ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Family displaced after fire in Montgomery County

By Makea Luzader
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — One family was displaced after a house fire in Montgomery County on Monday.

A fire destroyed a home on Hutton Street, displacing two adults, two children and one dog that lived there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4et3tL_0kejYRHr00
(Image courtesy of Pete Piringer @mcfrspio via Twitter)
(Image courtesy of Pete Piringer @mcfrspio via Twitter)

First responders said that the fire likely started in a plastic bucket on the rear deck. They said that it was possible some fireplace ashes were smoldering in the bucket. The fire then likely spread to combustibles.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

First responders said that weather was likely a factor in the fire’s spread. The damages were estimated to be around $85,000, but nobody was injured.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
mymcmedia.org

Vehicle Crashes Into Aspen Hill Home

A vehicle crashed into an Aspen Hill home during the early hours of Thursday morning. The car’s fire was extinguished, and after being trapped, the driver was pulled out and transported to the hospital. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, there was...
ASPEN HILL, MD
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County town ends prohibition on backyard chickens

POOLESVILLE, Md. - A town in Montgomery County will be allowing residents to keep chickens on their property. Poolesville in Montgomery County passed an ordinance this week that reverses the prohibition on being able to keep chickens in your backyard. While the county as a whole allows chickens to be...
POOLESVILLE, MD
DC News Now

Ward 6 residents push for safety improvements at Potomac Ave. Metro

WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—More than a week after a shooting that killed Metro employee Robert Cunningham, neighbors who live nearby the Potomac Avenue Station are pushing for increased safety measures at the stop. “It’s just very unfortunate and it makes me sad,” said Ward 6 resident Lataunya Dardan, who takes that stop to work daily. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

2 Baltimore police officers injured in shooting

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Two Baltimore police officers were shot on Thursday evening. The Baltimore County Police Department asked residents in the area of Powers Road and Warren Road in Cockeysville to shelter in place after a wanted suspect was sponsored. Police said in a Facebook post that one of the officers […]
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Police: Woman found dead in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman died in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night, leaving the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers in the incident. Officers with the police department responded to 28th Street Southeast, off of R Street Southeast, just before 9:30 p.m. after a report...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Prince George's Co. native returns home to serve medical needs for women of color

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — 7News celebrates Black History Month and is highlighting a Maryland doctor who came back home to serve the community she grew up in. Health and Wellness Reporter Victoria Sanchez spoke with Dr. Jonelle Samuel, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Luminis Health Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham. Dr. Samuel is from Riverdale Park, which is just outside Hyattsville. Her family is from the Caribbean Island Granada and she is a first-generation American.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Driver kills man crossing the street in Northeast

WASHINGTON - A man died Wednesday evening after being struck by a vehicle near an AutoZone in Northeast. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. D.C. police said the call regarding the crash came in at 5:55 p.m. When first responders arrived at the 600 block of...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Six Baltimore County schools closed as manhunt continues for shooting suspect 'in crisis'

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officials announced Thursday five schools will close as the search continues for a man who allegedly shot an officer Wednesday in Cockeysville. The following schools will be closed: Cockeysville Middle School Dulaney High School Mays Chapel Elementary School Padonia International Elementary School Warren Elementary schoolPot Spring Elementary SchoolThe closure includes before- and after-school programs. Police are looking for 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum.  Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the area of Powers Avenue for a person in distress, where Linthicum allegedly shot the officer, police said. An hourslong barricade situation ensued. Streets in the surrounding neighborhood were shut down for hours, and residents were asked to shelter in place. Linthicum is described as a white man with auburn hair and facial hair. He was last seen "wearing a black hoodie and black pants" and is believed to be armed, Stewart said.Anyone who sees Linthicum or knows his whereabouts is asked not to approach him, but to call 911. The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital that evening "in good spirits" according to Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Police investigating double shooting in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a double shooting in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday evening. Police said they received reports of a shooting on Good Hope Road around 6:44 p.m. They said that one victim — a man — was found at a local hospital, and the second victim — another man — […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DC News Now

44K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy