Here are Monday’s winning Powerball numbers — $747 million jackpot is game’s fifth-largest

Nearly 152,000 California students are missing out on an education, new analysis shows
Nearly 152,000 California children are not attending any type of formal school, a new analysis of pandemic enrollment data found. Some of the drop is explained by students skipping kindergarten, which California Gov. Gavin Newsom sanctioned in September. But huge numbers of these children are likely attending unsanctioned homeschool programs or dropping out of school altogether.
See teacher pay for each California school district. Most teachers got a modest pay raise
Teacher pay in California rose modestly last school year — but not as fast as inflation. Average teacher pay in California public schools rose to $88,508 in the 2020-21 school year, an increase of 3.1% from 2020-21, new state data show. By comparison, inflation rose by about 8.6% from...
