a permit when replacing damaged sod in the city’s right of way. Sod allows for drainage to flow properly, City Manager Greg Murray said.

At a recent Punta Gorda City Council meeting, Mayor Lynne Matthews said she didn’t want those suffering to face fines for not replacing the sod. After debris piles were cleared, some sod was damaged or didn’t grow back.

Matthews asked code enforcement to suspend those fines until Aug. 1. She said the process would be more costly than just the $100 permit. It includes getting an engineer and replacing the sod.

Council member Mark Kuharski wanted the $100 permit cut in half for a time period to encourage homeowners to fix the issue before hurricane season begins June 1.

Council members voted to allow property owners to replace sod in the right-of-way swale without hiring a contractor. It’s still mandatory to buy a permit, but the price is $50 until May 1. Applications are available at the Building Department at City Hall Annex, 126 Harvey St.

After a homeowner completes the permit application, a request for a set grade (elevation) must be made through the building department. The city’s engineering department staff will set grade stakes for the sod placement. After sod is installed, a second request for a final inspection must be made to the building department so the engineering department can inspect the installation.

“Officers will not be enforcing the exposed soils ordinance until Aug. 1,” Murray said. “We wanted to make it easier on residents. We are still under an emergency order due to the hurricane.”

After Aug. 1, the code is back in place, making it a violation for bare dirt that’s visible from the public access and the swales, which are specifically engineered to promote positive drainage.

“We hope the grass will be growing before Aug. 1,” Matthews said. “It will be in rainy season. We hope this will ease the burden on some homeowners. It is the right thing to do.”

