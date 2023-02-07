Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBY
Construction companies react to Eugene's natural gas ban
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Council banned the use of natural gas in a 5-3 vote on Monday evening, making it the first city in Oregon to ban natural gas infrastructure in new low-rise residential construction. Roman Anderson, project manager at Kimball Construction, was confident the bill would...
KCBY
Mapleton to get new water treatment plant, board seeks volunteers
MAPLETON, Ore. — Vanessa West is a real estate agent and owner of the coffee shop Mapleton Caffeination station. Aside from selling homes and coffee, she works to make sure her community has access to clean water. "I felt the need when when we, two and a half years...
KCBY
Roseburg milk drop site picking up supply for newborns
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Elise Hansen knows what new mothers go through. "I have an 8-month-old son, and when he was first born we just kind of had some issues with breastfeeding and I needed lactation help," she said. So Hansen worked with Aviva Health lactation consultant Jenna Brassart, who...
KCBY
Roseburg Public Schools again seeks funding from voters
ROSEBURG, Ore. — For the third time in the past three years, Roseburg voters will decide on a capital improvement bond for the Roseburg School District, which means money for construction and building upgrades. According to Roseburg Superintendent Jared Cordon, the average age of buildings in the district is...
KCBY
Oregon State University warns students, public of man 'persistently' following women
CORVALLIS, Ore — Oregon State University Corvallis is warning students and the public about a man who was "persistently" following women around the campus. OSU Public Safety said the incidents happened on January 30 and February 1. They report that an unknown man followed women in multiple locations on the campus.
KCBY
Local vape store owner reacts to HB 3090
Oregon House Bill 3090 would ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products in Oregon, including cigarettes and cartridges for vaping. The bill, sponsored by Representatives Lisa Reynolds, Hai Pham, Mark Gamba, Dacia Grayber, and Senators Bill Hansel and Elizabeth Steiner, argues that flavors like fruit and candy can lead to children getting hooked on nicotine, often with harmful side effects.
KCBY
Nearly 3 lbs. of fentanyl powder found in SUV search at I-5 rest stop
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, Oregon State Police made a drug bust at an Interstate 5 rest area in Marion County. The investigation started at about 10 a.m. when a trooper K-9 team saw something in an SUV at the Santiam Rest area off I-5 that led them to think the driver might be involved in some criminal activity.
KCBY
Heceta Head Lightstation to celebrate 129th birthday on March 30
FLORENCE, Ore. — Heceta Head Lightstation is celebrating its 129th birthday on March 30, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., organizers said in a news release. The community is invited to celebrate at the light station which has a scenic walking trail that leads from the beach to the Keeper’s House, Gift Shop and lighthouse tower.
KCBY
Microchip, vaccine and license clinic Feb. 18 at Oregon Coast Humane Society
FLORENCE, Ore. — Oregon Coast Humane Society has scheduled a “Community Microchip and Vaccine Clinic” on Saturday, February 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the shelter on 2840 Rhododendron Drive in Florence. Low-cost microchips, vaccines, and Lane County licenses will be available to the public...
KCBY
Lane Comm. College offering tuition-free courses to Oregon graduating and rising seniors
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon high school or GED students graduating in 2023 or 2024 can take one tuition-free course this spring or summer from Lane Community College, the college announced in a news release. “That’s a $530 savings for a four-credit course,” explained Lane Community College Advisor Brenda Williams....
KCBY
Albany 8th graders learn lifesaving skill to improve community health
ALBANY, Ore. — 8th grade students from the Greater Albany School District learned how to perform bystander CPR and how to use an AED Thursday. This is the sixth year the Albany Fire Department has provided hands-on training to the students. It’s all in an effort to improve community...
KCBY
Corvallis PD issues update on officer-involved shooting in Albany
ALBANY, Ore. — The Corvallis Police Department has issued an update to its investigation of an officer-involved shooting involving the Albany Police Department. The Albany Police Department was called the morning of February 8, 2023, due to concern that 34-year-old Albany resident Julius Hamilton may be suicidal. Officers from...
KCBY
Police: 'Icy road conditions and speed' factors in crash that killed Oregon man
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Around 6 a.m. Wednesday ( Feb. 8), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 228 near milepost 19. Preliminary investigation revealed a silver GMC Canyon driven by Michael L. Stalford, 40, of Foster, Oregon, was westbound on Hwy...
KCBY
Police: Medford man arrested on I-5 after leaving Roseburg motel in stolen car
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities responded to an incident at a local motel, a Roseburg Police Department report said. Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to the Motel 6 on NW Aviation regarding an individual caught siphoning fuel out of a U-Haul vehicle, RPD's report stated.
KCBY
Local Survivor Hopes to Prevent Growing Suicide Rates by Sharing Experience
This week, Lane County Public Health reported an 80 percent increase in suicide, from the year 2000 to 2020. While public health officials say there many reasons for the increase, local survivor Trish DeJohn said she wasn't surprised to hear about it. Years after her attempt, she is sharing her story to help with prevention.
KCBY
Albany Police shoot, kill suicidal male after he pointed gun at officers, report says
ALBANY, Ore. — The Corvallis Police Department is leading an investigation into an officer-involved shooting Wednesday involving the Albany Police Department and a suicidal subject. Around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, Albany Police officers responded to a welfare check on a suicidal male at a residence in southwest Albany. "It was...
KCBY
Friends of the Roseburg Public Library's Spring Book Sale returns
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Fall in love with another book at the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library's Spring Book Sale!. The Friends will hold a bargain book sale at the Roseburg Public Library (1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd.) on the following dates:. 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. Thursday, March...
KCBY
UCC Art Gallery to feature 'Fluid Arrangements' by Paho Mann
ROSEBURG, Ore. — “Fluid Arrangements,” the work of Southwestern artist Paho Mann, will be on display beginning February 13, in The Art Gallery at Umpqua Community College. Mann, an associate art professor at the University of North Texas, creates his art by combining traditional photographic approaches with...
KCBY
Lane County Sheriff: 58-year-old man arrested in 'attempted murder-for-hire plot'
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff’s Office received information on Friday, February 3, of an attempted murder-for-hire plot, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release Wednesday. Investigators say that "58-year-old John Robert Clarke had offered to pay a third party an undisclosed amount of money...
KCBY
Oregon State set to host spring game on April 22
The last time we saw Oregon State Football on the field they were winning their first bowl game in 9 years. Add their 30 - 3 thumping of Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl, plus their upset comeback win over Oregon, and everything they've done this off-season; it's a great time to be an OSU fan.
