Year after 'Crypto Bowl,' crypto ads vanish from big game. NEW YORK (AP) — Cryptocurrency companies grabbed the spotlight during the 2022 Super Bowl, with commercials from a handful of newcomers to advertising’s biggest stage: FTX, Coinbase, Crypto.com and eToro. Some marketing experts dubbed it the “Crypto Bowl.” A year later, the industry has been humbled by a massive downturn in crypto prices, as well as the bankruptcy of several well-known companies. The dramatic turnaround harkens back to 2000, when dot-com companies such as Pets.com ran Super Bowl ads, only to go out of business within a year or two. This year, crypto ads are nowhere to be found.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO