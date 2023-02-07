ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, WI

Boys basketball: Matt Buckman pours in 28 points in Cambridge 75-66 victory over Wautoma

Daily Jefferson County Union
Daily Jefferson County Union
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SoIwF_0kejZr0Q00

CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge’s boys basketball team took the lead for good on a Devin Schuchart layup late in the first half, never looking back to upend visiting Wautoma 75-66 in a nonconference game on Monday.

Sophomore Matt Buckman led the way for the Blue Jays (10-9) with a game-high 28 points, scoring 17 before halftime.

Cambridge senior Nick Buckman made three 3s, tallying 12 of his 15 points in the second half. Sophomore Drew Holzhueter scored 10 of his 15 points after halftime and freshman guard Jett Horton chipped in eight points for the Blue Jays, who host conference-leading Belleville on Thursday.

CAMBRIDGE 75, WAUTOMA 66

Wautoma 32 34 — 66

Cambridge 33 42 — 75

Wautoma (fgm ftm tp) — Keller 3 0 6, Armstrong 7 0 16, Kalata 1 1 3, Ascher 5 0 13, Salm 5 0 12, Dunn 2 2 7, Idsvoog 4 0 9. Totals 26 3 66.

Cambridge — N. Buckman 5 2 15, Parish 1 0 2, Holzhueter 4 6 15, Horton 3 0 8, M. Buckman 11 4 28, Schuchart 3 1 7. Totals 27 13 75.

3-point field goals — W 8 (Ascher 3, Armstrong 2, Salm 2, Dunn, Idsvoog), C 8 (N. Buckman 3, M. Buckman 2, Horton 2, Holzhueter). Missed free throws — C 7, W 0. Total fouls — W 18, C 8. Fouled out — W (Salm).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wisportsheroics.com

The Argument For Replacing Greg Gard as the Coach of Badgers Men’s Basketball

I want to preface everything by saying that I fully support Greg Gard. I think he’s done a fantastic job and the recent results of the team are more due to bad luck than anything he as a coach can control. With that said, I think it’s important to take a step back and look at each side of the debate without bringing emotions into it. Since I am on the side of keeping Gard, I’m in a position to view the talking points from the other side objectively.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Can Wisconsin Bring Home a Captivating 2024 Four-Star RB?

The Wisconsin Badgers have worked frivolously to secure the state as their own. Starting and maintaining pipelines requires an expert amount of skill and a balance of attention between all areas. Wisconsin has been a battle in particular for top recruits, but the Badgers may have shifted their sights to one specific 2024 in-state recruit.
MADISON, WI
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Wisconsin Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Some of the best BBQ you’ve ever tasted can be found in a place with a little swagger. In Dodgeville, Wisconsin, there’s a restaurant with a name that says it all: Bob’s Bitchin’ BBQ. This gem of a restaurant serves some of the best BBQ in Wisconsin – savory, tangy, and just a little smoky. It’s worth making the trip to southwest Wisconsin. Here’s why.
DODGEVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Neenah community mourns the loss of a beloved restaurant owner

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah community is mourning the loss of a popular restaurant owner. Mary Lou Hernandez had been a motherly figure in the Neenah community since the 90s when she and her family opened the restaurant Zacatecas. Even though a family friend, Heidi Wenberg, purchased the business in 2009, Hernandez had been working at the restaurant until she passed away last week.
NEENAH, WI
Door County Pulse

Martins to Be Inducted into Conservation Hall of Fame

“Probably not since Frederick and Frances Hamerstrom, inducted in 1996, has a couple done so much for wild places and wild things in Wisconsin.” — Wisconsin Conservation Hall of Fame about Mark Martin and Susan Foote-Martin: inductees who have helped to protect thousands of acres throughout Door County.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

I-39/90 North completely closed near U.S. 12/18 interchange

With wintry weather hitting the Madison area, some people brought the winter activities out onto the ice. Madison area crews say heavy snow will take time to clear. Part of the challenge specific to this storm is the weight of the snow. A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is...
MADISON, WI
97X

Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Easy game day slow cooker meal

MILWAUKEE - The Super Bowl is right around the corner, and many people are wondering what to serve for their viewing parties. Meghan Sedivy from Fresh Thyme Market shows us a time-saving slow cooker recipe that's sure to be a touchdown!. Southwestern Spaghetti Squash. ½ lb grass-fed ground beef.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WSAW

Owner of Marshfield’s ‘Buffalo Building’ donates property, city considers new police department location

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Marshfield will consider repurposing a donated building at 2504 S. Central Avenue for the city’s police department. The owner of Wildwood Plaza approached the city about a potential donation of the property known as the ‘Buffalo Building.’ The current police station was constructed in 1981 on 1st Street. According to Marshfield Police Chief Jody Geurink, a change is long overdue.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Susan Lane subdivision moves forward

CEDARBURG — Another new residential development in the city of Cedarburg is moving forward. The Cedarburg Common Council last week approved rezoning and amending the city’s Comprehensive Use Plan for the Stone Lake Condominiums project, which involves a 41-acre parcel located at 6660 Susan Lane. The site was annexed into the city last April.
CEDARBURG, WI
WJFW-TV

Two Wisconsin legislators propose a lifetime fishing license

MADISON (WJFW) - Two Wisconsin legislators are proposing a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal this week. “Many people take up fishing in childhood and continue to fish for decades,” said Sen. Testin. “This bill would let anglers make...
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Jefferson County Union

Daily Jefferson County Union

Jefferson County, WI
316
Followers
685
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Daily Jefferson County Union has been serving Jefferson County since 1871. Published Monday through Friday and 24/7 online at www.dailyunion.com

 https://www.dailyunion.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy