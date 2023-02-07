Read full article on original website
Augusta’s Procurement Dept. to recommend AmeriPro Health for EMS service
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning the City of Augusta’s Procurement Department will recommend AmeriPro Health to provide the county’s ambulance service. A document provided to News 12 shows how the procurement department scored the three bidding ambulance services on a point scale. Gold Cross EMS and...
New Augusta ambulance contract rejected by commissioners
Commissioners reject staff recommendation for new contract for ambulance service
City of Augusta hosting hiring fair
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta is hosting a hiring event for jobs in the local government. The event will take place Thursday, Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Linda Beazley Room in the Augusta Municipal Building on Telfair St. The city is hiring...
Crews break ground on new Junior Achievement Discovery Center
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews broke ground on the new Junior Achievement Discovery Center coming to Columbia County. Here’s how this program can help fill a need for financial literacy in the river region. Members of Columbia County and Richmond County schools know this ceremony means more to the...
1 dead after 18-wheeler wreck on Bobby Jones
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident involving an 18-wheeler has killed one person on Friday. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to I-520 Westbound at mile marker 10 in regards to a single vehicle accident involving a tractor trailer at 11:25 a.m., according to authorities. Upon arrival and investigation,...
Three companies submit proposals for Augusta ambulance service
Proposals are opened from companies seeking Augusta's ambulance business
Missing Augusta man with Dementia located
Per RCSO, Lawrence Carter has been located and returned home. AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate a missing man that may be suffering from Dementia. 64-year-old Lawrence Carter was last seen around 5:00 p.m. on February 8th at the Red Lobster at Walton Way and Gordon […]
Gas leak blocks traffic on Washington Road in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3000 block of Washington Road in reference to a gas leak Wednesday. Officials said both eastbound lanes were closed. By 5:30 p.m., our News 12 crew on scene says the lanes were back open. The leak was...
UPDATE: Commission votes against AmeriPro contract
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Augusta Commission is holding a special called meeting Friday at 11 a.m. to discuss the city applying to be the ambulance provider for the area. FOX54 will be streaming that meeting. ---------- UPDATE: The Augusta Commission is expected to gather again Friday for another...
Commissioners say they want information on all bids before Thursday’s ambulance vote
Some Augusta commissioners say they want information on all three bids from for ambulance service and not only relay on one recommendation from staff.
State-of-the-art school coming to Aiken County causing concerns for parents
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A new state-of-the-art school will soon be built in Aiken county. The school district hosted a town hall meeting Wednesday night for parents to give their input on rezoning. Highland Springs Middle School will soon get a new campus, this rezoning means students will have to switch schools until it is […]
Bed Bath & Beyond closing in Aiken
South Carolina woman speaks out about medical ID …. Organizations and local restaurants urging donations …. Augusta’s David Perry named finalist to be the next …. Augusta native David Perry could be the next "Voice of the Braves" Forces United dissolving. Commissioners say they want information on all bids...
Parents weigh in on zoning options for Highland Springs Middle
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County school district leaders are meeting with parents on zoning for the new Highland Springs Middle School. The community feedback will help ultimately decide which kids will be able to go to the school once it opens. The school board is considering four zoning options....
N. Augusta city leaders approve $25M for new public safety HQ
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The North Augusta City Council voted to approve a $25 million budget for a new public safety headquarters. City leaders are excited about the facility, but some are asking why it’s more than double the original price tag. What was originally a $10 million...
Submit what you want to see in North Augusta Parks
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Parks and Programs will have a new look, but before remolding begins, they want to hear your input. We talked to neighbors about what they would like to see, and how you at home can submit your opinion. Whether it’s taking a walk...
Senior community holds rally at McCormick post office
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A retirement community in McCormick County protests today at their local post office. They’re hoping to stop their mail service from coming to an end. Many in the Savannah Lakes Village community already have to travel many miles to get their mail from the local post office. But, soon, they […]
Two shot at Aiken Burger King in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting in Aiken. Authorities say on Wednesday, February 8 at approximately 8:40 pm., officers responded to a call of a shooting at Burger King at 1110 York Street NE. Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a […]
Ohio murder suspect found, arrested in Evans
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office helped the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force Thursday night during a search for an Ohio murder suspect. The suspect, David Harden III, was identified, and through the cooperative efforts of the Bedford Police Department, the U.S. Marshals...
‘When does it end?’: Mom facing homelessness struggles for affordable housing
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Affordable housing is an issue in Augusta and around the country. Some hoped a new development near an old mill would help, but that project seems to be on hold. We’re talking about the three-and-a-half acres right by King Mill that was supposed to be affordable...
What’s next for the new middle school coming to Aiken County?
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parents had one last chance to weigh in on Highland Springs Middle School’s rezoning on Thursday night. We spoke with parents, and some of them are not thrilled with the rezoning options. A top priority for several was proximity from home to school, and...
