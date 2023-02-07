Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
Opinion: The Bigotry of Anti-Caste Discrimination Ordinance in Seattle targets Hindu American MinorityJithender BobbalaSeattle, WA
24 years ago, a 2-year-old girl went to a bowling alley with her family. She was never seen again. Where is Teekah?Fatim HemrajTacoma, WA
Top 10 Tourist Attractions in SeattleSom DuttSeattle, WA
5 Decent Places to Visit in Seattle, Washington?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Related
Powerball Winner: Here's Who Won The $754 Million Jackpot
Monday's jackpot was worth an estimated $754 million.
Can you increase your odds at the Mega Millions jackpot?
It's one of the largest Mega Millions jackpots in history. Can you increase your odds at winning it?
KTLA.com
What if nobody claims California’s $2.04B Powerball jackpot?
One lucky winner in Washington just scored a $747 million Powerball jackpot, but an even bigger winner in California is still out there. It’s been three months since lottery officials announced a Powerball ticket worth $2.04 billion had been sold at a convenience store in Altadena. California lottery officials have yet to confirm a winner has claimed the prize.
Did anyone win the $700M Powerball jackpot? See the winning numbers for Saturday's drawing
Powerball's jackpot has climbed to an estimated $700 million, with a cash option of $375.7 million. See the winning lottery numbers for Feb. 4, 2023.
Powerball ticket worth $1M sold in N.J. as jackpot soars to $747M
A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was bought in New Jersey for Saturday’s lottery drawing, though no tickets matched all of the winning numbers pushing Monday’s Powerball jackpot to $747 million, officials said. New Jersey Lottery officials will disclose where the lucky, second-prize Powerball ticket was sold on...
WLWT 5
A lucky Powerball winner could nab $747 million Monday, reaping 5th largest game jackpot
The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $747 million for Monday's drawing — the fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history, according to Powerball. If a player wins the prize — which would have a $403.1 million cash value — it would also be the ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.
Powerball winner! $754.6M winning lottery ticket sold in Washington for Feb. 6 jackpot
The current Powerball jackpot is now the 9th largest lottery prize the nation has ever seen after no one matched all six numbers on Saturday. Pull up a chair and grab your tickets. ...
Powerball jackpot at $700 million for Saturday night drawing
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Someone lucky could be a big winner in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.The lottery jackpot is now at $700 million after no one won the drawing Wednesday night.Wednesday night's numbers were 31, 43, 58, 59, 66 and a Powerball of 09.Most winners choose the cash option. For Saturday's $700 million jackpot, it would be at least $375 million.The chances of winning this Powerball jackpot stand at about 1 in 292 million.This is the sixth-largest jackpot in the game's history.The drawing will happen at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time.
Powerball soars to $613 million in Monday drawing
Powerball continues to climb making Monday's lottery drawing the ninth largest prize in history.
Powerball jackpot jumps to estimated $747M
The Powerball jackpot ahead of Monday night's drawing soared to an estimated $747 million, which marks the ninth largest U.S. lottery jackpot to date.
Powerball's Jackpot Climbs to $700 Million: Your Guide to Winning the Big Prize
Powerball's jackpot has reached an impressive $700 million, making it one of the largest prizes in US history. With this big of a jackpot, it's no wonder that people are flocking to buy tickets. But what are your chances of winning Powerball? What do you need to know about the game, the odds, and the prizes? In this comprehensive guide, we'll answer all your questions and help you improve your chances of winning the Powerball jackpot.
WGRZ TV
Yes, the IRS recommends people in up to 22 states wait to file their tax returns
Some people who received tax rebates or other relief payments from their state in 2022 are experiencing confusion while trying to file their income tax returns. “So I tried to sit down this morning for a fun game of Do Your Taxes, but turns out the IRS hasn’t decided if California’s Middle Class Tax Relief payments are taxable or not,” one person wrote in a tweet on Feb. 5.
Comments / 0