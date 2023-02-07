Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Check your lottery tickets now - Winning ticket worth $1 million sold in OregonBeth TorresOregon State
Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera freeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local family looking for answers after son experienced 'unimaginable act of hate' at Portland schoolEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
Nearly 3 lbs. of fentanyl powder found in SUV search at I-5 rest stop
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, Oregon State Police made a drug bust at an Interstate 5 rest area in Marion County. The investigation started at about 10 a.m. when a trooper K-9 team saw something in an SUV at the Santiam Rest area off I-5 that led them to think the driver might be involved in some criminal activity.
KATU.com
Man accused of punching two officers in the face during incident at SW Portland apartments
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was indicted on charges Thursday after he allegedly punched two police officers in the face after threatening people living in a Southwest Portland apartment building earlier this month. A grand jury indicted Lonie Allen Hart-Ikari, 46, on two counts of assaulting a public safety...
Teen arrested for robbing Wells Fargo in Gresham, police say
Gresham police took a teenager into custody Wednesday following a robbery at Walls Fargo Bank on Tuesday.
KATU.com
1 dead in NE Padden Parkway car crash
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A person was killed in a single-vehicle car crash on NE Padden Parkway Thursday night, says the Clark County Sheriff's Office. A witness called emergency services just before 6:40 p.m. to report that an eastbound car near the 400 block of the parkway had driven off the road and crashed in a wooded area.
KATU.com
Salem Police Detectives seek publics help identifying suspect in 2019 shooting
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police Violent Crimes Unit detectives are seeking the publics assistance in identifying a suspect in a 2019 shooting at a local bar that left one person dead. Back on August 18, 2019, approximately 1:30 a.m., patrol officers responded to a call of two individuals outside...
Police: Man admits to breaking into multiple cars, garages in Lake Oswego
Following an unsuccessful attempt to flee from Lake Oswego police Tuesday, a Portland man admitted to breaking into more than a dozen vehicles and multiple garages, authorities said Thursday.
KATU.com
Police: Man who hid in NE Portland home after car chase was wanted for ID theft
Police say the wanted man who was arrested after he ran from a traffic stop in Northeast Portland on Monday evening had body armor, guns and ammo, and someone else’s work ID and driver’s license inside his car. Levi Jon Lapage, 32, had an open felony warrant from...
KATU.com
Who killed Jennifer Black? Salem PD seeks info in deadly shooting case from 2019
SALEM, Ore. — Detectives are asking for help in finding whoever was responsible for a deadly shooting at a Salem bar back in August of 2019. Salem Police Violent Crimes Unit said that after spending hundreds of hours, they’ve exhausted all leads in finding who fatally shot Jennifer Black.
kptv.com
Sleeping man spills fentanyl pills on ground when officers confront him, Vancouver police say
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – Vancouver police said they arrested a man last week who spilled fentanyl pills across the pavement when he was confronted by officers. Patrol officers spotted a car with stolen plates and a man inside sleeping. After blocking in the car from the front and back,...
KATU.com
Pedestrian hit and killed in Gresham
GRESHAM, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Southeast Stark Street on Wednesday night, according to the Gresham Police Department. The crash happened at about 5:50 p.m. near 192nd Avenue. The pedestrian, a man, died at the scene. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated...
kptv.com
27-year-old man gets 12 years for stabbing Beaverton woman 11 times in her home
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A 27-year-old man pled guilty to stabbing a Beaverton woman 11 times in her home and was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Wednesday, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. On March 4, 2022, according to the DA, Bryan Andrew Aguilera shoplifted...
Hillsboro Police Log: Man arrested after altercation with teens
The Hillsboro Police Department describes calls for service that took place Jan. 16-22, 2023.
kptv.com
Police identify victim in deadly Mill Park shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified a person killed in a Mill Park neighborhood shooting Saturday. Officers with PPB responded just after 2 a.m. Saturday after receiving reports of someone shot in a parking lot at Southeast Division Street and Southeast 112th Avenue. Arriving officers found 20-year-old Tyz’Juan James dead at the scene.
KATU.com
16-year-old accused of selling drugs in downtown Portland, linked to injury shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 16-year-old is facing charges, accused of shooting someone and selling drugs in downtown Portland. The Investigation started Sunday afternoon when a man was shot in the leg near Southwest 2nd Avenue and Morrison Street. They used tourniquets to slow the bleeding and he was rushed to the hospital.
KATU.com
Clark Co. drug task force makes arrest, finds 13,000 fentanyl pills and 2 lbs. of meth
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man is facing charges after officers working a drug task force investigation in Clark County found roughly 13,000 fentanyl pills and two pounds of meth. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said its Drug Task Force recently completed a fentanyl investigation which resulted in the arrest of 48-year-old Stephen Van Ness. He was booked into the Clark County Jail on possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute charges.
KATU.com
Missing and endangered woman in Washington County found safe
UPDATE: Deputies say Helene was found safe by Portland police officers. Deputies in Washington County are asking for help in finding a 75-year-old woman. The Washington County Sheriff's Office has activated its search and rescue team to help find Helene Rosenthal. Deputies say she walked away from her home near...
klcc.org
Crumb Together assailant sentenced to 46 months
A Portland-area woman convicted of assaulting a Eugene cookie shop owner has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison. Today, Lane County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Morgan sentenced 46-year-old Amy Verlee Hall of Gresham to 46 months after a 12-member jury found her guilty of assault, criminal trespass, harassment, burglary, and disorderly conduct on Jan. 31.
opb.org
Black Oregon lawmaker reflects on unconscious bias after being pulled over twice in one week
Democratic state Rep. Travis Nelson of Portland says he’s been pulled over by police at least 40 times since he started driving. Last week, the representative was pulled over twice in a span of three days, an occurrence he believes doesn’t happen to most of his white colleagues and staff.
KATU.com
Portland gang affiliate sentenced to prison time for illegal gun possession
A Portland-area gang affiliate was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison for having a gun as a convicted felon, the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said. Kneko Tyray Moore, 34, was convicted in December of 2021 on a charge of illegally possessing a...
KATU.com
Body-worn cameras coming to Salem Police, expected rollout February 13
SALEM, Ore. — The Salem Police Department is ready to launch its body-worn camera program. On Wednesday, the department announced it had completed all the steps needed to begin wearing the cameras. Officials say the addition of the cameras is important as the agency moves forward in the pursuit...
Comments / 0