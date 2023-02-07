Read full article on original website
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Generous Couple Makes Historic $22 Million Donation to Houston OperaAsh JurbergHouston, TX
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
The 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Texans Address Area of Need with Major New AdditionOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Citrus County Chronicle
Rockets send Gordon to Clips, get Wall; Griz in 3-team trade
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets traded Eric Gordon to the Los Angeles Clippers while reacquiring John Wall in a three-team deal Thursday that also involved the Memphis Grizzlies. Gordon was sent to the Clippers for the rights to swap the 2023 first-round pick Houston acquired from Milwaukee with...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bucks win 9th straight, hold off LeBron-less Lakers 115-106
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points and 10 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied in the second half for their ninth consecutive victory, 115-106 over the Los Angeles Lakers without LeBron James on Thursday night. James sat out to rest his sore left ankle and foot...
Citrus County Chronicle
Guard Gary Payton II traded back to Warriors from Blazers
SAN FRANCSICO (AP) — A day after leading Portland past his former Golden State team, Gary Payton II rejoined the defending champion Warriors to give them a boost down the stretch after being traded by the Trail Blazers. The Warriors announced the move Thursday night as part of a...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Citrus County Chronicle
Nuggets acquire Bryant from Lakers, send Hyland to Clippers
DENVER (AP) — The Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets picked up center Thomas Bryant from the Los Angeles Lakers in a four-team deal that also saw guard Bones Hyland wind up with the Los Angeles Clippers. As part of a trade that also involved the Orlando Magic, Denver sent guard...
Citrus County Chronicle
'Japanese Steph Curry': Tominaga joy eases Huskers' struggle
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Keisei Tominaga already is one of the most popular players in his home country. The exuberant sharpshooter known as “the Japanese Steph Curry” also is building a big fan following at Nebraska in what otherwise has been another dismal season for the Cornhuskers.
Citrus County Chronicle
Andy Reid aims to lead Chiefs past former team in Super Bowl
PHOENIX (AP) — Andy Reid already proved he can win the big game in Kansas City after coming up short several times throughout his 14 seasons in Philadelphia. Leading the Chiefs to a victory over the Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday would further cement his Hall of Fame credentials and add to his legacy.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:14 p.m. EST
Year after 'Crypto Bowl,' crypto ads vanish from big game. NEW YORK (AP) — Cryptocurrency companies grabbed the spotlight during the 2022 Super Bowl, with commercials from a handful of newcomers to advertising’s biggest stage: FTX, Coinbase, Crypto.com and eToro. Some marketing experts dubbed it the “Crypto Bowl.” A year later, the industry has been humbled by a massive downturn in crypto prices, as well as the bankruptcy of several well-known companies. The dramatic turnaround harkens back to 2000, when dot-com companies such as Pets.com ran Super Bowl ads, only to go out of business within a year or two. This year, crypto ads are nowhere to be found.
