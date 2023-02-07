Read full article on original website
Chapel Hill proposes middle housing, residents respondThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Three Toddlers Die In House Fire After Being Left Home Alone And 4-Year-Old Had Cocaine In His SystemThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGreensboro, NC
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University communications focuses branding on storytelling
During Elon University’s Student Government Association’s fireside chat in the Moseley Student Center on Feb. 9, Mike Haskins, vice president of university communications, discussed Elon’s brand with students and how it impacts the school. Haskins said Elon’s brand is its story. Haskins said one of the reasons...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon university nursing program hopes students listen to their hearts this American Heart Month
Katelyn Perez checks the nose of a mannequin during a nasogastric tube insertion simulation on Feb. 8, 2023. Chair of Elon University’s Nursing Department,Tiffany Morris, said she hopes students, both in and outside of nursing, will listen to their hearts a little more in February in honor of American Heart Month.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Chef Kabui brings indigenous wisdom to Elon University
While most people use B.C. and A.D., Chef Njathi Kabui uses his own scale to reference time. “If I was to suggest a way of dividing time in the indigenous wisdom, it would be A.D. and D.A.,” he said. D.A. stands for descendancy to ascendancy. Kabui defines this as...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University to increase tuition, meals and lodging by 5.14% for 2023-24 academic year
Elon University will increase tuition, lodging and meals by 5.14% for the 2023-24 academic year, according to an email from Elon University President Connie Book to parents. “Elon is highly reliant on student charges, 92% of our revenue comes from students' revenue, tuition, room and board,'' Vice President for Finance and Administration Janet Williams told Elon News Network in an interview. “Elon creates a very, very responsive curriculum and programming around students' success.”
elonnewsnetwork.com
Free tutoring returns to 4 Alamance Burlington School System schools for preschoolers
Candice Thompson wants her son to do well in school and hopes that the skills he learns in the Village Project will help him achieve his goals. As a fifth grader at Sylvan Elementary, Scotty McMinn likes science and reading, working through “Titanic” right now. But solving math problems doesn’t come as easily to him.
elonnewsnetwork.com
College Board makes major changes to AP African American Studies curriculum
The College Board released a stripped-down curriculum for its new Advanced Placement African American Studies course, removing topics like critical race theory on Feb. 1. The College Board released a stripped-down curriculum for its new Advanced Placement African American Studies course, removing topics like critical race theory on Feb. 1 — the start of Black History Month.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon becomes open to AI as campus police departments adopt higher-grade surveillance technology nationwide
Elon Campus Police Chief Joe LeMire works at his desk on Feb. 6, 2022. Joe LeMire, Elon University’s chief of campus safety and police, first heard about the use of artificial intelligence software to track student social media activity at the annual North Carolina Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators Conference on Feb. 2.
caswellmessenger.com
N. L. Dillard MS holds special laying of the wreath ceremony
What a grand celebration held at the Dillard House in Yanceyville on January 10th! The N.L. Dillard Middle School Laying of the Wreath Ceremony was a special honor for Nicholas Longworth Dillard, focusing on the 20th year celebration of Dillard Middle School. The attendees were delighted to witness and participate...
Chapel Hill proposes middle housing, residents respond
CHAPEL HILL — Last month, Chapel Hill Town Council held a public hearing to discuss proposed text changes to the town’s Land Use Management Ordinance. These changes would eliminate single-family only zoning and allow for more middle housing, like townhomes, duplexes and cottage courts, in some of the town’s 247 neighborhoods.
North Carolina State University graduate student found dead in dorm
A seventh student was found dead in a NC State dorm Wednesday.
nsjonline.com
UNC Chapel Hill hit with multiple civil rights complaints
RALEIGH — In January, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNCCH) was hit with multiple complaints alleging certain programs were violating parts of the U.S. Civil Rights Act such as Title IV. The complaints were filed by the watchdog group Do No Harm (DNH). DNH describes itself...
Davidson County textile company earns North Carolina Governor’s Award for business
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) – A Davidson County manufacturer has been honored by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper with his Governor’s Award for Excellence for 2022 because of how it grew its international footprint. Navis TubeTex, which for nearly a century has made machinery for the textile industry, was honored Wednesday with the tops among the […]
elonnewsnetwork.com
NC Governor visits ABSS school, honors National School Counseling Week
Gov. Roy Cooper honored National School Counseling Week at B. Everett Jordan Elementary, where 2023 national school counselor of the year Meredith Draughn works. School counselors from across the Alamance Burlington School System and fourth graders at the school were invited to hear the governor speak in Graham Tuesday afternoon. In his speech, Cooper said he will allocate more funding to public school systems to prioritize better counseling in his budget proposal later this month.
Cary’s Umstead Hotel & Spa slips in best NC rankings after holding #1 spot for 5 years
There is a new hotel on top of the list of best hotels in North Carolina—and this time, it's not one from the Triangle.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Former North Carolina state senator, Elon College alumnus dies
Former North Carolina Sen. and Elon College alumnus Jerry Tillman died Feb. 4 at age 82. The longtime senator died in Greensboro from natural causes, according to the Associated Press. Tillman played baseball for what is now Elon University, earning the title of honorable-mention All-American while playing for the Fighting Christians.
WXII 12
Deputies warn parents about potential threats made on TikTok
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance County deputies said they have been made aware of a Tik Tok challenge and videos showing potential for violence towards schools in the district. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Authorities said the investigation has led...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Alamance County activists urge all Oct. 31, 2020 protest charges to be dropped
Hundreds of names are etched into the lifeless, marble stone of the Alamance County War Memorial. “This memorial is dedicated to the honor of all the brave men and women of Alamance County who fought in service to their country and in memory of those inscribed here who died in defense of their freedom.”
WRAL
Police rush to Hillside High in Durham
Hillside High School in Durham is on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for the second day in a row. Hillside High School in Durham is on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for the second day in a row.
Schools across Piedmont see increased need for counselors
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — School counselors are emphasizing the growing need to focus on mental health in the classrooms three years after the start of the pandemic. “We are intervening too late. We have to go upstream,” said Meredith Draughn, a counselor at B. Everett Jordan Elementary School. Draughn was named the 2023 national […]
5 reasons for the continuing worker shortage
You know this from going about your daily life: we have a serious worker shortage. In North Carolina, even if every unemployed worker was connected with an available job, there would still be nearly 160,000 open positions and no one to fill them. That’s according to figures from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
