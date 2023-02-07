Read full article on original website
Related
WIS-TV
Forest Service to conduct prescribed burns for forest management and wildfire risk reduction in South Carolina communities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service specialists have begun conducting prescribed burns throughout South Carolina’s Francis Marion and Sumter National Forest’s to improve habitat and reduce wildfire threat. According to a press release the planned burns will be conducted over the next...
greenvillejournal.com
Annexation deep dive: Despite common myths, it’s hard to be annexed unwillingly in SC
In a state like South Carolina where private property rights are revered, there are two dirty words that tend to get property owners riled: annexation and zoning. The two often converge in cities and towns across the state as municipalities are more prone to have zoning in place. But contrary to popular belief, annexation law in the Palmetto State is fairly restrictive and ensures it is difficult for a property to be annexed against its owner’s wishes.
FOX Carolina
Death Toll Continues to Rise
Traffic on I-85 north backing up well over ten miles on Wednesday morning because of two wrecks near Pelham Road. The state says there are no traffic problems, but drivers say otherwise. |. Deputies in Anderson County are investigating another stabbing case. Opioid Crisis Recovery Funds. Updated: 24 minutes ago.
Upstate county among deadliest in state for 2022 traffic accidents
Preliminary data gathered by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety revealed some good news for the state in 2022, with an exception for one Upstate county.
myclintonnews.com
SC's EVs (sorry Mr. President)
Despite the fact that President Trump says electric vehicles run for only 2 hours per charge, South Carolina is charting its own, bold step forward in becoming America’s electric vehicle’s capital. Just look at where the Governor - Trump’s top political ally in The Palmetto State - was last week: Thursday, February 2 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the groundbreaking at Kontrolmatik Pomega, Colleton Industrial Campus, Exit 61 on I-95 and McLeod Road, Walterboro, S.C.
carolinapanorama.com
How gun commerce has changed in South Carolina since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in South Carolina since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
wspa.com
South Carolina leaders demand answers as Upstate students file lawsuit against Smithsonian
South Carolina leaders demand answers as Upstate students file lawsuit against Smithsonian. South Carolina leaders demand answers as Upstate …. South Carolina leaders demand answers as Upstate students file lawsuit against Smithsonian. High School Standouts: Franklin Davis, G, Landrum. Davis is among state's scoring leaders at 19.8 ppg. Anthony Frate...
WYFF4.com
Snow possible in South Carolina Saturday into Sunday morning
GREENVILLE, S.C. — There are several factors in play, but part of the Upstate area of South Carolina could see snow this weekend. The timing is Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Cooler air moves into the area Saturday as heavy rain covers the region. As temperatures drop, Saturday...
FOX Carolina
Greenville County stabbing investigation
A newly formed board is starting to give out its first round of opioid recovery awards. The board, made up of nine members from across South Carolina is in charge of hundreds of millions of dollars that the state is receiving from opioid related settlements. |. South Carolina house bill...
South Carolinians Can Support Disabled Seniors During Tax Season
Columbia, South Carolina — The ElderCare Trust Fund awards grants to non-profit organizations that create programs to help South Carolina's seniors live in dignity at home. Only non-profit organizations are eligible to receive grants from the Fund.
South Carolina woman speaks out about medical ID mix-ups
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An Edgefield County woman is having problems with medication mix-ups and misdiagnoses because she shares the same information as another woman. “So, what happens if something should happen to me out there in that street and my children are not there, or my family members are not there, and they […]
crbjbizwire.com
Global Manufacturer Turns to Berenyi for its First-of-its-Kind Design-Build Project
CHARLESTON, SC - Berenyi, South Carolina’s leading industrial and commercial design- build firm, announces that it is moving forward with the next phase of construction to retrofit Symrise’s current facility in Goose Creek, SC, and build a cleanroom environment that accommodates the global manufacture’s first fully automated filling station in North America. Construction commenced last fall after Berenyi completed the design phase of its multi-year contract awarded in 2020 by Symrise, a global food additives and fragrance company with facilities here in the Lowcountry.
FOX Carolina
Testimony from Former Paralegal
Traffic on I-85 north backing up well over ten miles on Wednesday morning because of two wrecks near Pelham Road. The state says there are no traffic problems, but drivers say otherwise. |. Rescue efforts continue in Turkey and Syria after an historic earthquake left more than 11-thousand dead. One...
S.C. man allegedly killed his elderly mother with table leg
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old man was arrested in North Carolina after allegedly beating his 82-year-old mother to death with a table leg. On Monday, Feb. 6, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to Hickory Ridge Apartments on Wade Hampton Boulevard, where they found the unresponsive victim.
live5news.com
Girl Scout cookie prices remain stable in eastern SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Eastern South Carolina is one of the only places in the country where inflation isn’t raising the price of your Girl Scout cookies. Boxes in the region are selling at $4 per box. Despite inflation raising the baker’s cost by 10%, Diane Flanagan, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina, said the council was able to keep prices low because of the volume of cookies the Girl Scouts sell.
OnlyInYourState
This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town South Carolina Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination
Day trips are like mini-vacations. They are less costly than a full vacation and you don’t even have to burn vacation time for them! They are a great self-care option, which is perhaps more important to do than ever before. So when you’re ready for your next day trip, keep the small town of Walhalla in mind, a walkable town in South Carolina with charming places to shop and eat. We’ll be walking along East Main Street in Walhalla for this adventure.
multihousingnews.com
Monarch Finances South Carolina Affordable Housing
The investment backs the firm's latest project with Prestwick Development. ESG investment firm Monarch Private Capital has closed on $23 million in low-income housing tax credit equity for the development of Bridge Creek Pointe, a three-building, 90-unit garden-style affordable housing community located at 1 Oak Forest Road in Spartanburg, S.C. Monarch is partnering with Prestwick Development for the project’s planning. The community is expected to open in April 2024.
FOX Carolina
LOOK: U.S. Navy hovercraft comes ashore in Cherry Grove area
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Navy vessel came ashore on Thursday in part of the North Strand. Multiple videos sent in from WMBF News viewers showed the Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) on the beach at Ocean Boulevard and Sea Mountain Highway in the Cherry Grove area. North...
FOX Carolina
Upstate Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville man has given his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity, according to the Lottery. The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials the donation was made to an Upstate charity. He called the win “exhilarating.”. The winner...
‘We’re so far behind’: York County mother sounds off on fentanyl crisis
"How many of our kids have died because these dealers have not been put in jail?" Alsobrooks asked?
Comments / 0