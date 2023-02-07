Read full article on original website
Amber Waterman: arraignment delayed again for woman accused of kidnapping and murdering pregnant woman to steal baby
This Huge General Store in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas
'Little Sugar' MTB Race to Kick Off End-of-Season Bike Festival: Big Sugar Classic
Missouri Farmer Catches 'Crazy Looking' 30-Pound African Serval Cat, & Contacts Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge
KHBS
NWA, regional road crews ready for next round of snow
HUNTSVILLE, Ark. — More wintry weather is back in the forecast as we’re less then a week removed from the big ice storm. In Fayetteville, public works crews are responsible for around 500 miles of roads. And those 40/29 News spoke with told us that storm last week took a bite out of the salt supply – but there’s still plenty remaining to cover whatever winter has left.
KHBS
Morning accident in Bentonville cleared
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A traffic accident caused a major backup Wednesday morning on I-49 northbound at exit 88 in Bentonville. According to the incident report from ARDOT, there were two vehicles involved, including a commercial vehicle. Our reporter on the scene saw a pickup truck and van involved in the incident.
fourstateshomepage.com
McDonald County flooding sends man to hospital
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A man was taken to an area hospital on Wednesday after being briefly submerged in Big Sugar Creek when his vehicle stalled on a low-water bridge, according to Gregg Sweeten, McDonald County Emergency Management Director. Sweeten said the man and a woman were crossing Big...
Scammer going door to door in Springdale 'testing water'
SPRINGDALE, Ark — A post from the Springdale Water Utilities social media warns residents to be on guard after receiving "reports from customers about someone pretending to be an employee ... and asking to go into their homes to test their water." The scammer is purportedly even offering the...
talkbusiness.net
Real Deals: $3.64M land sale signals Pleasant Crossing apartments in Rogers
A 14.03-acre land sale in Rogers’ Pleasant Crossing area east of Interstate 49 sold recently for $3.64 million. The purchase price equals $5.96 per square foot. Little Rock developer John Rees, principal of Rees Commercial, bought the commercial lot at the intersection of South Dixieland Road and South Pleasant Crossing Boulevard. PWX LLC, an affiliate of Little Rock firm Whisinvest Realty, was the seller.
Walmart to close first pickup, delivery-only location in Bentonville
The first Walmart pickup and delivery-only location on Dodson Road in Bentonville is shutting down Feb. 17.
Two-vehicle crash blocks traffic on I-49 Northbound
A two-vehicle accident is blocking all lanes of traffic on Interstate 49 Northbound Tuesday morning as rain impacts the area.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas is getting a new aquarium
ROGERS, Ark. — A new aquarium is opening in Northwest Arkansas. The Blue Zoo is located at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade Mall in Rogers. It has sharks, sting rays, reptiles, freshwater and saltwater fish, a tortoise and hundreds of birds. Visitors can interact with many of the animals, including...
talkbusiness.net
Bentonville apartment complex sold for $12.25M
A Northwest Arkansas real estate investment firm has closed its first successful exit. Caisson Capital Partners of Fayetteville sold the 96-unit The Ridges at Bentonville (formerly Skyridge Estates) in Bentonville for $12.25 million. The purchase price equals $127,604 per unit. Tribune Capital, an Oklahoma City, Okla.-based private equity firm, now...
7 Brew Coffee Co. of Fayetteville's cup runneth over
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to Arkansas Business, John Davidson, the CEO of 7 Brew Coffee Co. of Fayetteville, offered a television analogy to describe what he sees as the appeal of his fast-growing chain. “I’m an ’80s kid. Everybody knows who Norm was at ‘Cheers.’ And the truth is,...
Best Friends Animal Society looking for transport volunteers
The Best Friends Animal Society will soon open a new pet resource center in Northwest Arkansas and is looking for volunteers to be transport drivers.
Kait 8
Storm expected to bring flooding rains, possible tornadoes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A storm system moving across Arkansas is bringing heavy flooding rains, along with strong winds and possible tornadoes to Region 8. Following hours of steady rain, the National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings for the following counties in Region 8:. Baxter. Independence. Izard. Newton. Searcy.
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas
ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
Bentonville seeks skater advice ahead of park construction
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville is inviting residents to attend a "public input session" with skatepark designers on Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. The goal of the meeting is to share ideas for the future skatepark at 8th Street Gateway Park. Bentonvillians are invited to bring their own ideas, wonders,...
This Huge General Store in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Arkansas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Trash pickup changes in Arkansas after ice delays
ARKANSAS, USA — After almost a full week of icy roads hindering transportation of all types, including trash pickup, cities have released their plans on rescheduling waste management services. Trash pickup is paused, impacting all residential waste and recycle services. Fayetteville. Trash pickup is canceled but will resume on...
talkbusiness.net
Northwest Arkansas business execs talk home office expansions
Executives with J.B. Hunt Transport, Simmons Foods, Tyson Foods and Walmart on Tuesday (Feb. 7) spoke about expansion plans at the winter meeting of the Northwest Arkansas Council held at the new Ledger building in downtown Bentonville. Walmart’s new home office campus has been under construction for roughly two years....
Rogers chefs firing up their stoves for 'Soup Sunday'
ROGERS, Ark. — Local non-profit Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families are set to gather local chefs and restaurants for a friendly “soup off" event for a good cause at the Rogers Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 5. “I always say I’m 70% humanitarian and 30% chef, and...
Fayetteville approves $2 million for Childcare Assistance Program
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An additional $1.5 million has been allocated for the City of Fayetteville’s Childcare Assistance Program. This program launched in December 2022 with an original appropriation of $500,000 from the City’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. At its Feb. 7 meeting, City Council voted...
Amber Waterman arraignment in Arkansas delayed, federal agents deny access
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Judge Robin Green's office has confirmed that Amber Waterman's Benton County arraignment has been pushed back after federal authorities wouldn't allow her to appear this morning. The new date is set for June 13, the week after her federal trial is set to begin.
