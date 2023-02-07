Read full article on original website
lootpress.com
Burglar leads police to himself after stealing tracking device
ELKVIEW, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities have arrested a Charleston man after his involvement in a breaking and entering situation on Tuesday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department reports that on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at around 7:40am, an overnight breaking and entering situation was being investigated at Xpec Power Inc. at 4998A Elk River Road in Kanawha County.
WSAZ
Stolen box truck recovered at crash scene; man arrested
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An early morning crash Wednesday involved a large Freightliner box truck that was stolen from a hotel, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived on scene in the 500 block of Campbell’s Creek Drive around 5:30 a.m., the box truck...
ridgeviewnews.com
Tara Metz Jailed for Assault in Grantsville
In a complaint filed in Calhoun Magistrate Court, Corporal D.C. Moore of the West Virginia State Police stated that on February 1, 2023 Michelle Kellar advised him that she was assaulted by Tara Metz. She advised Cpl. Moore that she had been walking toward Walgreens and was walking a little behind Metz. Tara Metz turned around and began cussing Kellar saying that she was going to “beat her a- -“ Metz then dropped what she was carrying and started pulling her jackets off making a threatening gesture.
Fayette County thieves sentenced to prison
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two men involved in various instances of theft and destruction of property throughout the Fayette County area were sentenced to prison earlier this week. Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr announced on Tuesday that Austin R. Redden – 30-years-old of Oak Hill, WV –...
Metro News
Suspect holds up video gaming parlor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies are trying to locate a man involved in an apparent holdup overnight at a local gambling establishment. Metro 911 got a call just before midnight from Ivy’s in Kanawha City. The caller claimed a man had come into the establishment armed with a gun, but then quickly took off. It was unclear if the suspect got any money in the incident.
Dogs found in West Virginia home ‘covered inside and out with trash,’ pair charged
A man and a woman are facing more than a dozen counts of various charges, including animal cruelty, after deputies say dogs were found in a home "completely covered inside and out with trash" that smelled of "urine and ammonia."
Man pleads not guilty to DUI charge after woman lost unborn child in Sissonville, West Virginia, crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Greenbrier County man accused of driving under the influence in a crash that caused a woman to lose her unborn child pled not guilty in Kanawha County on Wednesday. 29-year-old Timothy Wickline, of Greenbrier County, was arrested and charged in connection to a head-on crash that caused the woman […]
WDTV
5 Investigates: Lewis County families seek answers about unkept graves
JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Families are seeking answers about what they say are unacceptable conditions at a Lewis County cemetery. Dozens of people gathered at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, located between Weston and Jane Lews, to talk with 5 News about the issues they’ve had with the cemetery.
wchsnetwork.com
Three injured in Boone County wreck
MADISON, W.Va. — Three people are recovering at area hospitals after a two-car collision on Corridor G in Boone County. Boone County deputies say the crash happened about 6:40 a.m. Thursday. A vehicle pulled into the path of oncoming traffic rom Low Gap Road onto U.S. Route 119. The collision left one victim trapped in the wreckage and a total of three victims had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance.
West Virginia bill proposed to protect emergency workers
Senate Bill 490, or Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act, would stiffen the penalty for anyone who willfully causes the death of any first responder.
wchsnetwork.com
Deputies seek publics help finding vehicle, driver who forced accident
Alum Creek, W.Va. — Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office wants the publics help finding a vehicle and identifying its driver who was involved in a crash in Alum Creek. A Kanawha County deputy was investigating the crash last Thursday on Childress Road just before noon. Video surveillance showed a...
Brush fire spreads to trailer, several cars on Route 4 in Clay County, West Virginia
UPDATE (5:21 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9): Clay County EMS tells 13 News that the fire is mostly out and no injuries are being reported. They say the fire on Duffield Road near Duck, West Virginia, destroyed one trailer and several cars. CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Crews are responding to a brush fire that […]
Metro News
Preliminary hearing continued for Weston woman charged in daughter’s death
WESTON, W.Va. — The preliminary hearing for a Lewis County woman accused in the stabbing death of her three-month daughter will take place at a later date following a continuance Tuesday. Krista Brunecz, 31, of Weston, allegedly stabbed the child multiple times in the chest before stabbing herself. Police...
Employee arrested for threatening to shoot up Boone County, West Virginia, Tudor’s
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An employee at a Boone County Tudor’s Biscuit World is in custody after threatening to shoot up the restaurant. According to a criminal complaint, dispatchers were told that an employee, later identified as 34-year-old Tiffany Hill, of Danville, was threatening to shoot up the open restaurant after a manager brought […]
WDTV
Two major brush fires reported in Braxton County
BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews in Braxton County on Thursday afternoon are fighting two major brush fires, according to Emergency Management Director John Hoffman. He said the fires are at Coon Knob at the Interstate 79/U.S. 19 interchange and at Bull Run, located in the north end of the county in Burnsville.
Homicide investigation underway in Greenbrier County
UPDATE: February 8, 2023 at 2:40 P.M. | RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — Sergeant Murphy with the Rainelle detachment of the West Virginia State Police reports an active homicide investigation is underway. On February 7, 2023, Sgt. Murphy was contacted by Greenbrier County 911 about a suspicious death in Rainelle, WV. Once on scene, Sgt. Murphy […]
Summers County Sheriff’s Department announces passing of comrade K9 Kayla
HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Summers County Sheriff’s Department has announced that Kayla, a former member of the Department’s K9 Unit, passed away on Tuesday. A member of the team for years, K9 Kayla served in multiple counties throughout West Virginia including Summers County with the Chief Deputy T.S. Adkins of the Summers County Sheriff’s Department and Greenbrier County in the town of Alderson as a companion to patrolman Brackenrich.
wajr.com
Charleston man admits to soliciting Upshur County teen
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. A 23-year-old Charleston resident has pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor via a computer. Police say Brandon Shawver, 23, drove to Buckhannon in May 2022 to have sex with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl. But when he arrived, police arrested him and found condoms in his possession.
McClung pleads guilty, faces life sentence, for Tonya Adkins’ murder
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the August 2021 slaying of 29-year-old Tonya Adkins of Beckley. Ronald J. McClung, 41, entered the plea before Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Dimlich on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He now faces 15 years to life in prison when Dimlich hands […]
Metro News
Tree falls onto parked cars in front of elementary school in Charleston
KANAWHA CITY, W.Va. — A large pine tree fell on two cars parked in front of Chamberlain Elementary School in the Kanawha City section of Charleston Thursday afternoon. Wind gusts were in the 45 mph range when the tree went down at about 1:40 p.m. The tree is located on the front lawn of the school along Venable Avenue.
