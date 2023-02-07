Read full article on original website
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West VirginiaEast Coast TravelerMorgantown, WV
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Offers Dual-Threat Quarterback Hauss Hejny
The Cowboys signed an Aledo, Texas wide receiver last week, and now they’re after the guy who threw him the ball. Oklahoma State offered Hauss Hejny on Tuesday. Listed at 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, Hejny is a dual-threat QB who threw for 2,094 yards (many of which went to new OSU signee Jalen Pope), ran for 1,276 yards and was responsible for 35 touchdowns as a junior last season en route to a state championship. He is currently committed to Duke, a pledge he made on Jan. 24.
ocolly.com
Cowgirl basketball: OSU stays levelheaded in win
It's all about staying neutral. The OSU Cowgirls defeated the West Virginia Mountaineers 76-65 on Thursday, and the win was in no small part due to a third-quarter surge coming out of an OSU timeout. The surge came on the heels of a Jacie Hoyt timeout, which Hoyt called after...
ocolly.com
Coast-to-coast: Out-of-state transfers impact on Oklahoma high school wrestling
Another wrestling school lies less than one mile from OSU. For years, Stillwater has served as a backyard pipeline for OSU athletic programs, developing, relaying siblings and relatives of its student athletes. This dates before Stillwater wrestling coach, Ethan Kyle — in his third season with the Pioneers — coached his first dual.
flobaseball.tv
Oklahoma State Baseball Brings College World Series Potential Into 2023
A roster loaded with Major League potential, a challenging schedule and experience combine to give the Oklahoma State Cowboys pieces necessary for a College World Series run in 2023. Oklahoma State embarks on a new campaign after last year's 44-win finish ranked No. 12 in the Collegiate Baseball, No. 14...
OU Softball: Game One of Red River Series Moved to Oklahoma City
The first game of the conference series between the two rivals will now take place at the home of the Women's College World Series.
ocolly.com
Know the Opponent: Oklahoma State vs No. 16 South Dakota State
Who: No. 7 Oklahoma State (11-2 overall, 6-1 Big 12) vs. No. 16 SDSU (11-2, 5-0) When: Friday, Feb. 10, 7:00 p.m. Where: Frost Arena, Brookings, S.D. Series History: The OSU vs SDSU conference matchup began nine years ago and the Cowboys lead the series 6-0, winning the last matchup in 2022, 29-6.
Edmond's Chad Richison Stadium to remain venue for Oklahoma football championships for five more years
By Glen Brockenbush Photo by Michael Kinney Oklahoma's 11-man high school football state championship games will stay at their current home for the next five seasons. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) voted at its Wednesday meeting to keep the Class A through ...
comancheok.net
Making wrestling history
Brook West put the ultimate cap on her junior high wrestling career when she won the 200-pound division of junior high state tournament in Oklahoma City this past weekend. Not only did West win a state championship but she made history as well becoming the first Stephens County girl to win a state championship at the junior high or high school level.
KOKI FOX 23
Pro Football Hall of Famer visits Jenks baseball team
JENKS, Okla. — A Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver and University of Tulsa legend talked to Jenks High School students-athletes this week. Steve Largent visited the high school to give words of encouragement to the school’s baseball team. “It’s not every day that a Pro Football Hall...
enidbuzz.com
Big Improvements Coming To Pheasant Run
ENID, OK - Stephen and Ashton Hager have some great ideas for improving the entertainment value at Pheasant Run Golf Club & Grill. An agreement is in place for the sale of Pheasant Run to a local investment group that includes the Hagers. Ashton, a 2007 EHS graduate, is returning home to help run the business.
kgou.org
Oklahoma and the Morgan Horse
HOW CURIOUS EPISODE: Oklahoma and the Morgan Horse. Every year since 1975, the annual Grand National and World Championship Morgan Horse Show has drawn hundreds of horses and thousands of humans to Oklahoma City’s State Fair Park. However, until shortly before I moved to Norman, Oklahoma, in 2022 to join KGOU, I’d never heard of a Morgan horse. Then a friend, learning of my imminent relocation, exclaimed “my family goes there every year for the Morgan Horse show”. “A Morgan horse, what’s that?” I asked. “It’s one of the first American breeds”, she said “It’s from Vermont”.
ocolly.com
Jones elected as the new ombuds officer
Oklahoma State promotes an encouraging and reassuring learning and working environment with The Office of the Ombuds Officer. The office’s goal is to be used as a resource for all members of the OSU communities on the Stillwater, OSU-Tulsa, and Okmulgee campuses (faculty, students, staff, administrators and post-doctoral fellows) and offers a safe, confidential place to talk about campus-related problems.
KTUL
Oklahoma bill increasing penalties for firearm thefts moves forward
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants gun thieves to face a tougher punishment. Luckily for Senator Darrell Weaver of District 24 in Moore, his bill aiming to increase the penalties for firearm thefts in Oklahoma was approved by the Senate Public Safety Committee on Thursday. Senate Bill...
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Oklahoma
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
OnlyInYourState
The Mexican Restaurant In Oklahoma Where Every Order Comes With A Free Sopapillas
We are all familiar with the free sopapillas offered at Ted’s Cafe Escondido, but if you’re looking for another place that serves free sopapillas, we’ve got just the place. With three locations in Oklahoma, Alfredo’s Mexican Cafe is a great spot to get traditional Mexican food. The restaurant offers a variety of dishes, from tacos to burritos to enchiladas. But the best part about Alfredo’s is the free sopapillas they offer with every meal. These warm, fluffy, deep-fried pastries are the cherry on top of every meal. Interested in getting your hands on free sopapillas? Keep scrolling to learn more!
KOCO
Route 66 stop that served as safe haven for decades could soon be open to Oklahoma travelers
LUTHER, Okla. — A Route 66 stop that served as a safe haven for decades could soon be open to travelers in Oklahoma again. KOCO 5 uncovered the people and places that played a big role in our area’s Black history and Threatt Filling Station is certainly one.
Oklahoma County sheriff attends State of the Union
An Oklahoma sheriff was in attendance as a guest at the State of the Union address.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Oklahoma City to California
Has an adventurous trip from the Midwest to the US West Coast always been on your mind? Then this incredible road trip from Oklahoma to California through the epically diverse landscapes, vibrant cities of Texas and New Mexico, roadside attractions on the famous Route 66, and a drive along the edge of the Pacific Coastal Highway overlooking gorgeous sandy beaches will leave you awestruck.
city-sentinel.com
'Trans Lives Matter' Protesters Occupy Oklahoma State Capitol: ‘This is Our House!’ | Republican governor says, 'send me a bill that bans all gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies on minors'
Hundreds of "Trans Lives Matter" protesters gathered at the Oklahoma state Capitol Monday to demonstrate against legislation that would restrict gender transition-related medical care. Videos showed protesters chanting "this is our house," and "protect trans kids," and holding signs that read, "Protect trans rights" and "My body, my freedom," outside...
enidbuzz.com
Jayme Wright Latta Running for Mayor
ENID, OK - Jayme Wright Latta is a 4' generation Enid Native: with strong ties to the community. She is a wife of 29 years, mother of two wonderful hardworking children and a grandmother. She has worked as a blue collar worker in Enid and has managed others. She has...
