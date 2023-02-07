ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University communications focuses branding on storytelling

During Elon University’s Student Government Association’s fireside chat in the Moseley Student Center on Feb. 9, Mike Haskins, vice president of university communications, discussed Elon’s brand with students and how it impacts the school. Haskins said Elon’s brand is its story. Haskins said one of the reasons...
elonnewsnetwork.com

Chef Kabui brings indigenous wisdom to Elon University

While most people use B.C. and A.D., Chef Njathi Kabui uses his own scale to reference time. “If I was to suggest a way of dividing time in the indigenous wisdom, it would be A.D. and D.A.,” he said. D.A. stands for descendancy to ascendancy. Kabui defines this as...
ELON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University to increase tuition, meals and lodging by 5.14% for 2023-24 academic year

Elon University will increase tuition, lodging and meals by 5.14% for the 2023-24 academic year, according to an email from Elon University President Connie Book to parents. “Elon is highly reliant on student charges, 92% of our revenue comes from students' revenue, tuition, room and board,'' Vice President for Finance and Administration Janet Williams told Elon News Network in an interview. “Elon creates a very, very responsive curriculum and programming around students' success.”
elonnewsnetwork.com

College Board makes major changes to AP African American Studies curriculum

The College Board released a stripped-down curriculum for its new Advanced Placement African American Studies course, removing topics like critical race theory on Feb. 1. The College Board released a stripped-down curriculum for its new Advanced Placement African American Studies course, removing topics like critical race theory on Feb. 1 — the start of Black History Month.
ELON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon becomes open to AI as campus police departments adopt higher-grade surveillance technology nationwide

Elon Campus Police Chief Joe LeMire works at his desk on Feb. 6, 2022. Joe LeMire, Elon University’s chief of campus safety and police, first heard about the use of artificial intelligence software to track student social media activity at the annual North Carolina Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators Conference on Feb. 2.
ELON, NC
caswellmessenger.com

N. L. Dillard MS holds special laying of the wreath ceremony

What a grand celebration held at the Dillard House in Yanceyville on January 10th! The N.L. Dillard Middle School Laying of the Wreath Ceremony was a special honor for Nicholas Longworth Dillard, focusing on the 20th year celebration of Dillard Middle School. The attendees were delighted to witness and participate...
YANCEYVILLE, NC
The Triangle Tribune

Chapel Hill proposes middle housing, residents respond

CHAPEL HILL — Last month, Chapel Hill Town Council held a public hearing to discuss proposed text changes to the town’s Land Use Management Ordinance. These changes would eliminate single-family only zoning and allow for more middle housing, like townhomes, duplexes and cottage courts, in some of the town’s 247 neighborhoods.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
nsjonline.com

UNC Chapel Hill hit with multiple civil rights complaints

RALEIGH — In January, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNCCH) was hit with multiple complaints alleging certain programs were violating parts of the U.S. Civil Rights Act such as Title IV. The complaints were filed by the watchdog group Do No Harm (DNH). DNH describes itself...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

NC Governor visits ABSS school, honors National School Counseling Week

Gov. Roy Cooper honored National School Counseling Week at B. Everett Jordan Elementary, where 2023 national school counselor of the year Meredith Draughn works. School counselors from across the Alamance Burlington School System and fourth graders at the school were invited to hear the governor speak in Graham Tuesday afternoon. In his speech, Cooper said he will allocate more funding to public school systems to prioritize better counseling in his budget proposal later this month.
GRAHAM, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Former North Carolina state senator, Elon College alumnus dies

Former North Carolina Sen. and Elon College alumnus Jerry Tillman died Feb. 4 at age 82. The longtime senator died in Greensboro from natural causes, according to the Associated Press. Tillman played baseball for what is now Elon University, earning the title of honorable-mention All-American while playing for the Fighting Christians.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Deputies warn parents about potential threats made on TikTok

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance County deputies said they have been made aware of a Tik Tok challenge and videos showing potential for violence towards schools in the district. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Authorities said the investigation has led...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Police rush to Hillside High in Durham

Hillside High School in Durham is on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for the second day in a row. Hillside High School in Durham is on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for the second day in a row.
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Schools across Piedmont see increased need for counselors

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — School counselors are emphasizing the growing need to focus on mental health in the classrooms three years after the start of the pandemic. “We are intervening too late. We have to go upstream,” said Meredith Draughn, a counselor at B. Everett Jordan Elementary School. Draughn was named the 2023 national […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

5 reasons for the continuing worker shortage

You know this from going about your daily life: we have a serious worker shortage. In North Carolina, even if every unemployed worker was connected with an available job, there would still be nearly 160,000 open positions and no one to fill them. That’s according to figures from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
RALEIGH, NC

