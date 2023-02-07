Boys basketball: Matt Buckman pours in 28 points in Cambridge 75-66 victory over Wautoma

CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge’s boys basketball team took the lead for good on a Devin Schuchart layup late in the first half, never looking back to upend visiting Wautoma 75-66 in a nonconference game on Monday.

Sophomore Matt Buckman led the way for the Blue Jays (10-9) with a game-high 28 points, scoring 17 before halftime.

Cambridge senior Nick Buckman made three 3s, tallying 12 of his 15 points in the second half. Sophomore Drew Holzhueter scored 10 of his 15 points after halftime and freshman guard Jett Horton chipped in eight points for the Blue Jays, who host conference-leading Belleville on Thursday.

CAMBRIDGE 75, WAUTOMA 66

Wautoma 32 34 — 66

Cambridge 33 42 — 75

Wautoma (fgm ftm tp) — Keller 3 0 6, Armstrong 7 0 16, Kalata 1 1 3, Ascher 5 0 13, Salm 5 0 12, Dunn 2 2 7, Idsvoog 4 0 9. Totals 26 3 66.

Cambridge — N. Buckman 5 2 15, Parish 1 0 2, Holzhueter 4 6 15, Horton 3 0 8, M. Buckman 11 4 28, Schuchart 3 1 7. Totals 27 13 75.

3-point field goals — W 8 (Ascher 3, Armstrong 2, Salm 2, Dunn, Idsvoog), C 8 (N. Buckman 3, M. Buckman 2, Horton 2, Holzhueter). Missed free throws — C 7, W 0. Total fouls — W 18, C 8. Fouled out — W (Salm).