Apple Insider

AirTag tracks car thieves, but vehicle wrecked during police chase

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Police quickly tracked down a stolen car with the owner'sAirTag inside, but the thieves then crashed it during a high-speed chase. Apple's AirTags have now been used countless times to help track down a...
WFMY NEWS2

3 injured after crash on NC-42

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Three people are in the hospital after a crash on NC-42 in Randolph County Friday. Troopers said Karissa Dawn Walraven, 31, of Ramseur was driving south on NC-42 in a 2011 GMC Acadia SUV when she traveled left of center and swiped Theodore Franklin Cheek's, 64, 2008 GMC Sierra truck, and then crashed head-on into Chavez Cruz Valentin, 41, of Greensboro 2004 Ford Econoline van around 9:00 a.m.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Standoff at Golden Gate Drive in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are trying to get a person to come out of a home on Golden Gate Drive Friday. Officers are on the scene along with Guilford County EMS, CSI unit, and the Special Response Team. Golden Gate Drive will be shut down from State Street...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Whitsett man accused of selling heroin that caused overdose death

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Whitsett was arrested in connection to an overdose death last year, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Saturday, Oct. 1, deputies responded to a suspected opioid overdose death on Swepsonville-Saxapahaw Road, which is south of Graham. The ACSO Street Crimes Division took over the death […]
WHITSETT, NC
WXII 12

16-year-old killed in shooting in Clemmons, deputies say

CLEMMONS, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened at an apartment Wednesday night. Deputies have identified the victim as Jhamari Jaquel Hall, a 16-year-old from Winston-Salem who died of gunshot wounds. Hall was a sophomore at Parkland High School. Deputies were called...
CLEMMONS, NC
WBTV

Warrants issued for man accused of assaulting girlfriend and one-year-old child

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County are on the lookout for a man accused of assaulting his 36-year-old girlfriend and the couple’s one-year-old child. According to the report, deputies were called to a location on Stokes Ferry Road on Tuesday night at approximately 10:00 p.m. When they arrived, they came into contact with a woman who said she had been assaulted.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Man arrested in Greensboro by Randolph County deputies accused of taking indecent liberties with a child

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County deputies arrested a man in Greensboro who is accused of taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Dec. 29, the RCSO was told about possible sexual offenses involving minors. Following an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, charges were sought […]
GREENSBORO, NC
