Snow lovers/winter enthusiasts have been hurting for the 4th winter in a row with this winter being the most lackluster of them all!. The main reason for the lack of snow and unseasonably mild air this winter more often than not is the position of the jet stream. More often than not, the jet stream has been near or north of us here across the Eastern U.S. On the flip side, out west the jet stream has been south of them hence much colder and stormier across this area leading to improvements in the drought conditions.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO