City leaders vote ‘No’ to new ambulance contract
Augusta commissioners voted no on Thursday afternoon to a new ambulance contract with Ameripro EMS.
New Augusta ambulance contract rejected by commissioners
Commissioners reject staff recommendation for new contract for ambulance service
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Commission votes against AmeriPro contract
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Augusta Commission is holding a special called meeting Friday at 11 a.m. to discuss the city applying to be the ambulance provider for the area. FOX54 will be streaming that meeting. ---------- UPDATE: The Augusta Commission is expected to gather again Friday for another...
WRDW-TV
Augusta’s Procurement Dept. to recommend AmeriPro Health for EMS service
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning the City of Augusta’s Procurement Department will recommend AmeriPro Health to provide the county’s ambulance service. A document provided to News 12 shows how the procurement department scored the three bidding ambulance services on a point scale. Gold Cross EMS and...
Senior community holds rally at McCormick post office
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A retirement community in McCormick County protests today at their local post office. They’re hoping to stop their mail service from coming to an end. Many in the Savannah Lakes Village community already have to travel many miles to get their mail from the local post office. But, soon, they […]
wfxg.com
Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony to be held for New Goodwill in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WFXG) - North Augusta, SC (WFXG) - A new Goodwill location will soon open its doors in the CSRA. Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia Inc. says a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Friday, Feb. 17, for its new facility located at 1117 Knox Ave. at 9 a.m. The store doors will open to the public immediately after the ceremony, which the North Augusta Chamber of Commerce will host.
WJBF.com
State-of-the-art school coming to Aiken County causing concerns for parents
State-of-the-art school coming to Aiken County causing concerns for parents. State-of-the-art school coming to Aiken County causing …. State-of-the-art school coming to Aiken County causing concerns for parents. Never ending construction on Exit 183 finally coming …. Your latest local headlines at 4pm. ‘We hear the gunshots every other night;’...
WRDW-TV
Crews break ground on new Junior Achievement Discovery Center
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews broke ground on the new Junior Achievement Discovery Center coming to Columbia County. Here’s how this program can help fill a need for financial literacy in the river region. Members of Columbia County and Richmond County schools know this ceremony means more to the...
WRDW-TV
Parents weigh in on zoning options for Highland Springs Middle
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County school district leaders are meeting with parents on zoning for the new Highland Springs Middle School. The community feedback will help ultimately decide which kids will be able to go to the school once it opens. The school board is considering four zoning options....
WRDW-TV
What’s next for the new middle school coming to Aiken County?
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parents had one last chance to weigh in on Highland Springs Middle School’s rezoning on Thursday night. We spoke with parents, and some of them are not thrilled with the rezoning options. A top priority for several was proximity from home to school, and...
wfxg.com
City of Aiken holds public forum for SRNL Project
AIKEN, s.C. (WFXG) - On Monday, THE CITY OF AIKEN HOSTED A FORUM TO DISCUSS THE SAVANNAH RIVER NATIONAL LABORATORY FACILITY PROPOSED FOR THE DOWNTOWN AREA. THIS WAS THE FIRST OF MANY PUBLIC INPUT SESSIONS, TO KEEP RESIDENTS UP-TO-DATE ON THIS PROJECT AND TO HEAR THEIR THOUGHTS. Some cITIZENS CAME...
‘Never ending’ construction on Exit 183 finally coming to an end
What many say seems like endless construction on Exit 183 of I-20, could be coming to an end soon.
WJBF.com
Bed Bath & Beyond closing in Aiken
South Carolina woman speaks out about medical ID …. Organizations and local restaurants urging donations …. Augusta’s David Perry named finalist to be the next …. Augusta native David Perry could be the next "Voice of the Braves" Forces United dissolving. Commissioners say they want information on all bids...
WRDW-TV
‘When does it end?’: Mom facing homelessness struggles for affordable housing
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Affordable housing is an issue in Augusta and around the country. Some hoped a new development near an old mill would help, but that project seems to be on hold. We’re talking about the three-and-a-half acres right by King Mill that was supposed to be affordable...
Wagener residents express concerns about damages to local road
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF)- “I’ll be happy to give you feedback on what I see recurring down that stretch of road and how I think it may be helpful to deal with some of it is drainage and some of it is the base,” said Wesley Edwards who lives on Wagontong Road in Wagener, South Carolina. […]
Two shot at Aiken Burger King in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting in Aiken. Authorities say on Wednesday, February 8 at approximately 8:40 pm., officers responded to a call of a shooting at Burger King at 1110 York Street NE. Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a […]
WRDW-TV
Augusta, South Carolina students compete at Science Bowl
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta and South Carolina students will put their knowledge to the test this weekend during the Science Bowl. The next generation of scientists and engineers will compete in a Jeopardy-style competition based on a range of science disciplines including biology, chemistry, earth, space, energy, mathematics, and physics.
WRDW-TV
Submit what you want to see in North Augusta Parks
[FULL] Morning Mix- National Pizza Day, Valentine Mocktails and Pawderves, and more!
WRDW-TV
Fire departments responding to structure fire in North Augusta
North Augusta, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -Fire crews are responding to a fire on 842 East Buena Vista Avenue early Thursday morning. Dispatch says the call came in at 11:34 Wednesday night and says power crews are on the way to the scene. It is unknown if anyone is hurt or what...
coladaily.com
Two Notch vendor market opening second location in Lexington
Many local shoppers and thrifters in the Midlands are familiar with Ivy House, a vendor mall in the Northeast Columbia area. More residents will soon get to shop at the store when a second location opens in Lexington. Owner Ruth Rauch started as a vendor at Ivy House, before acquiring...
