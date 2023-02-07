ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland, NY

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

The New Building Coming to Beacon is Making a Lot of People Mad

536 Main St in Beacon, NY has been a vacant lot for years. After new building plans were recently announced, many residents are beginning to wish it would stay that way. Beacon isn't the only Hudson Valley town to experience massive development, but it certainly one of the most popular. Rising rents have displaced many local businesses and the town seems to find itself at a crossroads when considering its future. Somewhat surprisingly, the stir over the new plans for Main Street's vacant lot doesn't focus on the "invasion" of rich outsiders, but on the actual building itself.
BEACON, NY
101.5 WPDH

New Business Planned For Route 9 Plaza Abandoned Since 2019

A vacant building on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie that was once the home of Umberto's Restaurant could now see new life. In 2019 it was announced that Umberto's Restaurant would be closing after 45 years. Just before the pandemic hit, the Annunziata family made the decision to step away from their restaurant to instead focus on catering.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

PD: Shopper Assaulted At Walmart In Hudson Valley, New York

One person was allegedly assaulted at a Walmart in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced one person was assaulted at Walmart. On Tuesday, February 7, around 4:40 p.m., members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of the Middletown Walmart located at 470 Route 211 E in the Town of Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Album Cover Designer to Reopen Chapel of Sacred Mirrors in Wappingers Falls, NY

Sanctuary of Visionary Art is run by Alex Grey, whose artwork is featured on rock band Tool's albums, set to open Entheon temple soon. Alex Grey is an American visual artist known for creating spiritual and psychedelic paintings. His work can be seen as the cover artwork on the band Tool's albums' Lateralus and 10,000 Days. His work has also appeared on albums by groups like the Beastie Boys and Nirvana among others.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Beloved Ulster County Business Featured on New Hit TV Show

I couldn't believe my eyes when it came on my TV. I scared my wife and woke up my dog when I jumped up and pointed at the screen. It was hard to comprehend what I was seeing: one of the longest-standing local businesses that my family had been going to for decades was on one of the biggest television shows to premier in 2023.
ACCORD, NY
