Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Post Register
Rockets send Gordon to Clips, get Wall; Griz in 3-team trade
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets traded Eric Gordon to the Los Angeles Clippers while reacquiring John Wall in a three-team deal Thursday that also involved the Memphis Grizzlies. Gordon was sent to the Clippers for the rights to swap the 2023 first-round pick Houston acquired from Milwaukee with...
Post Register
Bucks win 9th straight, hold off LeBron-less Lakers 115-106
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points and 10 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied in the second half for their ninth consecutive victory, 115-106 over the Los Angeles Lakers without LeBron James on Thursday night. James sat out to rest his sore left ankle and foot...
Post Register
Guard Gary Payton II traded back to Warriors from Blazers
SAN FRANCSICO (AP) — A day after leading Portland past his former Golden State team, Gary Payton II rejoined the defending champion Warriors to give them a boost down the stretch after being traded by the Trail Blazers. The Warriors announced the move Thursday night as part of a...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Post Register
Meier scores 2nd goal in OT, Sharks beat Lightning 4-3
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Timo Meier scored his second goal of the game and 30th this season 2:19 into overtime, and the San Jose Sharks rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Tuesday night. The loss ended Tampa Bay’s 12-game winning streak at...
Post Register
Reinhart, Staal score 2 each, Panthers beat Sharks
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart and Eric Staal each scored a pair of goals and the Florida Panthers beat the San Jose Sharks 4-1 Thursday night for their season-high third straight win. Sergei Bobrovsky made 33 saves in the win, which was No. 350 in his NHL career....
Post Register
Atlanta trades longtime G Tiffany Hayes to Connecticut
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Dream have dealt guard Tiffany Hayes to the Connecticut Sun for the No. 6 pick in the WNBA draft. The trade announced Thursday ended Hayes' tenure in Atlanta after 10 seasons. She departs as the franchise leader in 3-pointers attempted (983) and made (325).
Post Register
Porter leads women's Vic Open after course record 64
BARWON HEADS, Australia (AP) — Cassie Porter fired a course record 9-under par 64 on Friday to take a five-shot lead halfway through the women’s Vic Open at 13th Beach Golf Links. The 20-year-old Porter had eagles on the par-4 5th and the par-5 18th on the Creek...
