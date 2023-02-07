ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

Vestal holds on to win in road contest against Owego

By Brian Rudman
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OcP2l_0kejVpfU00

OWEGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Girls Basketball team held on to win on the road against Owego 49-43.

The Golden Bears got off to a fast start, leading 15-0 before giving up a basket.

Watch the highlights above!

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy