ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

What if nobody claims California’s $2.04B Powerball jackpot?

One lucky winner in Washington just scored a $747 million Powerball jackpot, but an even bigger winner in California is still out there. It’s been three months since lottery officials announced a Powerball ticket worth $2.04 billion had been sold at a convenience store in Altadena. California lottery officials have yet to confirm a winner has claimed the prize.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Miami

Powerball jackpot at $700 million for Saturday night drawing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Someone lucky could be a big winner in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.The lottery jackpot is now at $700 million after no one won the drawing Wednesday night.Wednesday night's numbers were 31, 43, 58, 59, 66 and a Powerball of 09.Most winners choose the cash option. For Saturday's $700 million jackpot, it would be at least $375 million.The chances of winning this Powerball jackpot stand at about 1 in 292 million.This is the sixth-largest jackpot in the game's history.The drawing will happen at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time.
Christopher Shanks

Powerball's Jackpot Climbs to $700 Million: Your Guide to Winning the Big Prize

Powerball's jackpot has reached an impressive $700 million, making it one of the largest prizes in US history. With this big of a jackpot, it's no wonder that people are flocking to buy tickets. But what are your chances of winning Powerball? What do you need to know about the game, the odds, and the prizes? In this comprehensive guide, we'll answer all your questions and help you improve your chances of winning the Powerball jackpot.
WGRZ TV

Yes, the IRS recommends people in up to 22 states wait to file their tax returns

Some people who received tax rebates or other relief payments from their state in 2022 are experiencing confusion while trying to file their income tax returns. “So I tried to sit down this morning for a fun game of Do Your Taxes, but turns out the IRS hasn’t decided if California’s Middle Class Tax Relief payments are taxable or not,” one person wrote in a tweet on Feb. 5.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy