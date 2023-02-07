Here are Monday’s winning Powerball numbers — $747 million jackpot is game’s fifth-largest

Tuesday update: According to lottery officials, one winning ticket was sold in Washington state.

Original story:

Check those Powerball tickets carefully, because the estimated $747 million jackpot could give the lucky winner the fifth-largest prize in the game’s history.

The winning numbers, drawn Monday, Feb. 6, were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69. The Powerball number was 7.

There were no grand prize winner on Saturday but four tickets — in Florida, New Jersey, Oregon and Pennsylvania — matched the five white balls but not the red Powerball. Those tickets are worth $1 million each, according to lottery officials.

The estimated $747 million jackpot Monday would be worth just over $403 million in cash if taken in a lump sum, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

That lump sum would be less after taxes — 25% is withheld by lottery officials with the winner responsible for the rest. Most states also tax state winnings, though 15 states including California, Florida and Texas do not.

If someone draws the lucky numbers, Wednesday’s drawing would reset to $20 million.

The last Powerball jackpot was won in Kansas on Nov. 19 and netted that ticketholder $93 million. The previous winning ticket before that was in Alhambra, California, on Nov. 7 for a $2.04 billion grand prize. It was the largest lottery jackpot in history — however, no one has claimed the prize, according to lottery officials.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico; and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Lottery funds education in California

The contribution to education from this most recent Powerball sequence, which started on Nov. 21, is estimated to be about $54.4 million, according to the California Lottery. California sales for this Powerball sequence total $135.9 million through Monday morning.

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million and California Lottery officials are reminding would-be millions to not overdo it.

“It’s thrilling, of course, when jackpots get this high, but it also presents us an opportunity to offer a friendly reminder to all of our players that these games are designed to be fun and entertaining. No one should spend more than they can afford on Lottery tickets,” said Carolyn Becker, California Lottery spokesperson. “We take responsible gaming very seriously, and we want to ensure our players stay safe.”

Five states — Utah, Nevada, Hawaii, Alaska and Alabama — do not have a lottery. A mix of reasons have kept them away, including objections from conservatives, concerns about the consequences for low-income families or a desire not to compete with existing gaming operations.