FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kpic
Construction companies react to Eugene's natural gas ban
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Council banned the use of natural gas in a 5-3 vote on Monday evening, making it the first city in Oregon to ban natural gas infrastructure in new low-rise residential construction. Roman Anderson, project manager at Kimball Construction, was confident the bill would...
kpic
Mapleton to get new water treatment plant, board seeks volunteers
MAPLETON, Ore. — Vanessa West is a real estate agent and owner of the coffee shop Mapleton Caffeination station. Aside from selling homes and coffee, she works to make sure her community has access to clean water. "I felt the need when when we, two and a half years...
kpic
City of Roseburg launches public camping survey
ROSEBURG, Ore. — City of Roseburg officials are asking the public to complete an online survey about public camping that launched on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Input is being sought from as many community members as possible to help guide the City in determining potential additional regulations or restrictions the City may want to impose. City officials ask everyone with an interest in Roseburg – housed and unhoused residents and others who own businesses, work or shop in Roseburg – to take a few minutes to fill out the anonymous public survey.
kpic
UO Duck Rides now shuttling students to affordable grocery stores
Every Thursday, the Duck Rides program at the University of Oregon shuttles students dealing with food insecurity to more affordable grocery stores around Eugene. They alternate between Trader Joe's and WinCo on Coburg Road every week. "We've seen an increase in students requesting help with food, and requesting help with...
kpic
Commissioners vote to place public safety levy renewal on May ballot
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — In the May election, Lane County voters will be choosing whether to renew the Public Safety Levy. Commissioners unanimously decided to put it on the ballot. The county says the renewal would fund at least 255 beds and maintain health treatment in the Lane County...
kpic
Roseburg Public Schools again seeks funding from voters
ROSEBURG, Ore. — For the third time in the past three years, Roseburg voters will decide on a capital improvement bond for the Roseburg School District, which means money for construction and building upgrades. According to Roseburg Superintendent Jared Cordon, the average age of buildings in the district is...
kpic
Oregon State University warns students, public of man 'persistently' following women
CORVALLIS, Ore — Oregon State University Corvallis is warning students and the public about a man who was "persistently" following women around the campus. OSU Public Safety said the incidents happened on January 30 and February 1. They report that an unknown man followed women in multiple locations on the campus.
kpic
Plant Clinic in Roseburg accepting gardening questions
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Beginning in February the OSU Extension Master Gardener Plant Clinic is open Monday through Friday from 1-4 p.m. "The Plant Clinic is a free service to the public where volunteer master gardeners work to solve your gardening questions," organizers said. The Clinic is located at the...
kpic
Local vape store owner reacts to HB 3090
Oregon House Bill 3090 would ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products in Oregon, including cigarettes and cartridges for vaping. The bill, sponsored by Representatives Lisa Reynolds, Hai Pham, Mark Gamba, Dacia Grayber, and Senators Bill Hansel and Elizabeth Steiner, argues that flavors like fruit and candy can lead to children getting hooked on nicotine, often with harmful side effects.
kpic
'Spring into Gardening' course offered in Roseburg on March 11
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Registration is open for the “Spring into Gardening” educational course on Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Phoenix School of Roseburg (3131 NE Diamond Lake Blvd). Organized by OSU Extension Service Douglas County Master Gardeners, the workshop provides home gardeners...
kpic
Nearly 3 lbs. of fentanyl powder found in SUV search at I-5 rest stop
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, Oregon State Police made a drug bust at an Interstate 5 rest area in Marion County. The investigation started at about 10 a.m. when a trooper K-9 team saw something in an SUV at the Santiam Rest area off I-5 that led them to think the driver might be involved in some criminal activity.
kpic
Heceta Head Lightstation to celebrate 129th birthday on March 30
FLORENCE, Ore. — Heceta Head Lightstation is celebrating its 129th birthday on March 30, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., organizers said in a news release. The community is invited to celebrate at the light station which has a scenic walking trail that leads from the beach to the Keeper’s House, Gift Shop and lighthouse tower.
kpic
Police: Medford man arrested on I-5 after leaving Roseburg motel in stolen car
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities responded to an incident at a local motel, a Roseburg Police Department report said. Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to the Motel 6 on NW Aviation regarding an individual caught siphoning fuel out of a U-Haul vehicle, RPD's report stated.
kpic
Local Survivor Hopes to Prevent Growing Suicide Rates by Sharing Experience
This week, Lane County Public Health reported an 80 percent increase in suicide, from the year 2000 to 2020. While public health officials say there many reasons for the increase, local survivor Trish DeJohn said she wasn't surprised to hear about it. Years after her attempt, she is sharing her story to help with prevention.
kpic
Albany Police shoot, kill suicidal male after he pointed gun at officers, report says
ALBANY, Ore. — The Corvallis Police Department is leading an investigation into an officer-involved shooting Wednesday involving the Albany Police Department and a suicidal subject. Around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, Albany Police officers responded to a welfare check on a suicidal male at a residence in southwest Albany. "It was...
kpic
Friends of the Roseburg Public Library's Spring Book Sale returns
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Fall in love with another book at the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library's Spring Book Sale!. The Friends will hold a bargain book sale at the Roseburg Public Library (1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd.) on the following dates:. 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. Thursday, March...
kpic
Lane County Sheriff: 58-year-old man arrested in 'attempted murder-for-hire plot'
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff’s Office received information on Friday, February 3, of an attempted murder-for-hire plot, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release Wednesday. Investigators say that "58-year-old John Robert Clarke had offered to pay a third party an undisclosed amount of money...
kpic
Oregon State set to host spring game on April 22
The last time we saw Oregon State Football on the field they were winning their first bowl game in 9 years. Add their 30 - 3 thumping of Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl, plus their upset comeback win over Oregon, and everything they've done this off-season; it's a great time to be an OSU fan.
kpic
The time to strike is now for Oregon Men's Basketball
EUGENE, Ore. — The Pac-12 regular season is starting to wind down, but the Ducks are fully healthy and they know they need as many wins as possible to try and earn a spot in the post season. And what better way to make a statement like that than...
kpic
Oregon State Gymnastics Prepares For Rematch With Cal
The Gym Beavs are back at Gill Coliseum this weekend for another Pac-12 dual-meet. Oregon State will face the Cal Golden Bears for the second time this season. The first time the two teams met it was Cal that came out on top. But the Beavers feel like they have...
