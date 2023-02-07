ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

Nearly 3 lbs. of fentanyl powder found in SUV search at I-5 rest stop

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, Oregon State Police made a drug bust at an Interstate 5 rest area in Marion County. The investigation started at about 10 a.m. when a trooper K-9 team saw something in an SUV at the Santiam Rest area off I-5 that led them to think the driver might be involved in some criminal activity.
MARION COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

1 dead in NE Padden Parkway car crash

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A person was killed in a single-vehicle car crash on NE Padden Parkway Thursday night, says the Clark County Sheriff's Office. A witness called emergency services just before 6:40 p.m. to report that an eastbound car near the 400 block of the parkway had driven off the road and crashed in a wooded area.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Pedestrian hit and killed in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Southeast Stark Street on Wednesday night, according to the Gresham Police Department. The crash happened at about 5:50 p.m. near 192nd Avenue. The pedestrian, a man, died at the scene. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated...
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Police identify victim in deadly Mill Park shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified a person killed in a Mill Park neighborhood shooting Saturday. Officers with PPB responded just after 2 a.m. Saturday after receiving reports of someone shot in a parking lot at Southeast Division Street and Southeast 112th Avenue. Arriving officers found 20-year-old Tyz’Juan James dead at the scene.
KATU.com

Clark Co. drug task force makes arrest, finds 13,000 fentanyl pills and 2 lbs. of meth

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man is facing charges after officers working a drug task force investigation in Clark County found roughly 13,000 fentanyl pills and two pounds of meth. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said its Drug Task Force recently completed a fentanyl investigation which resulted in the arrest of 48-year-old Stephen Van Ness. He was booked into the Clark County Jail on possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute charges.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Missing and endangered woman in Washington County found safe

UPDATE: Deputies say Helene was found safe by Portland police officers. Deputies in Washington County are asking for help in finding a 75-year-old woman. The Washington County Sheriff's Office has activated its search and rescue team to help find Helene Rosenthal. Deputies say she walked away from her home near...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Crumb Together assailant sentenced to 46 months

A Portland-area woman convicted of assaulting a Eugene cookie shop owner has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison. Today, Lane County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Morgan sentenced 46-year-old Amy Verlee Hall of Gresham to 46 months after a 12-member jury found her guilty of assault, criminal trespass, harassment, burglary, and disorderly conduct on Jan. 31.
EUGENE, OR
KATU.com

Body-worn cameras coming to Salem Police, expected rollout February 13

SALEM, Ore. — The Salem Police Department is ready to launch its body-worn camera program. On Wednesday, the department announced it had completed all the steps needed to begin wearing the cameras. Officials say the addition of the cameras is important as the agency moves forward in the pursuit...
SALEM, OR

