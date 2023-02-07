Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
Life sentence for East Texas man who killed girlfriend
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – 202nd District Court Judge John Tidwell sentenced Travis Turner to life in prison. Jennifer Garrett, 29, was found dead on August 12, 2021, at a residence on the 6200 block of Summerhill Pl. in Texarkana, Texas. Police say they received a call for a welfare check and found Garrett’s body inside the home.
easttexasradio.com
Man Wanted On Muliple Bowie County Charges
Police are searching for a man who attempted to defraud an employee at St. Michael’s Hospital in Texarkana and stole a donation box for children. Keysean White was identified as the suspect after security officers and investigators reviewed the hospital surveillance video. White was seen in the video stealing food from the cafeteria and taking a cash donation box for physically disabled children. A warrant has been issued for White, charging him with felony credit/debit card abuse. Theft, probation violation, and resisting arrest.
Update: Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Finds East Texas Man
Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal updated Thursday afternoon, Jackie Lynn Autrey has been located and is under arrest. The Sheriff also wanted to say thanks to the community for sharing the story and helping locate the accused felon. Original Story:. The Bowie County Sheriff's Office has issued an active Felony...
dequeenbee.com
Woman allegedly involved in Sevier County shooting is person of interest
DE QUEEN, Ark. – An Arkansas woman, Kaylee Cornet, 28, is wanted for questioning in alleged connection with a shooting in Sevier County. A 57-year-old woman was shot in the head on Monday and is being treated at a Texarkana hospital. Deputies and the Arkansas State Police executed search...
Texarkana police: Inebriated pedestrian injured in crash
According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, a man was injured Tuesday when he was struck by a vehicle while walking in the roadway.
KTBS
Mooringsport man convicted of gun, drug charges
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Mooringsport man was found guilty Tuesday of drug and gun charges from an incident that occurred last summer. Charlie Lee Blow Jr., 36, was convicted by the seven-woman, five-man jury in District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's court following an hour's deliberation. He's guilty of possession...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport teen fatally shot, ID’d by coroner
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday afternoon the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the name of a Shreveport teen shot earlier that day. Danthony Johnson, 19, of Despot Rd. was shot multiple times around 10:00 a.m. near the Goodwill on W. 70th St. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died of his wounds at 10:53 a.m.
inforney.com
Telford Prison nurse accused of delivering meth, phones to inmate
NEW BOSTON, Texas – A registered nurse at the Telford Prison in New Boston, Texas, allegedly delivered meth, synthetic marijuana and seven cell phones to an inmate. Deana Spurlock, 46, was arrested last Monday on felony bribery and drug charges for allegedly receiving $800 from inmate Antonio Vance, 38, for the contraband through a cash app.
ktoy1047.com
Police release identity of woman whose body was recovered in house fire
(AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders proposed on Wednesday an overhaul of the state’s schools that will pair a 39% raise in starting teacher pay with a new voucher program that will direct public money to pay for private and home schooling. AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Opal...
Texarkana Police Need Your Help In Locating Man With Several Warrants
Texarkana Texas Police have a felony warrant for a man in Texarkana for Credit/Debit Card Abuse. He also has several other warrants out for his arrest. Police are looking for Keysean White. The TTPD stated on their Facebook page that back on January 17 a woman that works at St....
ktalnews.com
Teen dies from gunshot wound in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teenager died of their wounds after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Officers responded to the scene in the Goodwill parking lot at 800 W. 70th St. around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. Police arrived to find a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officials say Shreveport police found the suspect on I-49, but they fled from police.
KSLA
School bus, vehicle involved in crash in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A crash involving a school bus and an SUV occurred on Feb. 8 on Lake Drive and Flower Acres Road. There were five small children on the Liberty Eylau bus when it crashed. They were unloaded and taken by another bus or picked up by their parents.
Local Man Injured in Pedestrian Vehicle Accident in Texarkana
On February 7, 2023, Texarkana Arkansas Police officer Brady Chattaway responded to a vehicle accident that occurred around 9:09 PM in the 1200 block of North Stateline Avenue. According to a press release, a pedestrian was in the roadway near a storm drain when first responders arrived at the scene....
swarkansasnews.com
New Postmaster on the job
Nashville’s new postmaster is Becca Cooper, who officially became postmaster here on Jan. 28. She comes here from Royal near Hot Springs where she was Officer in Charge. She resides in Mt. Ida and says she will continue to live there while a child completes his senior year in high school. Cooper says she also has a 14-year-old living at a home and scattered grown children.
everythinglubbock.com
Major flooding to hit East Texas, Southwest Arkansas
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – After the recent heavy rains, East Texas and Southwest Arkansas may see lakes and rivers rise another foot, pushing them into moderate or major flood stages. KTAL Meteorologist Josh Marcisz said, “This will be the highest the water levels have been since 2015 and...
Update:Texarkana Police Seeking Help in 2 Cases, Car & Storage Unit Thefts
Thanks to social media the man in the second case has been identified as. Darrell Dewayne Dawson Jr and was located. He is now in custody. Texarkana Arkansas police need your help in two separate cases. One is of a stolen vehicle last week and the other is of a suspect in storage unit thefts.
ktoy1047.com
Hope police arrest man for simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms
23-year-old Sergio Alavardo was arrested by police around 8:20 a.m. on January 31 in the 1600 block of West Avenue C in Hope. Alavardo was also charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Alavardo was booked into the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held...
Texarkana Texas Police Release Identity of Body in House Fire
The body found on Thursday, February 2, in a house fire in the 100 block of Jerome Street has been identified as Karen Shepp, 69, of Texarkana, Texas. According to a press release from the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, an autopsy performed late last week revealed that Shepp died of natural causes prior to the fire that heavily damaged her house. She is reported to have suffered from several serious long-term health issues. The Texarkana Fire Marshal conducted an investigation of the fire and determined that it was the result of electrical issues in the victim’s bedroom at the back of the house. Foul play is not suspected in either Shepp’s death or the fire.
