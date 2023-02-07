Read full article on original website
USFL Training Camp Dates Released For 2023 Season
It has been a busy month for the USFL. The league officially released their schedules earlier this week for every team. Now, the USFL Training Camp dates have been set in stone as season two quickly approaches. We have independently confirmed with a league spokesperson that Coaches report on March...
USFL 2023 Schedule, Season 2 Rule Changes and more | USFL Podcast #46
It’s another HUGE USFL news week and the gang is back to go over all the details. Join The REF and Zach as they dissect the 2023 USFL Schedule and look at their most anticipated matchups of the season. Plus, they’re talking Season 2 Rule Changes, SpringStock Details, New...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Pre-Draft Roster Preview: Birmingham Stallions
The Birmingham Stallions had as good of a first season as a fan could ask for. Going 9-1 in the regular season and beating the New Orleans Breakers and the Philadelphia Stars in the playoffs to win it all was a story book ending to the only team to have a home field in year one.
