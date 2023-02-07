ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, KS

Inman’s Buller, Signs with Bethel College to Play Football

INMAN, Kan. – Josiah Buller, a senior at Inman High School has signed a letter of intent to play football next season at Bethel College. Josiah is the son of Pastor Eric Buller, Sara Dick and the late Ruth Buller. Josiah chose Bethel College because it is a family...
INMAN, KS
Blue Dragons Complete 18-point Comeback at Coffeyville

COFFEYVILLE – The Hutchinson Community College women’s basketball team completed the second-biggest comeback of the John Ontjes era on Wednesday night in a pivotal Jayhawk Conference matchup with the Coffeyville Red Ravens. Trailing by as many as 18 points in the third quarter, the Blue Dragons rallied to...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
Blue Dragons Fall at No. 18 Coffeyville

COFFEYVILLE – The Hutchinson Community College men’s basketball team received several early haymakers from No. 18 Coffeyville in the first 8 minutes of their Jayhawk Conference battle on Wednesday and the Blue Dragons never recovered. The Dragons fell behind by as many as 17 points in the first...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
Hutchinson Police and Fire to Hoop It Up for Big Brothers Big Sisters

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson FOP Lodge 7, and Officers of the Hutchinson Police Department have challenged The Hutchinson Fire Department to a benefit Basketball game for Big Brothers Big Sisters Serving Reno County on Saturday, February 25th. Hutchinson, Guns-N-Axes will take place at 1 p.m. at the North Gym at Hutchinson High School.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Vida Marie Yutzy

Vida Marie (Miller) Yutzy, 93, died February 4, 2023, at Sunshine Meadows Retirement Community, Buhler. She was born February 25, 1929, in Kalona, Iowa, to Sylvanus and Martha (Beachy) Miller. Vida completed the McPherson College LPN program and was very proud of her career as a nurse. She was a...
BUHLER, KS
Kansas Honor Flight Volunteers to Host Pancake Fundraiser in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Kansas Honor Flight Volunteers are having a Pancake Fundraiser on March 11th from 4 to 7 pm at the Hope Church on 17th and Main, Hutchinson. Donations will help honor our Kansas WWII, Korean, and Vietnam Era Veterans with a FREE 3 day-2 Night trip to Washington DC to see their memorials.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Dixon Steadman

Dixon Steadman, 91, of Chase, Kansas, passed away February 6, 2023, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas. He was born on November 30, 1931, in St. John, Kansas, the son of Clifford Nelson and Blanche Ilene Dixon Steadman. Dixon has resided in Chase since 1977, formerly of Wichita. He graduated from Radium High School, Radium, Kansas, with the class of 1949. Dixon served in the United States Marine Corps from February 12, 1960 until January 26, 1962, attaining the rank of Sergeant. He received the following awards for his service, Korean Service War, UN Service Medal, National Defensive Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Korean PUC, Navy Unit Sitation, Drill Instructor, and Korean Defense Service Medal. Dixon drove truck for United Van Lines for 16 years, 4 years for Alexander, and retired from Smithway in 2000. Dixon was a life member of the VFW McPherson Post #2715. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren. On August 24, 1953, Dixon was united in marriage with Goldie Mae Simmons in Ellinwood, Kansas. She preceded him in death on December 20, 1999. He is also preceded in death by his parents, and five children, Debra McClelland, Clifford Steadman, Floyd Steadman, Tredda Steadman, and Goldie Mathis. Dixon is survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be at 10:00 A.M., Monday, February 13, 2023, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with Johnnie Hardie officiating. Burial will follow at Chase Springdale Cemetery, Chase, with military honors by the United States Marine Honor Guard, Patriot Guard and the McPherson VFW Post #2715. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 4:00 P.M., Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with family present. Memorials may be given to the Wounded Warrior Project in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
CHASE, KS
Larry Lynn Stiggins

Larry L. Stiggins, 82, passed away February 2, 2023, in Lubbock, TX. He was born July 7, 1940, in Hutchinson, KS, the son of Norval W. and Beryl (Carson) Stiggins. Larry was a 1958 graduate of Sylvia Rural High School, a 1960 graduate of Hutchinson Junior College (Associate in Arts), a 1963 graduate of Abilene Christian College (Bachelor of Science in Education), and a 1985 graduate of The University of Texas at Tyler (Master of Technology). He also attended graduate school at Texas A&M University.
LUBBOCK, TX
Evelyn Lucille “Evie” Pankratz Doerksen

Evelyn Lucille “Evie” Pankratz Doerksen, 94, of Buhler, Kansas, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at Sunshine Meadows Retirement Community. She was born May 24, 1928 in Hutchinson, Kansas, the daughter of Isaac D. and Marie (Janzen) Dirks. She attended Willow Grove school from 1st to 8th grade....
BUHLER, KS
Kay F Reiter

Kay F. (Clifford) Reiter came into the world on March 28, 1943, in Hutchinson, to Fabrin "Fay" Clifford and Frances L. (Beck) Clifford. This special angel passed away on February 5, 2023, at Hospice House of Reno County. She was 79 years of age. Kay’s ‘Love Language’ was to serve...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Busy section of McKinley to be resurfaced in Great Bend

The City of Great Bend put out bids for construction of the street resurfacing project for 2023. Expected to begin this summer, the project will consist of approximately 13 blocks, including a heavily-trafficked section of McKinley Street and several streets in the southeast section of town. Great Bend Assistant City...
GREAT BEND, KS
Juvenile driving a van strikes bicyclist in Newton

HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2 p.m. Monday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by a juvenile was westbound at 431 Victoria Road in Newton. As the van began turning into the parking lot it struck...
NEWTON, KS

