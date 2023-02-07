Mizzou men’s basketball vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: Lineups, TV, tipoff time

THE DETAILS

When: 8 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Mizzou Arena (Columbia, Missouri)

TV: SEC Network

Odds: Mizzou -15.5

STARTING LINEUPS





P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG F 24 Kobe Brown 6-8 Sr. 16.2 F 35 Noah Carter 6-6 Jr. 9.5 G 5 D’Moi Hodge 6-4 Sr. 14.2 G 11 Isiaih Mosley 6-5 Sr. 9.6 G 10 Nick Honor 5-10 Jr. 8.3 P No. South Carolina Ht. Yr. PPG F 10 Hayden Brown 6-5 Sr. 10.5 F 33 Josh Gray 7-0 Jr. 4.1 G 5 Meechie Johnson 6-2 Jr. 12.3 G 2 Chico Carter Jr. 6-3 Sr. 10.0 F 23 Gregory Jackson II 6-9 Fr. 15.8

About South Carolina (8-15, 1-9 SEC):

Since upsetting Kentucky on Jan. 10, the Gamecocks have not won a game. They head to Columbia, Missouri, on a seven-game losing streak, with five coming by double figures. But as of late, South Carolina has been playing better, narrowly losing to Arkansas over the weekend in a 65-63 game that saw the Razorbacks trailing with less than 90 seconds to play. Forward Josh Gray tallied 20 points and 14 rebounds, his second straight 14-rebound game. Those are both higher than his averages of 4.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Ohio State transfer Meechie Johnson has scored in double figures in three straight games and will be a threat from the behind the arc Tuesday. Gregory Jackson II was quiet Saturday, but he scored 30 points against Auburn in January. South Carolina comes into this game with nothing to lose, which makes it a dangerous team to play.

About Missouri (17-6, 5-5):

This is a game Missouri has to have. There’s no other way to put it. While a loss doesn’t doom Missouri’s chances to make the NCAA Tournament, it won’t help. It also looms large with road matchups against No. 6 Tennessee and Auburn coming up next.

The Tigers lost to Mississippi State on Saturday, snapping a three-game winning streak. Coach Dennis Gates opted not to start Isiaih Mosley and Missouri started off flat offensively. Mississippi State’s size proved to be a bad matchup as Noah Carter picked up three early fouls in the first half. The Tigers were again missing Tre Gomillion and Ronnie Degray III in Saturday’s game and they could be nice bench pieces to have when they return. Missouri’s offense has seemed to click more often at home, so this could be a nice bounce-back opportunity for the Tigers.