prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Travis Kelce shouts out Cincy ahead of Super Bowl 57: 'It’s all about Cincinnati, baby'
Travis Kelce may have just defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship game, but he's still repping the Queen City at the Super Bowl. Kelce spoke to media members at Super Bowl 57 Opening Night on Monday, and he had a lot to say about the University of Cincinnati Bearcats, whom he played for from 2008-2012.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WKRC
Bengals coordinators reportedly finalists to land NFL head coaching jobs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Five NFL teams were looking for a head coach this offseason and three vacancies have been filled. A pair of Bengals coordinators are considered finalists for the two open positions. The Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich, the Denver Broncos traded for and signed former New Orleans Saints...
Chiefs coach reveals what he told Joe Burrow after AFC title game
Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo had quite a bit to say about Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during Super Bowl media chats with reporters this week. Spagnuolo, like many have already, tossed out a Tom Brady comparison for Burrow. What might interest fans the most, though, is what...
Report: Broncos to interview Saints quarterbacks coach for OC
The Broncos have set up an interview with Saints quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry, Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com notes. Curry, who coached with Payton from 2016-21, is also in consideration for the Buccaneers’ OC job. Payton deciding on Denver could make a difference for the former NFL wide receiver. Entering...
Lebanon-Express
Chiefs vs. Eagles: Super Bowl LVII pick and prediction
Finally, a football game. The hardest thing about the Super Bowl every year is the wait. The two weeks between the conference championship games and the Big Game seem to take two months. And while we wait, we dissect every portion of the matchup and over-analyze every angle. It’s a...
Bengals QBs Coach Dan Pitcher Has Second Interview With Tampa Bay
Pitcher has helped Joe Burrow become one of the NFL's best quarterbacks
