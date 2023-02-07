ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

Forest Service to conduct prescribed burns for forest management and wildfire risk reduction in South Carolina communities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service specialists have begun conducting prescribed burns throughout South Carolina’s Francis Marion and Sumter National Forest’s to improve habitat and reduce wildfire threat. According to a press release the planned burns will be conducted over the next...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
greenvillejournal.com

Annexation deep dive: Despite common myths, it’s hard to be annexed unwillingly in SC

In a state like South Carolina where private property rights are revered, there are two dirty words that tend to get property owners riled: annexation and zoning. The two often converge in cities and towns across the state as municipalities are more prone to have zoning in place. But contrary to popular belief, annexation law in the Palmetto State is fairly restrictive and ensures it is difficult for a property to be annexed against its owner’s wishes.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

Death Toll Continues to Rise

Traffic on I-85 north backing up well over ten miles on Wednesday morning because of two wrecks near Pelham Road. The state says there are no traffic problems, but drivers say otherwise. |. Deputies in Anderson County are investigating another stabbing case. Opioid Crisis Recovery Funds. Updated: 24 minutes ago.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
myclintonnews.com

SC's EVs (sorry Mr. President)

Despite the fact that President Trump says electric vehicles run for only 2 hours per charge, South Carolina is charting its own, bold step forward in becoming America’s electric vehicle’s capital. Just look at where the Governor - Trump’s top political ally in The Palmetto State - was last week: Thursday, February 2 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the groundbreaking at Kontrolmatik Pomega, Colleton Industrial Campus, Exit 61 on I-95 and McLeod Road, Walterboro, S.C.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

Snow possible in South Carolina Saturday into Sunday morning

GREENVILLE, S.C. — There are several factors in play, but part of the Upstate area of South Carolina could see snow this weekend. The timing is Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Cooler air moves into the area Saturday as heavy rain covers the region. As temperatures drop, Saturday...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

Greenville County stabbing investigation

A newly formed board is starting to give out its first round of opioid recovery awards. The board, made up of nine members from across South Carolina is in charge of hundreds of millions of dollars that the state is receiving from opioid related settlements. |. South Carolina house bill...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WJBF

South Carolina woman speaks out about medical ID mix-ups

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An Edgefield County woman is having problems with medication mix-ups and misdiagnoses because she shares the same information as another woman. “So, what happens if something should happen to me out there in that street and my children are not there, or my family members are not there, and they […]
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Global Manufacturer Turns to Berenyi for its First-of-its-Kind Design-Build Project

CHARLESTON, SC - Berenyi, South Carolina’s leading industrial and commercial design- build firm, announces that it is moving forward with the next phase of construction to retrofit Symrise’s current facility in Goose Creek, SC, and build a cleanroom environment that accommodates the global manufacture’s first fully automated filling station in North America. Construction commenced last fall after Berenyi completed the design phase of its multi-year contract awarded in 2020 by Symrise, a global food additives and fragrance company with facilities here in the Lowcountry.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
FOX Carolina

Testimony from Former Paralegal

Traffic on I-85 north backing up well over ten miles on Wednesday morning because of two wrecks near Pelham Road. The state says there are no traffic problems, but drivers say otherwise. |. Rescue efforts continue in Turkey and Syria after an historic earthquake left more than 11-thousand dead. One...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

Girl Scout cookie prices remain stable in eastern SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Eastern South Carolina is one of the only places in the country where inflation isn’t raising the price of your Girl Scout cookies. Boxes in the region are selling at $4 per box. Despite inflation raising the baker’s cost by 10%, Diane Flanagan, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina, said the council was able to keep prices low because of the volume of cookies the Girl Scouts sell.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town South Carolina Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination

Day trips are like mini-vacations. They are less costly than a full vacation and you don’t even have to burn vacation time for them! They are a great self-care option, which is perhaps more important to do than ever before. So when you’re ready for your next day trip, keep the small town of Walhalla in mind, a walkable town in South Carolina with charming places to shop and eat. We’ll be walking along East Main Street in Walhalla for this adventure.
WALHALLA, SC
multihousingnews.com

Monarch Finances South Carolina Affordable Housing

The investment backs the firm's latest project with Prestwick Development. ESG investment firm Monarch Private Capital has closed on $23 million in low-income housing tax credit equity for the development of Bridge Creek Pointe, a three-building, 90-unit garden-style affordable housing community located at 1 Oak Forest Road in Spartanburg, S.C. Monarch is partnering with Prestwick Development for the project’s planning. The community is expected to open in April 2024.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville man has given his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity, according to the Lottery. The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials the donation was made to an Upstate charity. He called the win “exhilarating.”. The winner...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy