CLEVELAND, Ohio – Who is the best senior girls basketball player in Northeast Ohio? We’re turning to you to figure that out. Friday concludes a four-part series by cleveland.com, in which we try to identify the best girls basketball players - by grade - in our seven-county coverage area (Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Summit). And we’re asking you, the fans, to vote for the best of the best.

OHIO STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO