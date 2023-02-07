Read full article on original website
Blue Dragons Complete 18-point Comeback at Coffeyville
COFFEYVILLE – The Hutchinson Community College women’s basketball team completed the second-biggest comeback of the John Ontjes era on Wednesday night in a pivotal Jayhawk Conference matchup with the Coffeyville Red Ravens. Trailing by as many as 18 points in the third quarter, the Blue Dragons rallied to...
🏀 Salthawk basketball teams split with Eisenhower Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutchinson High basketball teams split with Goddard Eisenhower at the Salthawk Activity Center on Tuesday night with the Lady Tigers owned the 4th quarter to pull away from Hutchinson to win 55 to 44. The Hutch High boys continued their winning ways with a 75 to 58...
Hutchinson Police and Fire to Hoop It Up for Big Brothers Big Sisters
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson FOP Lodge 7, and Officers of the Hutchinson Police Department have challenged The Hutchinson Fire Department to a benefit Basketball game for Big Brothers Big Sisters Serving Reno County on Saturday, February 25th. Hutchinson, Guns-N-Axes will take place at 1 p.m. at the North Gym at Hutchinson High School.
Dixon Steadman
Dixon Steadman, 91, of Chase, Kansas, passed away February 6, 2023, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas. He was born on November 30, 1931, in St. John, Kansas, the son of Clifford Nelson and Blanche Ilene Dixon Steadman. Dixon has resided in Chase since 1977, formerly of Wichita. He graduated from Radium High School, Radium, Kansas, with the class of 1949. Dixon served in the United States Marine Corps from February 12, 1960 until January 26, 1962, attaining the rank of Sergeant. He received the following awards for his service, Korean Service War, UN Service Medal, National Defensive Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Korean PUC, Navy Unit Sitation, Drill Instructor, and Korean Defense Service Medal. Dixon drove truck for United Van Lines for 16 years, 4 years for Alexander, and retired from Smithway in 2000. Dixon was a life member of the VFW McPherson Post #2715. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren. On August 24, 1953, Dixon was united in marriage with Goldie Mae Simmons in Ellinwood, Kansas. She preceded him in death on December 20, 1999. He is also preceded in death by his parents, and five children, Debra McClelland, Clifford Steadman, Floyd Steadman, Tredda Steadman, and Goldie Mathis. Dixon is survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be at 10:00 A.M., Monday, February 13, 2023, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with Johnnie Hardie officiating. Burial will follow at Chase Springdale Cemetery, Chase, with military honors by the United States Marine Honor Guard, Patriot Guard and the McPherson VFW Post #2715. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 4:00 P.M., Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with family present. Memorials may be given to the Wounded Warrior Project in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
Judith Clare “Judy” (Buel) Engelland
Judith “Judy” Clare Engelland, 83, died Feb. 6, 2023, in Sterling, Kansas, after a long battle with scleroderma. She was at peace and surrounded by family as she went to be with her Lord. Judy was born May 9, 1939, to James and Barbara Buel of Sterling. She...
Kansas Honor Flight Volunteers to Host Pancake Fundraiser in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Kansas Honor Flight Volunteers are having a Pancake Fundraiser on March 11th from 4 to 7 pm at the Hope Church on 17th and Main, Hutchinson. Donations will help honor our Kansas WWII, Korean, and Vietnam Era Veterans with a FREE 3 day-2 Night trip to Washington DC to see their memorials.
Kansas fishing lake gets full renovation from KDWP
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) is planning to fully renovate the water body of Kingman State Fishing Lake to improve aquatic habitat and fishing conditions.
Vida Marie Yutzy
Vida Marie (Miller) Yutzy, 93, died February 4, 2023, at Sunshine Meadows Retirement Community, Buhler. She was born February 25, 1929, in Kalona, Iowa, to Sylvanus and Martha (Beachy) Miller. Vida completed the McPherson College LPN program and was very proud of her career as a nurse. She was a...
Larry Lynn Stiggins
Larry L. Stiggins, 82, passed away February 2, 2023, in Lubbock, TX. He was born July 7, 1940, in Hutchinson, KS, the son of Norval W. and Beryl (Carson) Stiggins. Larry was a 1958 graduate of Sylvia Rural High School, a 1960 graduate of Hutchinson Junior College (Associate in Arts), a 1963 graduate of Abilene Christian College (Bachelor of Science in Education), and a 1985 graduate of The University of Texas at Tyler (Master of Technology). He also attended graduate school at Texas A&M University.
Emily Younger thanks viewers as she says goodbye to KSN
Emily Younger said goodbye to KSN News 3 at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Evelyn Lucille “Evie” Pankratz Doerksen
Evelyn Lucille “Evie” Pankratz Doerksen, 94, of Buhler, Kansas, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at Sunshine Meadows Retirement Community. She was born May 24, 1928 in Hutchinson, Kansas, the daughter of Isaac D. and Marie (Janzen) Dirks. She attended Willow Grove school from 1st to 8th grade....
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Some rain and snow through tonight, weekend warm-up
Some snow and rain crossing Kansas this afternoon and tonight. Milder temperatures just in time for the upcoming weekend!
Kay F Reiter
Kay F. (Clifford) Reiter came into the world on March 28, 1943, in Hutchinson, to Fabrin "Fay" Clifford and Frances L. (Beck) Clifford. This special angel passed away on February 5, 2023, at Hospice House of Reno County. She was 79 years of age. Kay’s ‘Love Language’ was to serve...
Precipitation on the way this afternoon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet morning across Kansas, but our next chance of moisture will arrive this afternoon. While the heavier rain will fall along and east of the turnpike, the Wichita area will see some light rain that may mix with snow after sunset. The rain/snow mix will be done by midnight, and no snow accumulation is expected.
Robert (Bob) Leon Wilson
Robert (Bob) Leon Wilson, 91, went home to be with the Lord on February 6th, 2023 at the homestead of his daughter and grandchildren in Mexico NY. Bob was born March 26, 1931 in Hutchinson, Kansas to Thomas Edgar and Goldie Gladys (Keller) Wilson. He was a lifetime congregant, longtime Trustee, choir member and volunteer for First Church of the Nazarene. Bob enlisted in the US Navy in 1948 and upon his Honorable Discharge he was recognized for Good Conduct and Navy Occupation as well as Korean, China and United Nations Service. He was a member of the American Legion Post #68. Bob married Emily Rozan Hendrickson in San Diego, California on May 10th, 1952 and reveled in marital bliss with his Bride for over 69 years. To this union was born four children.
Wildfires in Kansas could be on average this year, models show
Fire season will be here before you know it. Despite extreme drought conditions in much of Kansas, some experts say this year, the danger may not be as bad compared to years past.
When a Kansas school district denied special education services, this family fought back — and won
(Editor’s note: This story refers to a 2021 due process case filed against the Wichita school district by Josh Dutcher and Sara Zafar on behalf of their child, Kaien, or “K.D.” The student now identifies as Lexi and uses the pronouns she/her.) Josh Dutcher and Sara Zafar...
‘Who is left to run the city?’: Questions continue following shakeup at Goddard City Hall
Testing the Handy Heater for Does It Work Wednesday. Split team loyalties not dividing Wichita couple on Super Bowl Sunday. Bernard Knowles and Rhea Rogers-Knowles will have split loyalty Sunday when their favorite teams take the field for Super Bowl LVII. The State of Aviation in Wichita. Updated: 10 hours...
Cheyenne Bottoms, western Kansas largely escaping avian flu threat
The drought continues to hamper business as usual in and around Cheyenne Bottoms. A recent count around the Bottoms turned up just 61 documented species in the area, compared to 75-85 in a typical year. As it turns out, that could be a good thing. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said the lack of birds this year could be preventing mass outbreaks of avian influenza.
White Castle steps in with an offer to help save a castle-shaped Kansas diner
White Castle, which was founded in Wichita, is offering to help save a castle-shaped diner that never even held a White Castle restaurant.
