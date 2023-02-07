Read full article on original website
🏀 Salthawk basketball teams split with Eisenhower Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutchinson High basketball teams split with Goddard Eisenhower at the Salthawk Activity Center on Tuesday night with the Lady Tigers owned the 4th quarter to pull away from Hutchinson to win 55 to 44. The Hutch High boys continued their winning ways with a 75 to 58...
Inman’s Buller, Signs with Bethel College to Play Football
INMAN, Kan. – Josiah Buller, a senior at Inman High School has signed a letter of intent to play football next season at Bethel College. Josiah is the son of Pastor Eric Buller, Sara Dick and the late Ruth Buller. Josiah chose Bethel College because it is a family...
Blue Dragons Complete 18-point Comeback at Coffeyville
COFFEYVILLE – The Hutchinson Community College women’s basketball team completed the second-biggest comeback of the John Ontjes era on Wednesday night in a pivotal Jayhawk Conference matchup with the Coffeyville Red Ravens. Trailing by as many as 18 points in the third quarter, the Blue Dragons rallied to...
Blue Dragons Fall at No. 18 Coffeyville
COFFEYVILLE – The Hutchinson Community College men’s basketball team received several early haymakers from No. 18 Coffeyville in the first 8 minutes of their Jayhawk Conference battle on Wednesday and the Blue Dragons never recovered. The Dragons fell behind by as many as 17 points in the first...
Hutchinson Police and Fire to Hoop It Up for Big Brothers Big Sisters
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson FOP Lodge 7, and Officers of the Hutchinson Police Department have challenged The Hutchinson Fire Department to a benefit Basketball game for Big Brothers Big Sisters Serving Reno County on Saturday, February 25th. Hutchinson, Guns-N-Axes will take place at 1 p.m. at the North Gym at Hutchinson High School.
Vida Marie Yutzy
Vida Marie (Miller) Yutzy, 93, died February 4, 2023, at Sunshine Meadows Retirement Community, Buhler. She was born February 25, 1929, in Kalona, Iowa, to Sylvanus and Martha (Beachy) Miller. Vida completed the McPherson College LPN program and was very proud of her career as a nurse. She was a...
Kansas Honor Flight Volunteers to Host Pancake Fundraiser in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Kansas Honor Flight Volunteers are having a Pancake Fundraiser on March 11th from 4 to 7 pm at the Hope Church on 17th and Main, Hutchinson. Donations will help honor our Kansas WWII, Korean, and Vietnam Era Veterans with a FREE 3 day-2 Night trip to Washington DC to see their memorials.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain East into tonight, strong winds approaching
A storm system positioned to our south is taking on a slight tilt. This is favorable for bringing a cold rain into central and eastern Kansas through early tonight. Some sleet will also mix in from time to time as the atmosphere cools. Areas most likely impacted will be along...
Dixon Steadman
Dixon Steadman, 91, of Chase, Kansas, passed away February 6, 2023, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas. He was born on November 30, 1931, in St. John, Kansas, the son of Clifford Nelson and Blanche Ilene Dixon Steadman. Dixon has resided in Chase since 1977, formerly of Wichita. He graduated from Radium High School, Radium, Kansas, with the class of 1949. Dixon served in the United States Marine Corps from February 12, 1960 until January 26, 1962, attaining the rank of Sergeant. He received the following awards for his service, Korean Service War, UN Service Medal, National Defensive Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Korean PUC, Navy Unit Sitation, Drill Instructor, and Korean Defense Service Medal. Dixon drove truck for United Van Lines for 16 years, 4 years for Alexander, and retired from Smithway in 2000. Dixon was a life member of the VFW McPherson Post #2715. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren. On August 24, 1953, Dixon was united in marriage with Goldie Mae Simmons in Ellinwood, Kansas. She preceded him in death on December 20, 1999. He is also preceded in death by his parents, and five children, Debra McClelland, Clifford Steadman, Floyd Steadman, Tredda Steadman, and Goldie Mathis. Dixon is survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be at 10:00 A.M., Monday, February 13, 2023, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with Johnnie Hardie officiating. Burial will follow at Chase Springdale Cemetery, Chase, with military honors by the United States Marine Honor Guard, Patriot Guard and the McPherson VFW Post #2715. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 4:00 P.M., Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with family present. Memorials may be given to the Wounded Warrior Project in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Some rain and snow through tonight, weekend warm-up
Some snow and rain crossing Kansas this afternoon and tonight. Milder temperatures just in time for the upcoming weekend!
Larry Lynn Stiggins
Larry L. Stiggins, 82, passed away February 2, 2023, in Lubbock, TX. He was born July 7, 1940, in Hutchinson, KS, the son of Norval W. and Beryl (Carson) Stiggins. Larry was a 1958 graduate of Sylvia Rural High School, a 1960 graduate of Hutchinson Junior College (Associate in Arts), a 1963 graduate of Abilene Christian College (Bachelor of Science in Education), and a 1985 graduate of The University of Texas at Tyler (Master of Technology). He also attended graduate school at Texas A&M University.
Kansas fishing lake gets full renovation from KDWP
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) is planning to fully renovate the water body of Kingman State Fishing Lake to improve aquatic habitat and fishing conditions.
Evelyn Lucille “Evie” Pankratz Doerksen
Evelyn Lucille “Evie” Pankratz Doerksen, 94, of Buhler, Kansas, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at Sunshine Meadows Retirement Community. She was born May 24, 1928 in Hutchinson, Kansas, the daughter of Isaac D. and Marie (Janzen) Dirks. She attended Willow Grove school from 1st to 8th grade....
Emily Younger thanks viewers as she says goodbye to KSN
Emily Younger said goodbye to KSN News 3 at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Kay F Reiter
Kay F. (Clifford) Reiter came into the world on March 28, 1943, in Hutchinson, to Fabrin "Fay" Clifford and Frances L. (Beck) Clifford. This special angel passed away on February 5, 2023, at Hospice House of Reno County. She was 79 years of age. Kay’s ‘Love Language’ was to serve...
These are the best and worst nursing homes near Wichita, according to federal ratings
The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has 40 nursing homes listed in Wichita and the surrounding area. The agency assigns ratings to each by looking at three factors: health inspections, staffing and quality measures. Below is every nursing home the agency shows for the Wichita area, listed from...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps continue to cool, rain chances arriving tomorrow
Showers are tracking across southeast Kansas this afternoon and will continue to push east this afternoon. Cloud cover lingers for southcentral Kansas, but clearing skies will be the story for the rest of the state. Temperatures will be cooler than we saw yesterday thanks to northerly flow, but we will...
When a Kansas school district denied special education services, this family fought back — and won
(Editor’s note: This story refers to a 2021 due process case filed against the Wichita school district by Josh Dutcher and Sara Zafar on behalf of their child, Kaien, or “K.D.” The student now identifies as Lexi and uses the pronouns she/her.) Josh Dutcher and Sara Zafar...
Busy section of McKinley to be resurfaced in Great Bend
The City of Great Bend put out bids for construction of the street resurfacing project for 2023. Expected to begin this summer, the project will consist of approximately 13 blocks, including a heavily-trafficked section of McKinley Street and several streets in the southeast section of town. Great Bend Assistant City...
Juvenile driving a van strikes bicyclist in Newton
HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2 p.m. Monday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by a juvenile was westbound at 431 Victoria Road in Newton. As the van began turning into the parking lot it struck...
