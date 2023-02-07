Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Apple Insider
AirTag tracks car thieves, but vehicle wrecked during police chase
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Police quickly tracked down a stolen car with the owner'sAirTag inside, but the thieves then crashed it during a high-speed chase. Apple's AirTags have now been used countless times to help track down a...
Man arrested on S. Regional Rd. on HWY 68 after he was seen walking around with a gun in Guilford Co.
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man who was walking around with a gun was arrested in Guilford County Thursday, according to deputies. A call came in around 4:54 p.m. about a person walking around with a firearm on South Regional Road at Highway 68. He was taken into custody...
Man arrested for shooting on Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was arrested Thursday for shooting a man in the back in Winston-Salem last Friday, police say. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. that night. The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a call about a shooting on the 3000 block of Indiana Avenue. When police...
1 airlifted to hospital after Thomasville shooting on Carolina Avenue, police say
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thomasville police are investigating after a shooting on Thursday night. Police say a man was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Thomasville detectives are investigating in the 700 block of Carolina Avenue. There is no suspect information available at this time. This is a […]
WXII 12
Employee charged with stealing bank cards of older assisted living residents
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A woman is facing multiple felony charges after being accused of stealing financial cards from residents at an assisted living facility in Alamance County, deputies say. The sheriff's office said they received reports of financial card theft on Jan. 27, where residents reported their cards missing.
WFMY NEWS2
3 injured after crash on NC-42
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Three people are in the hospital after a crash on NC-42 in Randolph County Friday. Troopers said Karissa Dawn Walraven, 31, of Ramseur was driving south on NC-42 in a 2011 GMC Acadia SUV when she traveled left of center and swiped Theodore Franklin Cheek's, 64, 2008 GMC Sierra truck, and then crashed head-on into Chavez Cruz Valentin, 41, of Greensboro 2004 Ford Econoline van around 9:00 a.m.
Burlington woman accused of stealing financial cards from 2 in assisted living facility
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — An employee of an assisted living facility in Burlington is facing fraud charges, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office On Jan. 27, deputies took a report of financial card theft at an assisted living facility in Alamance County. The two victims said that their financial cards were missing. Investigators later […]
Man in critical condition after shooting on Carolina Ave. in Thomasville
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Thomasville Thursday. Police arrived at the 700 block of Carolina Avenue around 7:40 p.m. to find a man with a gunshot wound. He was airlifted to the hospital and is in critical condition. The investigation is...
WXII 12
Shooting turns homicide, 25-year-old dead, police searching for shooter
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A shooting on Jan. 28 has proved fatal for one man, officers said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Lyhaven Drive around 4 p.m. and located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII...
Standoff at Golden Gate Drive in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are trying to get a person to come out of a home on Golden Gate Drive Friday. Officers are on the scene along with Guilford County EMS, CSI unit, and the Special Response Team. Golden Gate Drive will be shut down from State Street...
WXII 12
"Danger can be right around the corner": Davidson County residents react to suspect shot by deputy in neighborhood
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A community is shaken up after a deputy shot a suspect during a "suspicious person" investigation. It happened shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday morning on Arnold Road, not too far from Lexington. According to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, when the deputy arrived on scene,...
Man shot in the neck after attacking 3 women, including his mom in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Man shot in the neck after attacking multiple women, including his mom in Winston-Salem Thursday, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police Department said they received a call about a double shooting on Bethabara Pointe Circle around 5:17 p.m. When they arrived they found Johordon Davis, 24,...
Whitsett man accused of selling heroin that caused overdose death
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Whitsett was arrested in connection to an overdose death last year, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Saturday, Oct. 1, deputies responded to a suspected opioid overdose death on Swepsonville-Saxapahaw Road, which is south of Graham. The ACSO Street Crimes Division took over the death […]
WXII 12
Suspects jump from moving vehicle during chase, causing crash, deputies say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An early Thursday morning car chase ended in suspects fleeing just before a crash, deputies said. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office reported that a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle near Reidsville Road and Old Belews Creek Road around 2:30 a.m. The driver refused to stop,...
WXII 12
16-year-old killed in shooting in Clemmons, deputies say
CLEMMONS, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened at an apartment Wednesday night. Deputies have identified the victim as Jhamari Jaquel Hall, a 16-year-old from Winston-Salem who died of gunshot wounds. Hall was a sophomore at Parkland High School. Deputies were called...
Employee of assisted living facility steals financial cards from elderly residents
BURLINGTON, N.C. — An employee of an Alamance County assisted living facility is in custody for stealing financial cards from two elderly residents. Alamance County deputies were alerted of the theft on Jan. 27 when they reported their financial arts were missing. After an investigation, deputies identified and established...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Industrial Park Ave in Randolph Co.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Asheboro Wednesday night, according to Highway State Patrol. Troopers say it happened at 5:57 p.m. on US 220 Business at Industrial Park Avenue in Randolph County. 18-year-old Amy Logan Mendoza, of Asheboro, was driving a 2022 Honda...
WBTV
Warrants issued for man accused of assaulting girlfriend and one-year-old child
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County are on the lookout for a man accused of assaulting his 36-year-old girlfriend and the couple’s one-year-old child. According to the report, deputies were called to a location on Stokes Ferry Road on Tuesday night at approximately 10:00 p.m. When they arrived, they came into contact with a woman who said she had been assaulted.
Man arrested in Greensboro by Randolph County deputies accused of taking indecent liberties with a child
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County deputies arrested a man in Greensboro who is accused of taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Dec. 29, the RCSO was told about possible sexual offenses involving minors. Following an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, charges were sought […]
13 years in prison for man who sold heroin, fentanyl to overdose victim in Raleigh, feds say
Prosecutors say the unidentified dead person’s phone showed that person and Tripp communicated about a heroin sale
