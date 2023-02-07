Read full article on original website
Brewerton and Fulton Speedways Winter Warmer Just Days Away In New Venue Saturday, February 18
BALDWINSVILLE, NY – On Saturday, February 18, Jammer’s Sports Bar & Restaurant at 3535 Walters Road in Syracuse will host the Fulton Speedway and Brewerton Speedway “Winter Warmer” Awards and DIRTcar Nationals viewing party. Dress for the event is casual and free to attend for racers,...
iheartoswego.com
Mayor Barlow Announces Completion of $1.4 Million Water Backup Generator Project Featured
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego has completed the installation of a new back-up generator at the Oswego Water Plant. The over $1.4 million generator project has long been a goal of city government, creating a backup power source for the water plant during a power outage. Until now, the city water plant, responsible for filtering and distributing water to the entire city, only had one power source, leaving it susceptible to power outages and lack of water distribution to the community. The backup generator installation is part of a larger, $6 million investment in the water plant over the past several years, in large part thanks to state grant funding incrementally secured over the last five years.
wwnytv.com
Watertown condemns portion of Best Western hotel
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of the Best Western hotel in Watertown has been condemned. The city’s Bureau of Code Enforcement says the rear wing of the Washington Street property has a number of issues that need to be fixed. The Savory Downtown restaurant as well as...
Central NY angler pulls in pretty pike from Barge Canal in Rome
Justin Cromwell of Rome recently pulled in this pretty 35-inch northern pike while ice fishing on the Barge Canal in Rome, using a live minnow on a tip up. Ice was anywhere from 5 to 7 inches in places. Cromwell didn’t get a weight on the fish before releasing it.
Cozy upscale dining took us by surprise at Oak & Vine (Dining Out Review)
Auburn, N.Y. — We didn’t know what to expect heading into Oak & Vine, but on the way home, with a full belly, all we could feel was satisfied. I frequent Auburn in the warmer months for ice cream and walks around Owasco Lake, but this quaint city west of Syracuse doesn’t usually come to mind when I want a cozy winter date night. We were pleasantly surprised by the creativity and thought going into Oak & Vine’s upscale menu.
iheartoswego.com
Carl D. Palmitesso – February 7, 2023 Featured
Carl D. Palmitesso, 89, a resident of Oswego passed away on February 7, 2023, at the Oswego Hospital. Born in Oswego, he was a son of the late Daniel and Catherine (Leppert) Palmitesso and was a graduate of the Oswego High School. He was employed with the Carrier Corporation for...
Tractor trailer hits Onondaga Parkway bridge, tips sideways
Salina, N.Y. — Another truck has hit the railroad bridge over the Onondaga Lake Parkway, only this one scraped by with minor damage. Around 12:49 p.m. Tuesday, the tractor trailer driver approached the bridge coming from Liverpool, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. The tractor trailer hit the...
oswegonian.com
Businesses to replace JCPenney in Oswego Plaza
The recent announcement of the addition of a Hobby Lobby and Texas Roadhouse to Oswego Plaza provided some answers to the questions about the potential closing of JCPenney. Rumors of JCPenney’s closing have been circulating since 2020, as both the local store and the national corporation saw major reductions in business. The local store was repeatedly spared from being closed down, but the time has come for new businesses to enter the area.
spectrumlocalnews.com
I-81 viaduct project director announces retirement
I-81 Viaduct Project Director Mark Frechette is retiring, according to a release from the New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez Wednesday. Frechette has served the DOT in Central New York and the North Country for more than 35, and has been the project director for the...
iheartoswego.com
Robert A. Grant – February 4, 2023 Featured
Robert A. Grant, 66, of Fulton, passed away on February 4, 2023. Born in Concord Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Gerald F. and Francis M. (Strout) Grant. Robert worked as a salesman for many years. He was passionate about art, photography, and wood burning. He was gifted with words as he had written several poems and wood burned a memorial for 9/11. He was a joker and always made people smile. Robert was loved so much and will be dearly missed.
wwnytv.com
Rain today with wind advisories later
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures started in the 20s and 30s, about average for this time of year, but that will change as a warm front moves through. We’ll get rain today, which could start as freezing rain. That changes to all rain as temperatures rise to highs in the upper 40s.
iheartoswego.com
Attention Landowners - Oswego County Agricultural District in Review Featured
Every eight years it is required by law to review Agricultural Districts in New York State. Ag Districts were created by an act of the Legislature in 1971 to protect and promote the availability of land for farming purposes. In other words, they are intended to counteract the impact that development has upon the continuation of farming. The primary benefits of having agricultural land enrolled in the Ag District are as follows: 1) to encourage the maintenance of viable farmland; 2) limitations are placed on the use of eminent domain; and 3) to discourage private nuisance lawsuits pertaining to farming practices.
iheartoswego.com
Joan Elizabeth Lavey – February 8, 2023 Featured
Joan Elizabeth Lavey was born on Friday October 7th, 1932 in Oswego, NY. At the age of 90, on February 8th, 2023 she left this earth in peace, with strong faith, and her heart full of love. She joins other loved ones in eternal rest. Her parents John and Mildred...
iheartoswego.com
OHS Music Department to Stage Rodgers + Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella’ Feb. 10, 11, 12 Featured
Oswego High School students are gearing up for this year’s production of “Cinderella,” set for this weekend. Performances will be held in the Robinson-Faust Theatre at Oswego High School on Feb. 10 and 11 at 7 p.m. and on Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. This year’s musical...
localsyr.com
Such a mild, snowless winter, but why?
Snow lovers/winter enthusiasts have been hurting for the 4th winter in a row with this winter being the most lackluster of them all!. The main reason for the lack of snow and unseasonably mild air this winter more often than not is the position of the jet stream. More often than not, the jet stream has been near or north of us here across the Eastern U.S. On the flip side, out west the jet stream has been south of them hence much colder and stormier across this area leading to improvements in the drought conditions.
syracuse.com
40 new businesses in Central NY include online tutoring, rug repair and tiling
County Clerk offices in Onondaga, Cayuga, and Madison counties registered 40 new businesses the week of Jan. 29 through Feb. 4. The new businesses included an online tutoring business, a rug repair and fabrication business and a tile and handywork business.
Sheriff Maciol Warns Not to Fall for This Scam, Some Already Have
Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is warning residents to be on the lookout for a "sob story" scam that was successful on at least one person in Rome so far. The sob story is the classic, "I lost my wallet and I need money to get back home." However, this one being conducted in the Walmart parking lot in the City of Rome, is offering up jewelry as collateral in exchange for a large sum of cash that will be returned as soon as the family is safely returned home.
WKTV
Rome company to procure furniture for new Wynn Hospital
UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Health System has selected Roberts Office Interiors (ROI), based in Rome, to procure and install the furniture for the new Wynn Hospital. ROI will work with CAMA Inc., out of Connecticut, to make sure the furniture jives with the interior design. ROI plans to...
iheartoswego.com
Ann M. French – February 3, 2023 Featured
Ann M. French, 98, an active community member and leader as well as housewife, Mother and Librarian, passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2023, at the Seneca Manor Nursing Home. Ann was smart, easy going and a wonderful friend, wife and Mother. She was a good conversationist, listener and often...
cnycentral.com
Charges dropped against driver in Onondaga Lake Parkway crash that killed tow driver
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — The Onondaga County District Attorney's Office confirmed a DWAI charge against Richard Congel, 76, in a crash in February 2022 that killed tow truck driver Irael Martinez has been dropped. A toxicology report following the crash showed Congel did have legally-prescribed medications in his system as...
