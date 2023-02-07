Family displaced after fire in Montgomery County
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — One family was displaced after a house fire in Montgomery County on Monday.
A fire destroyed a home on Hutton Street, displacing two adults, two children and one dog that lived there.
First responders said that the fire likely started in a plastic bucket on the rear deck. They said that it was possible some fireplace ashes were smoldering in the bucket. The fire then likely spread to combustibles.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Breaking News
First responders said that weather was likely a factor in the fire’s spread. The damages were estimated to be around $85,000, but nobody was injured.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.
Comments / 0