hotnewhiphop.com

Amber Rose Offers To Eat Ass In Exchange For Super Bowl Tickets, Diplo & Russell Simmons Respond

The mother of two is offering her “bussy eatin” skills to anyone willing to slip her some seats to the upcoming game. One thing fans will surely always praise Amber Rose for is her authenticity. Over the years, the model has become a pro at being proud of her identity, speaking her truth, and – at times – stirring the pot on social media.
thesource.com

Singer Lizzo Debuts Her Comedian Boo At Pre-Grammy’s Party

Singer Lizzo is making headlines again and she’s got everyone’s attention.The 34-year-old singer recently posted a “hard launch” of her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright, sharing intimate flicks of themselves at a pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles over the weekend. The elegant couple attended the Pre-Grammy...
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z & Beyoncé Bring Out All The Stars For Roc Nation Grammy Brunch

JAY-Z and Beyoncé have hosted the annual Roc Nation Brunch for the first time in three years, as the star-studded event made its post-pandemic return this weekend. On Saturday (February 4) the power couple were joined by a bevy of friends, family, colleagues and proteges at a private residence in the hills above Los Angeles after Roc Nation sent out an invitation to “join us for a celebration of the highest elevation of self.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Inside Mary J. Blige’s ‘intimate’ 52nd birthday party

It was a “family affair.” Mary J. Blige celebrated turning 52 with an “intimate” birthday dinner at Brooklyn Chop House Times Square’s new VIP space Wednesday, Page Six can exclusively reveal. We’re told the “Just Fine” singer dined with rapper Fat Joe, DJ SnS and the restaurant’s owner, Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins, at the brand-new private space 47 Below, which will serve as a club for members and VIPs. Insiders also tell us Blige was surprised with big cakes and huge sparklers while the “All the Way Up” rapper, 52, sang “Happy Birthday” to her with the help of the other attendees. Cummins...
HollywoodLife

Michael B. Jordan Admits Breakup With Lori Harvey Was For The Best: ‘I’m In My Light’ Now

Michael B. Jordan isn’t looking back after his split from the gorgeous Lori Harvey. “I’m a firm believer in that what’s for you is what’s for you, and coming out of that situation — not to give it, you know, any energy and kind of move from that — is you know, it was an experience for me to grow and learn,” the actor, 35, told CBS’ Gayle King during a recent interview, shared on Feb. 8. Furthermore, the Black Panther star is declaring the upcoming year to be all his.
Popculture

Taye Diggs' Girlfriend Speaks out on Breakup Rumors

Taye Diggs' girlfriend, Apryl Jones, shut down breakup rumors after some fans thought the couple split when they unfollowed each other on Instagram. She recently told The Shade Room that she and Diggs are still together. Moreover, they were heading to Atlanta to shoot a film soon, the former Love & Hip-Hop star revealed. Although Jones did not elaborate on the unfollowing situation, she said the move had no significance. She added that she and Diggs are grown "adults" who continue to care for each other regardless of whether or not they follow each other on Instagram. In an Instagram post on Jan. 17, the Best Man actor also assured fans that his beautiful relationship with Jones was still strong. In a photo posted on his Instagram account, Diggs, 52, and Jones, 36, held hands as they strolled around Paris.
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Holds Back Tears While Sharing Touching Story About Losing His Father As A Child

Lil Wayne has opened up about the surprising way in which the death of his father impacted his life during an emotional speech at a Grammy Week award ceremony. Weezy took the stage in Los Angeles, California on Thursday (February 2) to accept the Global Impact Award at the inaugural Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective. After thanking the event’s organizers and those in attendance, he proceeded to offer the audience some insight into his upbringing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Jason Kelce Has Baby Name if Pregnant Wife Kylie Delivers on Super Bowl Sunday: 'Most Absurd Thing'

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce have discussed some baby name possibilities if their little girl makes her debut while dad is on the field at Super Bowl LVII Jason Kelce has a lot riding on Super Bowl Sunday. Not only is the Philadelphia Eagles center, 35, trying to win the big game, but he's also grappling with the possibility that his third baby girl may arrive the same day. Speaking with PEOPLE about attending the Super Bowl at 38 weeks pregnant, Kylie Kelce, 29, reveals the couple is still undecided on a baby...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Shemar Moore Visits Mom's Grave with Baby Frankie in New Photo: 'Momma's Dream Is Now Reality'

Shemar Moore and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon welcomed their first baby together earlier this month Shemar Moore is sharing a bittersweet moment with his little girl. On Thursday, the new dad, 52, shared a new photo on Instagram showing that he brought Jesiree Dizon and their newborn daughter Frankie to visit his mother Marilyn's grave. In the photo, Moore cradles his 2-week-old daughter with one arm and wraps the other around Dizon as they both toast a glass of wine to Moore's late mother, who died in 2020. "Shemar, Jesiree, Frankie, and...
Shine My Crown

Janelle Monáe Finally Opens Up About Coming Out as Nonbinary

Janelle Monáe was applauded for coming out as nonbinary last year, but hasn’t divulged further since then. Now, she’s finally opening up about her gender identity. “I’m not this arrogant person that thinks that I have all the answers,” the Primetime star explained during an episode of The Jess Cagle Show.
SheKnows

Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Makes Her Stage Debut in a Powerful Duet With Her Mama

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter took to the stage on Saturday, in a what TMZ said was supposed to be a performance solely for the audience in Dubai, which included husband and father, Jay-Z. Much like a Broadway performance, comedy show, or inside joke, it was meant to be a “you had to be there” moment. Audience members were asked to put their phones in bags provided by the venue, the Atlantis Royal Hotel. But of course, despite their best efforts, recordings ended up on Twitter. This marked Blue Ivy’s first live, public (even more so than it...
hotnewhiphop.com

Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch

After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
Deadline

BBC Apologizes For Captioning Viola Davis Grammys Image With “Beyoncé’s Big Night”

The BBC has been forced to apologize after an image of Viola Davis from January’s Golden Globes was shown on its news channel with a headline identifying the Oscar winner as history-maker Beyoncé. BBC News’ rolling coverage of the Grammys included a few seconds period when the image of Davis was matched with the caption “Beyoncé’s Big Night,” before the segment moved on to the next image. BBC News has in the past hour apologized via a Twitter statement and said the error “fell below the BBC’s usual standards.” “We apologise for the mistake last night when our news channels briefly showed a...
TEXAS STATE
People

People

