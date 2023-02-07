Read full article on original website
The New Building Coming to Beacon is Making a Lot of People Mad
536 Main St in Beacon, NY has been a vacant lot for years. After new building plans were recently announced, many residents are beginning to wish it would stay that way. Beacon isn't the only Hudson Valley town to experience massive development, but it certainly one of the most popular. Rising rents have displaced many local businesses and the town seems to find itself at a crossroads when considering its future. Somewhat surprisingly, the stir over the new plans for Main Street's vacant lot doesn't focus on the "invasion" of rich outsiders, but on the actual building itself.
Is an Abandoned Hudson Valley Building Getting Destroyed?
Sadly, it looks like it was recently vandalized and the condition of it is just getting worse. Whenever you see an abandoned building you always hope that someone will purchase it and open up a cool business where it is. Sometimes it happens, but other times the building just falls...
State of The Art ‘Smart Apartments’ Available For Rent in Wappingers Falls, NY
What was once an aging corner of Wappingers Falls has now flourished into a new 'smart' apartment complex. Over the last few years, you may have noticed construction at 2701 West Main St. heading into the Village of Wappingers Falls. That construction has now become what is known as The West Main Lofts.
New Business Planned For Route 9 Plaza Abandoned Since 2019
A vacant building on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie that was once the home of Umberto's Restaurant could now see new life. In 2019 it was announced that Umberto's Restaurant would be closing after 45 years. Just before the pandemic hit, the Annunziata family made the decision to step away from their restaurant to instead focus on catering.
PD: Shopper Assaulted At Walmart In Hudson Valley, New York
One person was allegedly assaulted at a Walmart in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced one person was assaulted at Walmart. On Tuesday, February 7, around 4:40 p.m., members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of the Middletown Walmart located at 470 Route 211 E in the Town of Wallkill.
Kingston driver crashes into car, hits pedestrian
According to police, a 17-year-old driver struck a vehicle making a legal left-hand turn before hitting a pedestrian.
The Cheapest Places In Upstate New York, Hudson Valley For Dates
One Hudson Valley hometown is actually the "cheapest" place in New York State for dating. The Hudson Valley is full of great places to take a date. Westchester County, New York Town Is Cheapest Place for a date in New York State. You probably shouldn't tell your date you are...
Coworkers Strike Rich At New York State’s ‘Luckiest’ Store
The New York State Lottery just confirmed a group of coworkers won $2 million playing Powerball. The ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley. The winning ticket was sold in what's been recently called the "luckiest" store in New York State. $1 Million Powerball Winner Sold in Newburgh, Orange County.
Where to Load Up For Your Super Bowl Meal in Newburgh, New York
Super Bowl Sunday is nearly upon us! This weekend, the nation will sit in front of their TV's as the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles to win the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy. Last year, 99.18 million viewers in the United States tuned in to watch the...
Odd Foot Print Puzzles Hudson Valley Hikers
No one seems to know what made this footprint found on a local hiking trail. Does it look familiar to you?. I'm not saying it is a sasquatch but it's definitely a sasquatch. If it isn't Bigfoot then what made these tracks?. Bigfoot in the Hudson Valley. I guess I...
US Marshals Find Upstate New York Man Accused Of Raping Kids
A Hudson Valley man accused of raping four young children was found hiding in Upstate New York. On Wednesday, the Hudson City Police Department announced US Marshalls helped track down a wanted man. Wanted Hudson, New York Man Found. Jamel Brandow from Hudson, New York was arrested on an active...
Album Cover Designer to Reopen Chapel of Sacred Mirrors in Wappingers Falls, NY
Sanctuary of Visionary Art is run by Alex Grey, whose artwork is featured on rock band Tool's albums, set to open Entheon temple soon. Alex Grey is an American visual artist known for creating spiritual and psychedelic paintings. His work can be seen as the cover artwork on the band Tool's albums' Lateralus and 10,000 Days. His work has also appeared on albums by groups like the Beastie Boys and Nirvana among others.
WARNING! Aggressive Coyote’s Reported In Poughkeepsie & Hyde Park, New York
Recent encounters with aggressive coyotes in Dutchess County have led to a warning being issued. The Hudson Valley is covered by beautiful land and in some parts much of that land is woods. No houses, buildings, or anything just woods for miles. That's a major reason so many folks love the area but woods for miles also bring many forms of wildlife.
‘Major Gas Leak’ Forces ‘Major Road Closures’ In Hudson Valley, NY
A reported "major gas leak" forced officials to close a number of roads in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday around 10:30 a.m., parts of Route 17 and nearby roads in Orange County had to be closed due to a gas leak. Gas Leak In Orange County, New York Closes Route...
New York Lawsuit: Love Triangle Murder-Suicide In Hudson Valley
A lawsuit was filed after a love triangle led to a police officer and a Hudson Valley resident's death outside a popular restaurant. On Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022, around 10:34 p.m., members of the Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the Middletown Buffalo Wild Wings located at 567 Route 211.
Tractor-trailer gets stuck across roadway for 24 hours
A Dollar General tractor-trailer got stuck across Platte Clove Road in Saugerties for 24 hours after the driver failed to follow warning signs and several road closures. Due to icy road conditions, the tractor-trailer could not be immediately removed.
Hudson Valley Teen Charged For Bringing Gun To New York School
A Hudson Valley teen was arrested for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school. Last Monday afternoon, administrators at Nanuet High School received a report of a student in possession of a loaded handgun. Gun Found Inside Rockland County, New York High School. School officials quickly began an investigation with...
Hudson Valley Man Who Crashed on Thruway Allegedly Had BAC Over 3X Legal Limit
Police say a lower Hudson Valley man is facing charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated after an early morning crash. Officials say once the suspect was taken into custody, it was determined he was driving with an alcohol level more than three times the state's legal limit. According to the...
Let The Shenanigan’s Begin With a Stewart’s Shop Shake
We're still trying to get through the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day, but Stewart's Shop already has us excited for the next holiday on the calendar. St. Patrick's Day is just a few weeks away, but Stewart's Shop is celebrating early with the release of their infamous Shenanigan Shake. In a press release Stewart's writes:
Beloved Ulster County Business Featured on New Hit TV Show
I couldn't believe my eyes when it came on my TV. I scared my wife and woke up my dog when I jumped up and pointed at the screen. It was hard to comprehend what I was seeing: one of the longest-standing local businesses that my family had been going to for decades was on one of the biggest television shows to premier in 2023.
