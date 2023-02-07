Read full article on original website
Trooper: Fines And Costs For Drunk Driving About As Much As A Ticket To The Big Game
Northwest Iowa — There’ll be lots of parties this weekend for the big game and there will also be plenty of patrol cars on the road looking for drunk and impaired drivers. Trooper Kevin Krull of the Iowa State Patrol says an extra enforcement effort is planned to try and get everyone home safely.
Half-million-pound roadblock: Oversize load slows metro traffic
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Did you get stuck behind a giant truck with a half-million-pound oversize load, snaking through town Wednesday?. The Iowa Department of Transportation had its hands full trying to get the load from Perry all the way to Des Moines’ east side. KCCI found a traffic...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Reminds Motorists That Road Closures Mean Don’t Drive on Them
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is reminding motorists that if a road is closed, that means don't drive on them. The WHP posted a photo to Facebook on Thursday, showing the current conditions of Wyoming 213. "Wyoming 213 still has horrible conditions and is currently closed," the Wyoming Highway Patrol wrote....
Nebraska deputy finds more than 16 pounds of meth in vehicle
A California man is accused of possessing more than 16 pounds of methamphetamine when he was stopped by a Nebraska deputy on Friday, authorities said.
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
Many Nebraska families are waiting with bated breath as a bill to legalize medical cannabis is again before lawmakers in Lincoln. Omaha Police pursued a stolen vehicle through west Omaha tonight. Backyard chicken farmers see increased interest in eggs. Updated: 14 hours ago. With the rise in egg prices, many...
Nebraska troopers arrest Wisconsin man after high-speed chase on I-80
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Wisconsin man was taken into custody after a 29-mile chase in central Nebraska. The pursuit began Monday morning near Lexington after a trooper spotted an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on Interstate 80. After fleeing the stop, the car hit speeds over 100 mph while...
Stuck in the store: The national issue that led to an Iowa grandmother's unexpected lock-in
LAMONI, Iowa — Carol Hyden has lived in Lamoni for most of her life. She does a lot of her shopping at the Dollar General in town, but a recent routine trip turned into one she'll never forget, where she ended up stuck in the store. "It was an...
Tipped over candle sparks house fire in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A house fire broke out Thursday afternoon after a lit candle was tipped over. At around 1:30 p.m. the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 1900 block of Francis Avenue. When fire crews arrived they discovered flames coming from a back bedroom in […]
Fire damages two houses near 20th and Castelar
Nebraska Hospitals Association says lawmakers need to act on patients awaiting discharge. Nebraska is seeing a growing number of patients needing faster discharges to be transferred to larger hospitals. Updated: 31 minutes ago. A public hearing was held today in Lincoln over LB574, nicknamed "Let Them Grow," aimed at banning...
Tonight at 6: Stuck in the store
LAMONI, Iowa — An Iowa grandmother’s recent shopping trip ended with a call to police. Carol Hyden told KCCI it was business as usual when she stopped by Dollar General one December afternoon. An employee was working the check-out and customers were in line to pay. But when...
'They do need these services': HIV cases linked to injection drug use rise in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — Advocates in Lincoln Thursday discuss a bill that would allow local jurisdictions to give out sterile syringes, while helping people seek substance abuse treatment. They said Nebraska is seeing an alarming rise in expensive diseases spread through blood, and used needles. Supporters of LB 307 said...
Snowfall totals for Thursday, February 9 winter storm
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snowfall totals in eastern Iowa generally fell in the 2 to 5 inch range that we predicted ahead of the winter storm’s arrival, though an isolated higher band of totals centered on Dubuque county occurred. There, 6 to as much as 9 inches of very wet and heavy snow accumulated.
Nebraska hospitals backed up with patients waiting for transfers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska hospitals are getting crowded again, but not because people are getting sicker. It’s actually because patients are getting better — but have nowhere they can go to receive necessary continued care. “Delays in patient discharges to post-acute care have become a growing challenge...
'His trailer was nearly in pieces': Iowa troopers remove semi-truck from service
Iowa state troopers removed a semi-truck from service Sunday after they said the trailer was "nearly in pieces." In a post on Facebook, the state patrol says the driver was pulled over near Altoona. ISP says he was traveling from Omaha to Chicago to pick up a load. This content...
Missouri man arrested in Kansas after I-70 traffic stop nets marijuana, mushrooms
A 49-year-old Missouri man was arrested following a traffic stop and drug search on Interstate 70 in Dickinson County.
‘These machines and alcohol do not mix’: Eight snowmobile OWI arrests in northern Wisconsin over weekend
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is issuing reminders about operating snowmobiles while intoxicated. According to a Facebook post, over the weekend, eight people were arrested for DNR OWI. In addition to the OWIs, there were multiple reported accidents, and numerous snowmobile violation stops.
Florida resident dies in Snowy Range snowmobile crash
CASPER, Wyo. — A 46-year-old Florida resident died Saturday in a snowmobile crash in the Snowy Range, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. County sheriff’s deputies as well as Centennial Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Laramie Fire Department-EMS personnel were dispatched to a report of a snowmobile crash with an injury around 1:31 p.m. on Feb. 4. A United States Forest Service Officer also responded.
Supporters tell Nebraska lawmakers marijuana is safe medical option, not ‘devil lettuce’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Marijuana took center stage once again at the State Capitol on Thursday. It began at 9:30 a.m. with a hearing on the Medicinal Cannabis Act, or LB 588. Nebraska, Kansas and Idaho are the only states that don’t allow access to marijuana in any form....
Officials say ‘combination of factors’ led to pipeline leak at Kansas-Nebraska border
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – TC Energy determined that a “combination of factors” caused the Keystone pipeline spill near the Kansas-Nebraska border in December. In a statement released Thursday, TC Energy said stress on the pipe and a welding flaw were some of the factors that led to the leak, which was about 20 miles south of Steele City, Nebraska.
‘Nobody’s doing nothing’: Sorrow over missing, murdered Natives inspires bill in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new bill in the Nebraska Legislature would take on the unsolved cases of murdered and missing Native Americans, a problem in our state and nationwide. Ashleigh Wabasha, 19, was reported missing March 27, 2022. “We looked for her for a long time, asking people...
