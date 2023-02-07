Read full article on original website
Mikal Bridges Had the Saddest Reaction to Being Traded for KD
The 26-year-old, now heading to the Nets, was part of the Suns’ trade package for Kevin Durant.
Carmelo Anthony's Tweet To LeBron James Is Going Viral
Carmelo Anthony sent out a tweet congratulating Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Anthony Davis Didn't Seem Too Happy When He Talked About LeBron James And His Accomplishments
Anthony Davis wasn't very happy after the Lakers loss when talking about the big milestone that LeBron James has achieved.
Watch: Russell Westbrook Refused To Leave Court After He Got Subbed Off For LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers have been an overall poor team this season, and there's no doubt that they have had an up-and-down year. We saw Anthony Davis miss a fair bit of time this year, and that has resulted in them losing quite a few games during his absence. Based on new reporting, it seems as though there has also been some turmoil in the locker room recently.
Kyrie Irving Writes Message on Shoes for Dallas Debut
Kyrie Irving wrote a message on his Nike shoes before Dallas Mavericks debut.
LeBron James' son Bryce unhappy over Lakers trading Russell Westbrook
Playing for the Los Angeles Lakers is a dream come true for most NBA players. After all, who doesn't love being a star for one of the biggest franchises in the league? But wearing the iconic Purple and Gold jersey comes with its own set of cons as well. The...
NBA Fans React To Jeanie Buss Giving A Back Massage To Dwyane Wade: "Caught In 4K."
The Los Angeles Lakers most recent game against the Oklahoma City Thunder is one that the fans of LeBron James will remember for years to come. Throughout the season, the narrative of James breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record was hyped up. The King finally achieved that dream against the...
Disappointing News About Zion Williamson
According to Andrew Lopez of ESPN, Zion Williamson will not play in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
Lakers’ acquisition of Malik Beasley could make things very awkward
The Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday pulled off a huge trade and acquired three players to bolster their roster, and one of those players could make things a little awkward in the locker room. The Lakers acquired D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in a three-way deal with the Timberwolves and Jazz. We already... The post Lakers’ acquisition of Malik Beasley could make things very awkward appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mavericks could make another big-name trade acquisition?
Despite already jolting the NBA with the Kyrie Irving trade, Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks may be going full Kylo Ren and calling for more. NBA reporter Doc Louallen tweeted on Tuesday that the Mavericks are interested in acquiring Deandre Ayton from the Phoenix Suns via trade. Louallen adds that Mavs players Christian Wood... The post Mavericks could make another big-name trade acquisition? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Suns could add former Kevin Durant teammate on buyout market?
The Phoenix Suns may be pulling out all the stops to make newcomer Kevin Durant feel at home. TNT’s Chris Haynes said on Thursday to look for the Suns to make contact with veteran point guard Reggie Jackson should Jackson get bought out. The 32-year-old was traded earlier in the day by the LA Clippers... The post Suns could add former Kevin Durant teammate on buyout market? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Laker Sent To Knicks For Longtime LA Trade Target
Another Los Angeles Lakers trade target is off the board as Thursday's noon PT deadline approaches!. Sources inform Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that the New York Knicks are shipping out combo forward Cam Reddish and a lottery-protected future first round draft pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for starting small forward Josh Hart, who began his NBA career with your Lakers.
Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours
Jae Crowder was traded from the Suns to the Nets on Wednesday as part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant deal, but the veteran forward’s stint in Phoenix was a very brief one. The Milwaukee Bucks sent five second-round picks to Brooklyn on Thursday in exchange for Crowder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Crowder... The post Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Nets’ reported stance on Kevin Durant trade revealed
The Brooklyn Nets granted Kyrie Irving’s trade request on Sunday when they sent him to the Dallas Mavericks, but that does not mean they are preparing to hold a fire sale. Kevin Durant has become the subject of trade rumors now that the Nets have moved on from Irving. Teams have inquired about the two-time... The post Nets’ reported stance on Kevin Durant trade revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Make A Trade Involving 5 Draft Picks
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Portland Trail Blazers, Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors have agreed to a three-team deal.
TRADE: Pelicans And Spurs Agree To A Deal
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs have made a trade.
Austin Reaves Says It ‘Means A Lot’ That Lakers Were Unwilling To Include Him In Kyrie Irving Package
After the Los Angeles Lakers acquired former Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura, L.A’s front office is looking for moves to make the roster playoff ready with the limited assets that they possess. Austin Reaves, who is expected to make his return from a hamstring injury this week, was desired...
Chris Paul Makes NBA History On Tuesday Night
Chris Paul made NBA history during Tuesday’s game between the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaq had an absolutely touching moment putting any apparent beef to rest
If there was any beef between NBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O’Neal — real, perceived, anywhere in between — it’s gone now. After LeBron James broke Abdul-Jabbar’s record for most points in a career, the center got on TNT to speak with the Inside the NBA crew and had a specific message for O’Neal: Abdul-Jabbar mentioned that Shaq felt that the legend was “ashamed of you or ignoring you,” and that wasn’t the case.
