Nebraska State

Half-million-pound roadblock: Oversize load slows metro traffic

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Did you get stuck behind a giant truck with a half-million-pound oversize load, snaking through town Wednesday?. The Iowa Department of Transportation had its hands full trying to get the load from Perry all the way to Des Moines’ east side. KCCI found a traffic...
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast

Many Nebraska families are waiting with bated breath as a bill to legalize medical cannabis is again before lawmakers in Lincoln. Omaha Police pursued a stolen vehicle through west Omaha tonight. Backyard chicken farmers see increased interest in eggs. Updated: 14 hours ago. With the rise in egg prices, many...
Nebraska troopers arrest Wisconsin man after high-speed chase on I-80

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Wisconsin man was taken into custody after a 29-mile chase in central Nebraska. The pursuit began Monday morning near Lexington after a trooper spotted an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on Interstate 80. After fleeing the stop, the car hit speeds over 100 mph while...
Tipped over candle sparks house fire in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A house fire broke out Thursday afternoon after a lit candle was tipped over. At around 1:30 p.m. the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 1900 block of Francis Avenue. When fire crews arrived they discovered flames coming from a back bedroom in […]
Fire damages two houses near 20th and Castelar

Nebraska Hospitals Association says lawmakers need to act on patients awaiting discharge. Nebraska is seeing a growing number of patients needing faster discharges to be transferred to larger hospitals. Updated: 31 minutes ago. A public hearing was held today in Lincoln over LB574, nicknamed "Let Them Grow," aimed at banning...
Tonight at 6: Stuck in the store

LAMONI, Iowa — An Iowa grandmother’s recent shopping trip ended with a call to police. Carol Hyden told KCCI it was business as usual when she stopped by Dollar General one December afternoon. An employee was working the check-out and customers were in line to pay. But when...
Snowfall totals for Thursday, February 9 winter storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snowfall totals in eastern Iowa generally fell in the 2 to 5 inch range that we predicted ahead of the winter storm’s arrival, though an isolated higher band of totals centered on Dubuque county occurred. There, 6 to as much as 9 inches of very wet and heavy snow accumulated.
Nebraska hospitals backed up with patients waiting for transfers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska hospitals are getting crowded again, but not because people are getting sicker. It’s actually because patients are getting better — but have nowhere they can go to receive necessary continued care. “Delays in patient discharges to post-acute care have become a growing challenge...
Florida resident dies in Snowy Range snowmobile crash

CASPER, Wyo. — A 46-year-old Florida resident died Saturday in a snowmobile crash in the Snowy Range, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. County sheriff’s deputies as well as Centennial Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Laramie Fire Department-EMS personnel were dispatched to a report of a snowmobile crash with an injury around 1:31 p.m. on Feb. 4. A United States Forest Service Officer also responded.
