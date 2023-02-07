Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Amber Rose Offers To Eat Ass In Exchange For Super Bowl Tickets, Diplo & Russell Simmons Respond
The mother of two is offering her “bussy eatin” skills to anyone willing to slip her some seats to the upcoming game. One thing fans will surely always praise Amber Rose for is her authenticity. Over the years, the model has become a pro at being proud of her identity, speaking her truth, and – at times – stirring the pot on social media.
thesource.com
Singer Lizzo Debuts Her Comedian Boo At Pre-Grammy’s Party
Singer Lizzo is making headlines again and she’s got everyone’s attention.The 34-year-old singer recently posted a “hard launch” of her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright, sharing intimate flicks of themselves at a pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles over the weekend. The elegant couple attended the Pre-Grammy...
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z & Beyoncé Bring Out All The Stars For Roc Nation Grammy Brunch
JAY-Z and Beyoncé have hosted the annual Roc Nation Brunch for the first time in three years, as the star-studded event made its post-pandemic return this weekend. On Saturday (February 4) the power couple were joined by a bevy of friends, family, colleagues and proteges at a private residence in the hills above Los Angeles after Roc Nation sent out an invitation to “join us for a celebration of the highest elevation of self.”
Queen Latifah’s Partner Eboni Nichols: Everything To Know About Their Private Relationship
Queen Latifah is an actress known for her work on the hit TV show The Equalizer along with hit films like Just Wright. She is not currently married, but she has been with her partner since 2013. The actress previously dated fitness trainer Jeanette Jenkins. Queen Latifah is currently hosting...
Inside Mary J. Blige’s ‘intimate’ 52nd birthday party
It was a “family affair.” Mary J. Blige celebrated turning 52 with an “intimate” birthday dinner at Brooklyn Chop House Times Square’s new VIP space Wednesday, Page Six can exclusively reveal. We’re told the “Just Fine” singer dined with rapper Fat Joe, DJ SnS and the restaurant’s owner, Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins, at the brand-new private space 47 Below, which will serve as a club for members and VIPs. Insiders also tell us Blige was surprised with big cakes and huge sparklers while the “All the Way Up” rapper, 52, sang “Happy Birthday” to her with the help of the other attendees. Cummins...
Michael B. Jordan Admits Breakup With Lori Harvey Was For The Best: ‘I’m In My Light’ Now
Michael B. Jordan isn’t looking back after his split from the gorgeous Lori Harvey. “I’m a firm believer in that what’s for you is what’s for you, and coming out of that situation — not to give it, you know, any energy and kind of move from that — is you know, it was an experience for me to grow and learn,” the actor, 35, told CBS’ Gayle King during a recent interview, shared on Feb. 8. Furthermore, the Black Panther star is declaring the upcoming year to be all his.
Host Trevor Noah kicked off the Grammys — by formally introducing Adele and the Rock?
Live from Los Angeles, host Trevor Noah opened Sunday's Grammy Awards with a monologue. Here's what he said.
Popculture
Taye Diggs' Girlfriend Speaks out on Breakup Rumors
Taye Diggs' girlfriend, Apryl Jones, shut down breakup rumors after some fans thought the couple split when they unfollowed each other on Instagram. She recently told The Shade Room that she and Diggs are still together. Moreover, they were heading to Atlanta to shoot a film soon, the former Love & Hip-Hop star revealed. Although Jones did not elaborate on the unfollowing situation, she said the move had no significance. She added that she and Diggs are grown "adults" who continue to care for each other regardless of whether or not they follow each other on Instagram. In an Instagram post on Jan. 17, the Best Man actor also assured fans that his beautiful relationship with Jones was still strong. In a photo posted on his Instagram account, Diggs, 52, and Jones, 36, held hands as they strolled around Paris.
Sade Turned Down Collaborations With Rappers Like Jay-Z Because She Was Scared
Jay-Z and other artists hoped to one day be able to feature on a Sade song, but the famous singer couldn’t bring herself to get out of her comfort zone.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Holds Back Tears While Sharing Touching Story About Losing His Father As A Child
Lil Wayne has opened up about the surprising way in which the death of his father impacted his life during an emotional speech at a Grammy Week award ceremony. Weezy took the stage in Los Angeles, California on Thursday (February 2) to accept the Global Impact Award at the inaugural Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective. After thanking the event’s organizers and those in attendance, he proceeded to offer the audience some insight into his upbringing.
Leslie Jones Gets Personal To Rip Stephen A. Smith For Rihanna Super Bowl Diss
"The Daily Show" guest host completely went off on the ESPN star's hot take and apology.
Jason Kelce Has Baby Name if Pregnant Wife Kylie Delivers on Super Bowl Sunday: 'Most Absurd Thing'
Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce have discussed some baby name possibilities if their little girl makes her debut while dad is on the field at Super Bowl LVII Jason Kelce has a lot riding on Super Bowl Sunday. Not only is the Philadelphia Eagles center, 35, trying to win the big game, but he's also grappling with the possibility that his third baby girl may arrive the same day. Speaking with PEOPLE about attending the Super Bowl at 38 weeks pregnant, Kylie Kelce, 29, reveals the couple is still undecided on a baby...
Shemar Moore Visits Mom's Grave with Baby Frankie in New Photo: 'Momma's Dream Is Now Reality'
Shemar Moore and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon welcomed their first baby together earlier this month Shemar Moore is sharing a bittersweet moment with his little girl. On Thursday, the new dad, 52, shared a new photo on Instagram showing that he brought Jesiree Dizon and their newborn daughter Frankie to visit his mother Marilyn's grave. In the photo, Moore cradles his 2-week-old daughter with one arm and wraps the other around Dizon as they both toast a glass of wine to Moore's late mother, who died in 2020. "Shemar, Jesiree, Frankie, and...
Patti LaBelle, 78, reveals she’s ready to date again after divorce: ‘I’m too good to be solo’
Legendary singer Patti LaBelle admitted on a talk show that she is ready to step back into the dating game after her 2003 divorce from her ex-husband Armstead Edwards.
Janelle Monáe Finally Opens Up About Coming Out as Nonbinary
Janelle Monáe was applauded for coming out as nonbinary last year, but hasn’t divulged further since then. Now, she’s finally opening up about her gender identity. “I’m not this arrogant person that thinks that I have all the answers,” the Primetime star explained during an episode of The Jess Cagle Show.
90s R&B Singer Jaguar Wright Details How JAY-Z Used Popular Rapper as ‘Illuminati Sacrifice’
Jaguar Wright, the neo soul singer who rose to fame after JAY-Z featured her in his 2001 MTV Unplugged performance, has come out with shocking claims about the Brooklyn rapper. In a six-minute video that surfaced online Thursday, the Philly singer and songwriter claims that JAY-Z had another rapper, Big...
Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Makes Her Stage Debut in a Powerful Duet With Her Mama
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter took to the stage on Saturday, in a what TMZ said was supposed to be a performance solely for the audience in Dubai, which included husband and father, Jay-Z. Much like a Broadway performance, comedy show, or inside joke, it was meant to be a “you had to be there” moment. Audience members were asked to put their phones in bags provided by the venue, the Atlantis Royal Hotel. But of course, despite their best efforts, recordings ended up on Twitter. This marked Blue Ivy’s first live, public (even more so than it...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch
After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
Tyler James Williams Was Hospitalized While Transitioning from ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Child Star to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Adult Actor
The child star to adult actor transition isn't an easy one. It even contributed to Tyler James Williams' health issues, leading him to be hospitalized.
BBC Apologizes For Captioning Viola Davis Grammys Image With “Beyoncé’s Big Night”
The BBC has been forced to apologize after an image of Viola Davis from January’s Golden Globes was shown on its news channel with a headline identifying the Oscar winner as history-maker Beyoncé. BBC News’ rolling coverage of the Grammys included a few seconds period when the image of Davis was matched with the caption “Beyoncé’s Big Night,” before the segment moved on to the next image. BBC News has in the past hour apologized via a Twitter statement and said the error “fell below the BBC’s usual standards.” “We apologise for the mistake last night when our news channels briefly showed a...
