Eugene, OR

KCBY

Construction companies react to Eugene's natural gas ban

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Council banned the use of natural gas in a 5-3 vote on Monday evening, making it the first city in Oregon to ban natural gas infrastructure in new low-rise residential construction. Roman Anderson, project manager at Kimball Construction, was confident the bill would...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Roseburg milk drop site picking up supply for newborns

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Elise Hansen knows what new mothers go through. "I have an 8-month-old son, and when he was first born we just kind of had some issues with breastfeeding and I needed lactation help," she said. So Hansen worked with Aviva Health lactation consultant Jenna Brassart, who...
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

Roseburg Public Schools again seeks funding from voters

ROSEBURG, Ore. — For the third time in the past three years, Roseburg voters will decide on a capital improvement bond for the Roseburg School District, which means money for construction and building upgrades. According to Roseburg Superintendent Jared Cordon, the average age of buildings in the district is...
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

Local vape store owner reacts to HB 3090

Oregon House Bill 3090 would ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products in Oregon, including cigarettes and cartridges for vaping. The bill, sponsored by Representatives Lisa Reynolds, Hai Pham, Mark Gamba, Dacia Grayber, and Senators Bill Hansel and Elizabeth Steiner, argues that flavors like fruit and candy can lead to children getting hooked on nicotine, often with harmful side effects.
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Nearly 3 lbs. of fentanyl powder found in SUV search at I-5 rest stop

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, Oregon State Police made a drug bust at an Interstate 5 rest area in Marion County. The investigation started at about 10 a.m. when a trooper K-9 team saw something in an SUV at the Santiam Rest area off I-5 that led them to think the driver might be involved in some criminal activity.
MARION COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Heceta Head Lightstation to celebrate 129th birthday on March 30

FLORENCE, Ore. — Heceta Head Lightstation is celebrating its 129th birthday on March 30, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., organizers said in a news release. The community is invited to celebrate at the light station which has a scenic walking trail that leads from the beach to the Keeper’s House, Gift Shop and lighthouse tower.
FLORENCE, OR
KCBY

Albany 8th graders learn lifesaving skill to improve community health

ALBANY, Ore. — 8th grade students from the Greater Albany School District learned how to perform bystander CPR and how to use an AED Thursday. This is the sixth year the Albany Fire Department has provided hands-on training to the students. It’s all in an effort to improve community...
ALBANY, OR
KCBY

Corvallis PD issues update on officer-involved shooting in Albany

ALBANY, Ore. — The Corvallis Police Department has issued an update to its investigation of an officer-involved shooting involving the Albany Police Department. The Albany Police Department was called the morning of February 8, 2023, due to concern that 34-year-old Albany resident Julius Hamilton may be suicidal. Officers from...
ALBANY, OR
KCBY

Police: Medford man arrested on I-5 after leaving Roseburg motel in stolen car

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities responded to an incident at a local motel, a Roseburg Police Department report said. Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to the Motel 6 on NW Aviation regarding an individual caught siphoning fuel out of a U-Haul vehicle, RPD's report stated.
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

Local Survivor Hopes to Prevent Growing Suicide Rates by Sharing Experience

This week, Lane County Public Health reported an 80 percent increase in suicide, from the year 2000 to 2020. While public health officials say there many reasons for the increase, local survivor Trish DeJohn said she wasn't surprised to hear about it. Years after her attempt, she is sharing her story to help with prevention.
KCBY

Friends of the Roseburg Public Library's Spring Book Sale returns

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Fall in love with another book at the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library's Spring Book Sale!. The Friends will hold a bargain book sale at the Roseburg Public Library (1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd.) on the following dates:. 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. Thursday, March...
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

UCC Art Gallery to feature 'Fluid Arrangements' by Paho Mann

ROSEBURG, Ore. — “Fluid Arrangements,” the work of Southwestern artist Paho Mann, will be on display beginning February 13, in The Art Gallery at Umpqua Community College. Mann, an associate art professor at the University of North Texas, creates his art by combining traditional photographic approaches with...
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

Oregon State set to host spring game on April 22

The last time we saw Oregon State Football on the field they were winning their first bowl game in 9 years. Add their 30 - 3 thumping of Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl, plus their upset comeback win over Oregon, and everything they've done this off-season; it's a great time to be an OSU fan.
CORVALLIS, OR

