ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sharee B.

Man Accidentally Leaves $230,000 Dollar Jackpot in Vegas Casino Snafu

Casinos are a dime a dozen and usually, the deck is stacked in favor of the house. But, for one not-so-unlucky gambler, his trip nearly cost him a fortune. The patron, Arizona resident Robert Taylor, was visiting Treasure Island Casino last year when he decided to play several rounds on the infamous slot machines featuring games such as Black Jack, Video Poker, and Video Keno. Assuming that he had just spent a typical uneventful weekend in Vegas, he flew back home to begin the work week.
AOL Corp

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
HAWAII STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Changes for SNAP recipients coming March 1, 2023

MAINE, USA — There's a looming deadline you should know about if you receive help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP. As of March 1, 2023, Emergency Maximum Assistance benefits for SNAP will end entirely, and monthly payment amounts will return to normal. That means Americans will be losing out on an average of $82 per month of extra money they had been receiving over the course of the pandemic.
MAINE STATE
NASDAQ

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Find Out:...
ARIZONA STATE
KTLA.com

What if nobody claims California’s $2.04B Powerball jackpot?

One lucky winner in Washington just scored a $747 million Powerball jackpot, but an even bigger winner in California is still out there. It’s been three months since lottery officials announced a Powerball ticket worth $2.04 billion had been sold at a convenience store in Altadena. California lottery officials have yet to confirm a winner has claimed the prize.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy