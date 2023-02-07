ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summersville, WV

lootpress.com

Burglar leads police to himself after stealing tracking device

ELKVIEW, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities have arrested a Charleston man after his involvement in a breaking and entering situation on Tuesday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department reports that on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at around 7:40am, an overnight breaking and entering situation was being investigated at Xpec Power Inc. at 4998A Elk River Road in Kanawha County.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Stolen box truck recovered at crash scene; man arrested

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An early morning crash Wednesday involved a large Freightliner box truck that was stolen from a hotel, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived on scene in the 500 block of Campbell’s Creek Drive around 5:30 a.m., the box truck...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
ridgeviewnews.com

Tara Metz Jailed for Assault in Grantsville

In a complaint filed in Calhoun Magistrate Court, Corporal D.C. Moore of the West Virginia State Police stated that on February 1, 2023 Michelle Kellar advised him that she was assaulted by Tara Metz. She advised Cpl. Moore that she had been walking toward Walgreens and was walking a little behind Metz. Tara Metz turned around and began cussing Kellar saying that she was going to “beat her a- -“ Metz then dropped what she was carrying and started pulling her jackets off making a threatening gesture.
GRANTSVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Fayette County thieves sentenced to prison

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two men involved in various instances of theft and destruction of property throughout the Fayette County area were sentenced to prison earlier this week. Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr announced on Tuesday that Austin R. Redden – 30-years-old of Oak Hill, WV –...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Suspect holds up video gaming parlor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies are trying to locate a man involved in an apparent holdup overnight at a local gambling establishment. Metro 911 got a call just before midnight from Ivy’s in Kanawha City. The caller claimed a man had come into the establishment armed with a gun, but then quickly took off. It was unclear if the suspect got any money in the incident.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Three injured in Boone County wreck

MADISON, W.Va. — Three people are recovering at area hospitals after a two-car collision on Corridor G in Boone County. Boone County deputies say the crash happened about 6:40 a.m. Thursday. A vehicle pulled into the path of oncoming traffic rom Low Gap Road onto U.S. Route 119. The collision left one victim trapped in the wreckage and a total of three victims had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Preliminary hearing continued for Weston woman charged in daughter’s death

WESTON, W.Va. — The preliminary hearing for a Lewis County woman accused in the stabbing death of her three-month daughter will take place at a later date following a continuance Tuesday. Krista Brunecz, 31, of Weston, allegedly stabbed the child multiple times in the chest before stabbing herself. Police...
WESTON, WV
WDTV

Two major brush fires reported in Braxton County

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews in Braxton County on Thursday afternoon are fighting two major brush fires, according to Emergency Management Director John Hoffman. He said the fires are at Coon Knob at the Interstate 79/U.S. 19 interchange and at Bull Run, located in the north end of the county in Burnsville.
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Homicide investigation underway in Greenbrier County

UPDATE: February 8, 2023 at 2:40 P.M. | RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — Sergeant Murphy with the Rainelle detachment of the West Virginia State Police reports an active homicide investigation is underway. On February 7, 2023, Sgt. Murphy was contacted by Greenbrier County 911 about a suspicious death in Rainelle, WV. Once on scene, Sgt. Murphy […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Summers County Sheriff’s Department announces passing of comrade K9 Kayla

HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Summers County Sheriff’s Department has announced that Kayla, a former member of the Department’s K9 Unit, passed away on Tuesday. A member of the team for years, K9 Kayla served in multiple counties throughout West Virginia including Summers County with the Chief Deputy T.S. Adkins of the Summers County Sheriff’s Department and Greenbrier County in the town of Alderson as a companion to patrolman Brackenrich.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Charleston man admits to soliciting Upshur County teen

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. A 23-year-old Charleston resident has pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor via a computer. Police say Brandon Shawver, 23, drove to Buckhannon in May 2022 to have sex with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl. But when he arrived, police arrested him and found condoms in his possession.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNS

McClung pleads guilty, faces life sentence, for Tonya Adkins’ murder

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the August 2021 slaying of 29-year-old Tonya Adkins of Beckley. Ronald J. McClung, 41, entered the plea before Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Dimlich on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He now faces 15 years to life in prison when Dimlich hands […]
BECKLEY, WV
Metro News

Tree falls onto parked cars in front of elementary school in Charleston

KANAWHA CITY, W.Va. — A large pine tree fell on two cars parked in front of Chamberlain Elementary School in the Kanawha City section of Charleston Thursday afternoon. Wind gusts were in the 45 mph range when the tree went down at about 1:40 p.m. The tree is located on the front lawn of the school along Venable Avenue.
CHARLESTON, WV

