Mega Millions jackpot at $50 million; Thursday’s Ohio Lottery results
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Mega Millions has the top lottery jackpot for this weekend, sitting at $50 million for the drawing on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. The Powerball jackpot is $31 million for the Saturday, Feb. 11 drawing and the Classic Lotto jackpot is $5.1 million. Thursday’s winning Ohio Lottery...
Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023; jackpot $31 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Mega Millions selected winning numbers in its drawing on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, for a jackpot estimated at $31 million. The numbers are 9-15-46-55-57 Mega Ball 4 Megaplier 2x. The Wednesday, Feb. 8 Powerball jackpot is $20 million and the Classic Lotto jackpot is $5 million.
What are the winning Powerball numbers for February 8, 2023? See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $20 million Powerball jackpot in the drawing from Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there are still thousands of smaller-tier prizes that were hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below... $200 prize: 8 winners. $100 prize: 19 winners. $14...
Winner! 1 winning Powerball ticket hits $754.6 million jackpot in February 6 drawing: See where the ticket was sold
CLEVELAND — Winner! Winner! Winner!. One lucky Powerball lottery ticket hit the massive $754.6 million jackpot in the drawing for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Lottery officials say the ticket was sold in Washington state. But that's not all... A winning ticket worth $2 million hit in Texas with $1...
Who is the best senior girls basketball player in Northeast Ohio? Our Picks, Your Votes!
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Who is the best senior girls basketball player in Northeast Ohio? We’re turning to you to figure that out. Friday concludes a four-part series by cleveland.com, in which we try to identify the best girls basketball players - by grade - in our seven-county coverage area (Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Summit). And we’re asking you, the fans, to vote for the best of the best.
Farm and Dairy
Auctioneers receive awards at Ohio Auctioneers Association conference
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Auctioneers from across the state convened for the Ohio Auctioneers Association annual conference. The conference was held at the Nationwide Hotel & Conference Center in Lewis Center, Jan. 13-14. Highlights of this year’s conference included the annual trade show with over a dozen industry vendors, the Ohio Auctioneers Championship, auction marketing awards, the hall of fame induction, presidential luncheon and the election of the board of directors.
Ohio reports 8,833 more COVID-19 cases: weekly coronavirus update for Thursday, Feb. 9
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ohio continued to hover around the 8,000-mark, rising slightly to 8,833 this week from 8,260 cases last week. The last time that the state’s weekly case number was about 8,000 was in April. This marked the fourth straight...
OnlyInYourState
The One Italian Pizzeria In Ohio With Surprisingly Delicious Cheese Curds
Ohio pizzerias are generally places for, well, pizza. Sure, Italian favorites like hoagies and spaghetti sometimes pepper the menu, with even a few pub-inspired appetizers thrown in for good measure. Mozzarella sticks or cheesy garlic bread? Yes. Fried cheese curds? Maybe, maybe, at a pizzeria in Wisconsin… but Ohio? Not so much. Unless, of course, we’re talking about Yellow Brick Pizza, a pizzeria in Columbus, Ohio, that’s known for epic pizzas… and surprisingly delicious cheese curds, too.
14 romantic getaways in Ohio, for Valentine’s Day (or any day)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Hibernate in a fancy hotel or hike through Ohio’s Hocking Hills: What’s your perfect romantic getaway?. February is an ideal time to plan a mini-escape, an antidote for the wintertime blues, a sure cure for cabin fever. But where to go?. Spend the afternoon...
Sports betting is torrid in Ohio, new numbers show: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the first month that sports betting has been legal in the Buckeye State, more than 2.25 million unique accounts are using gambling apps. We’re talking about the explosion of betting on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news...
A guide to betting Super Bowl 57 in Ohio: The best sportsbooks, picks and props to bet
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Super Bowl weekend has arrived, as the big game is set to take place on Sunday, February 12th. The Kansas City...
Ohio COVID-19 county map improves to the best that it has been since July; Cuyahoga, most of Northeast Ohio yellow: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and most northern Ohio counties stayed yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, while most of the rest of the state turned green for low spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. There were 75 counties classified as green, the highest number...
Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds
This story was last updated Thursday at 7:30 a.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 7:30 a.m., about 1,000 AEP customers and 1,000 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity. At outages’ peak at about 11 p.m., more […]
