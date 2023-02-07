In a complaint filed in Calhoun Magistrate Court, Corporal D.C. Moore of the West Virginia State Police stated that on February 1, 2023 Michelle Kellar advised him that she was assaulted by Tara Metz. She advised Cpl. Moore that she had been walking toward Walgreens and was walking a little behind Metz. Tara Metz turned around and began cussing Kellar saying that she was going to “beat her a- -“ Metz then dropped what she was carrying and started pulling her jackets off making a threatening gesture.

